The Unified Media Operations Center for Hajj at the Ministry of Media held today the third press briefing regarding this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, with the participation of the Security Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhub, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Ghassan bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz bin Hassan Abdulbaqi, and the Spokesperson for the Transport and Logistics Services System during the Hajj season, Abdulaziz bin Ayyid Al-Otaibi.

During the press briefing, the Security Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhub, spoke about the continued performance of the rituals by the guests of Allah after their return to Mina from Arafat and Muzdalifah, in a scene that reflects the impact of unlimited support and the provision of resources and capabilities for the guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease and safety while maintaining their security and safety, under the harmonious performance of the Hajj system in managing and organizing the Hajj season under the supervision of the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz.

He indicated that security and traffic plans were implemented to escalate the guests of Allah to the plain of Arafat at early hours, facilitating their movement to Muzdalifah and their return to Mina with complete security, safety, and tranquility. This was alongside the contribution of implementing the Hajj regulations and instructions, the commitment of the guests of Allah to the organization of groups, and the high efficiency in crowd management, in cooperation with the State Security Presidency and all relevant authorities, enabling the guests of Allah to throw the Jamrat Al-Aqaba and perform the Tawaf of Ifadah safely and smoothly.

He expressed his gratitude to the security personnel from various security and military sectors and all those working to serve the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, affirming the continued efforts of the Hajj security forces, in integration and harmony with all participating entities in the Hajj season, to continue their tasks in organizing the performance of the rituals during the days of Tashreeq and monitoring the implementation of the Hajj regulations and instructions until the end of the Hajj season. He noted that managing and organizing the Hajj is a distinction created by national hands under the leadership that has made serving the Two Holy Mosques and caring for their visitors a top priority and goal, dedicating all resources and capabilities for this purpose.

For his part, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Ghassan bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, confirmed that the escalation operations—integrated with the relevant authorities—reflected the effectiveness of the approved security and organizational plans for transporting the pilgrims from Mecca to the holy sites. About 60% of the pilgrims headed to Mina to spend the Day of Tarwiyah, while about 40% went directly to Arafat. By the morning of the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah, thanks to God, the pilgrims had arrived at the plain of Arafat to spend the Day of Arafah, according to the approved escalation plans.

He mentioned that with the sunset, the operations of moving from Arafat to Muzdalifah began smoothly, where about 60% of the pilgrims spent the night in Muzdalifah, while about 20% remained until after midnight. Meanwhile, around 20% completed their organized crossing through Muzdalifah towards Mina and the Grand Mosque, according to the approved routes and group schedules. He pointed out that with the start of the days of Tashreeq, at the Jamarat facility, the field teams in the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the system's partners from the relevant authorities, continued to implement the plans for the movement of the guests of Allah according to precise time schedules, aiming to distribute crowd densities across the designated levels and paths, monitoring them moment by moment.

He stated that to enable the pilgrims to perform the Hadi rituals, the "Adahi" project operates as a comprehensive operational model, according to Sharia and health standards, over an operational area of nearly one million square meters, with an operational capacity exceeding 800,000 Hadi during the days of Eid and Tashreeq. Through the platform, pilgrims can purchase the Hadi and delegate its performance electronically, enhancing organizational efficiency and raising the level of reliability.

He noted the early response that made a significant difference in the Hajj season, as the awareness efforts at the unified call center 1966 contributed to quickly monitoring many cases and providing immediate support to address them in their early stages before they affected the pilgrim's journey. The center received more than 171,000 calls, with an average response time of 4 seconds, alongside the contribution of organizational and supervisory efforts, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of regulatory observations by more than 39% compared to the previous season, with compliance teams conducting more than 95,000 field inspection tours so far, covering service provision facilities to verify compliance with the approved requirements and standards, and addressing observations immediately according to service delivery agreements.

He reviewed the most prominent field and operational indicators for this season, where the Hajj card recorded more than 4 million electronic reading operations so far, contributing to enhancing field verification efficiency and supporting the rapid handling of pilgrims' data. The Hajj centers provided more than 208,000 guidance and awareness services to the pilgrims, directing the guests of Allah to the appropriate services, reiterating the importance of pilgrims adhering to the approved group schedules and not violating the designated routes and means of transportation for their safety, and the importance of relying on official channels to obtain information and services, and communicating with the unified call center 1966 or the "Hajj Care" centers to benefit from support, guidance, and assistance services. The real achievement remains that every pilgrim feels that they are cared for and valued. We ask Allah to protect the Kingdom and its leadership and to continue bestowing the blessing of security and stability upon it.

For his part, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz bin Hassan Abdulbaqi, reassured everyone that the overall health condition of the pilgrims is stable and reassuring, and no cases of outbreaks or significant health threats have been recorded, under a highly efficient health system supported by qualified national staff, proactive plans, and modern technologies for rapid monitoring and response. The commitment to health requirements, foremost among them the application of the concept of "health capability," has raised the health readiness of the pilgrims and reduced the risks associated with heat stress and chronic diseases.

