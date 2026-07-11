زار ضيوف برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للعمرة والزيارة، الذي تشرف عليه وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد للعام الحالي 1448، الذين يمثلون الدفعة الأولى للبرنامج، (السبت)، مقبرة الشهداء وجبل الرماة ومسجد قباء، وذلك ضمن البرنامج الثقافي الذي أعدته الوزارة للضيوف خلال إقامتهم في المدينة المنورة. واستمع ضيوف البرنامج إلى الآداب الشرعية عند زيارة المقابر وشرح مفصل عن معركة أحد، تعرفوا من خلالها على موقع المعركة وتحولاتها. كما زار الضيوف مسجد قباء، وتعرفوا على قيمته التاريخية وفضله، وصلوا فيه ركعتين اقتداءً بالرسول -صلى الله عليه وسلم-. وعبر عدد من الضيوف عن شكرهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي عهده الأمين على ما وجدوه من خدمات مما سهل لهم زيارة المعالم الإسلامية التاريخية والوقوف عليها، ما يجسد عناية واهتمام المملكة بالإسلام والمسلمين، مبدين سعادتهم بهذه الزيارة والتعرف على تلك المواقع التي لها الأثر الكبير في نفوسهم. وتضم الدفعة الأولى من البرنامج 250 معتمرًا ومعتمرة يمثلون 16 دولة آسيوية، هي: إندونيسيا، وتيمور الشرقية، والفلبين، وماليزيا، وكمبوديا، وتايلند، وفيتنام، وميانمار، ولاوس، وسنغافورة، والصين، واليابان، وكوريا الجنوبية، وهونغ كونغ، وتايوان، ومنغوليا.