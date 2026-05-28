The President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, Professor Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, on behalf of all university staff, extended the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the Emir of the Eastern Province, his deputy, the esteemed royal family, and the honorable Saudi people, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha for the year 1447 AH.

He asked Allah, the Almighty, to accept from everyone their good deeds, to protect the land of the Two Holy Mosques, to bestow upon it the blessing of security, safety, and stability, to shield it from all evil and harm, and to grant the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques abundant health and wellness, and to protect the Crown Prince.

He also prayed to Allah, the Exalted, to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims, to bestow upon them acceptance and kindness, and to bring this blessed occasion back to everyone for many years and long times, under our wise leadership.