The Muslim World League condemned the heinous aggression against the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.

The Secretary-General of the League, the President of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated in a statement the denunciation of these criminal attacks that violate the sovereignty of the countries in the region and threaten their security and stability, emphasizing full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, its Emir, government, and people, in all measures taken to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.