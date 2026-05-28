رفع رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل الأستاذ الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي، نيابةً عن كافة منسوبي الجامعة، أسمى آيات التهنئة والتبريكات إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى أمير المنطقة الشرقية، ونائبه، والأسرة المالكة الكريمة، والشعب السعودي الكريم، بمناسبة حلول عيد الأضحى المبارك لعام 1447هـ.

وسأل الله عز وجل أن يتقبل من الجميع صالح الأعمال، وأن يحفظ بلاد الحرمين الشريفين، ويديم عليها نعمة الأمن والأمان والاستقرار، وأن يقيها من كل سوء ومكروه، وأن يسبغ على خادم الحرمين الشريفين موفور الصحة والعافية، ويحفظ ولي العهد.

كما دعا الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، ويمنّ عليهم بالقبول والإحسان، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على الجميع أعوامًا عديدة وأزمنةً مديدة، في ظل قيادتنا الرشيدة.