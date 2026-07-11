زار ضيوف برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للعمرة والزيارة، الذي تشرف عليه وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد للعام الحالي 1448، الذين يمثلون الدفعة الأولى للبرنامج، (السبت)، مقبرة الشهداء وجبل الرماة ومسجد قباء، وذلك ضمن البرنامج الثقافي الذي أعدته الوزارة للضيوف خلال إقامتهم في المدينة المنورة. واستمع ضيوف البرنامج إلى الآداب الشرعية عند زيارة المقابر وشرح مفصل عن معركة أحد، تعرفوا من خلالها على موقع المعركة وتحولاتها. كما زار الضيوف مسجد قباء، وتعرفوا على قيمته التاريخية وفضله، وصلوا فيه ركعتين اقتداءً بالرسول -صلى الله عليه وسلم-. وعبر عدد من الضيوف عن شكرهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي عهده الأمين على ما وجدوه من خدمات مما سهل لهم زيارة المعالم الإسلامية التاريخية والوقوف عليها، ما يجسد عناية واهتمام المملكة بالإسلام والمسلمين، مبدين سعادتهم بهذه الزيارة والتعرف على تلك المواقع التي لها الأثر الكبير في نفوسهم. وتضم الدفعة الأولى من البرنامج 250 معتمرًا ومعتمرة يمثلون 16 دولة آسيوية، هي: إندونيسيا، وتيمور الشرقية، والفلبين، وماليزيا، وكمبوديا، وتايلند، وفيتنام، وميانمار، ولاوس، وسنغافورة، والصين، واليابان، وكوريا الجنوبية، وهونغ كونغ، وتايوان، ومنغوليا.
ضيوف برنامج خادم الحرمين يزورون مقبرة شهداء أحد ومسجد قباء
The guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah and visitation, which is overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance for the current year 1448, who represent the first batch of the program, (on Saturday), visited the Martyrs' Cemetery, Mount Uhud, and Quba Mosque, as part of the program of cultural activities prepared by the ministry for the guests during their stay in Medina. The guests listened to the Islamic etiquette regarding visiting cemeteries and received a detailed explanation about the Battle of Uhud, through which they learned about the location of the battle and its developments. The guests also visited Quba Mosque, where they learned about its historical significance and virtue, and prayed two rak'ahs there, following the example of the Prophet -peace be upon him- . Several guests expressed their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his trustworthy Crown Prince for the services they received, which facilitated their visits to the historical Islamic landmarks and standing upon them, reflecting the Kingdom's care and attention to Islam and Muslims. They expressed their happiness with this visit and getting to know these sites that have a significant impact on their souls. The first batch of the program includes 250 male and female pilgrims representing 16 Asian countries, namely: Indonesia, East Timor, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Mongolia.