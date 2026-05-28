The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Republic of China, President Xi Jinping, regarding the victims of the gas explosion at the Liushui coal mine in Qinyuan County.

King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of a gas explosion at the Liushui coal mine in Qinyuan County, northern People's Republic of China, and the resulting fatalities and missing persons. As we share in Your Excellency's pain from this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their loved ones, and that you do not experience any harm."

Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Republic of China, President Xi Jinping, regarding the victims of the gas explosion at the Liushui coal mine in Qinyuan County.

The Crown Prince said: "I have received the news of a gas explosion at the Liushui coal mine in Qinyuan County, northern People's Republic of China, and the resulting fatalities and missing persons. I express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their loved ones, and that you do not experience any harm."