بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية الرئيس شي جين بينغ في ضحايا الانفجار الغازي في منجم ليوشنيوي للفحم بمحافظة تشينيوان.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ وقوع انفجار غازي في منجم ليوشنيوي للفحم بمحافطة تشينيوان شمال جمهورية الصين الشعبية، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية الرئيس شي جين بينغ في ضحايا الانفجار الغازي في منجم ليوشنيوي للفحم بمحافظة تشينيوان.

وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ وقوع انفجار غازي في منجم ليوشنيوي للفحم بمحافظة تشينيوان شمال جمهورية الصين الشعبية، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات ومفقودين، وأُعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».