The guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah and visitation, which is overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance for the current year 1448, who represent the first batch of the program, (on Saturday), visited the Martyrs' Cemetery, Mount Uhud, and Quba Mosque, as part of the program of cultural activities prepared by the ministry for the guests during their stay in Medina. The guests listened to the Islamic etiquette regarding visiting cemeteries and received a detailed explanation about the Battle of Uhud, through which they learned about the location of the battle and its developments. The guests also visited Quba Mosque, where they learned about its historical significance and virtue, and prayed two rak'ahs there, following the example of the Prophet -peace be upon him- . Several guests expressed their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his trustworthy Crown Prince for the services they received, which facilitated their visits to the historical Islamic landmarks and standing upon them, reflecting the Kingdom's care and attention to Islam and Muslims. They expressed their happiness with this visit and getting to know these sites that have a significant impact on their souls. The first batch of the program includes 250 male and female pilgrims representing 16 Asian countries, namely: Indonesia, East Timor, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Mongolia.