He added: Despite the high temperatures and crowd density, the guests of Allah showed high health awareness, with a compliance rate of 79% for using umbrellas, alongside a commitment to drinking water and taking rest periods, which contributed to enhancing the safety of the pilgrims and supporting the success of preventive efforts during the season. He pointed out that the health system continues to provide its services through an integrated network of hospitals, health centers, and emergency and field teams, supported by the latest technologies and preventive and therapeutic services.

As of the tenth of Dhul-Hijjah, the total health services provided to the guests of Allah reached 1,206,035 health services, within a comprehensive system to serve the pilgrims and care for their health and safety.

He reported that the services provided included receiving 41,782 visitors in emergency departments, admitting 4,901 cases to hospitals, alongside benefiting 49,931 pilgrims from health center and urgent care services, while the number of visitors to outpatient clinics reached 14,501 beneficiaries. The emergency teams dealt with 83,477 emergency cases, and 29 open-heart surgeries and 251 cardiac catheterizations were performed, in addition to 337 various surgical operations. In terms of support and health consultations, the total calls received by the 937 center exceeded 1,082,628 calls in various languages, reflecting the trust of the guests of Allah in the health services provided.

He pointed out that 466 cases of heat stress were handled, all of which received the necessary health care according to the approved protocols, enabling them to complete their rituals safely and reassuringly. There are more than a million humanitarian situations and more than a million moments of giving, where each pilgrim felt that there is someone caring for them and watching over their health and safety sincerely. Additionally, as the pilgrims continue to complete the remaining rituals, we emphasize the importance of adhering to group plans and continuing to follow health and preventive guidelines, especially during peak hours, by using umbrellas, increasing water and fluid intake, taking sufficient rest periods, and ensuring food cleanliness and safety to maintain their health and safety.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to medications and treatment plans, and not hesitating to seek medical help as soon as any health symptoms or signs of heat stress are felt, affirming that health teams continue their work and readiness around the clock in various holy sites until the end of the season, alongside the digital services provided through the 937 center and the virtual health hospital, in various languages. He asked Allah to protect the guests of Allah and to accept their Hajj with health and wellness, and to continue bestowing the blessings of security, faith, and prosperity upon our blessed homeland.

Following that, the Spokesperson for the Transport and Logistics Services System during the Hajj season, Abdulaziz bin Ayyid Al-Otaibi, reviewed the completion of the movement of the pilgrims from the plain of Arafat to Muzdalifah during the third movement at exactly 12:30 AM today, where the number of pilgrims transported during this movement reached 290,000 pilgrims. The fourth movement from Muzdalifah to Mina was completed this morning, transporting more than 357,000 pilgrims. Thus, the train of the holy sites has transported more than 961,000 pilgrims so far. He clarified that the fifth movement began today at 9:00 AM, which will continue until the thirteenth of Dhul-Hijjah at 6:00 PM, connecting the three Mina stations with Muzdalifah 3 and Arafat 3 stations. He introduced the general transport center affiliated with the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the holy sites, which contributed to serving the guests of Allah by preparing central stations to increase capacity, as pilgrims were transported from entry points via more than 2,500 buses operating around the clock. Some operational services continued for up to 57 consecutive hours on certain routes, and 24 parking lots accommodating 20,000 buses were prepared, contributing to reducing congestion and enhancing the punctuality of bus arrivals.

He reported that the number of vehicles that passed through the roads leading to the holy sites reached about 600,000 vehicles. The smart seasonal control center was launched, which contributed to monitoring traffic on the road network and supporting the movement of the guests of Allah and speeding up response times. An exceptional and ideal compliance rate with the schedules for the holy sites and the Two Holy Mosques trains was achieved, while the punctuality rate for bus trips between cities reached 96%. More than 950 automated monitoring systems were activated to ensure compliance of land transport vehicles in Mecca and Medina, and seven community initiatives were launched, including the "Safe Visitor" initiative, which provides prepared transport for people with disabilities and the elderly.

He revealed that the transport and logistics services system has begun implementing all plans related to the return of the guests of Allah through various modes of transport, with the first flight departing for the guests of Allah on the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah, according to the highest standards and with significant integration with all partners. The last flight for the guests of Allah will be on the 15th of Muharram. Additionally, 870 platforms have been allocated to complete travel procedures, and 70 smart gates that read biometric data at King Abdulaziz Airport, along with 20 similar gates at Medina Airport, while the Haramain High-Speed Train continues its operations to transport the guests of Allah, having transported more than 830,000 passengers by the eighth of Dhul-Hijjah. This train will continue its scheduled trips to serve the guests of Allah, totaling 5,300 trips at all times.

The Spokesperson for the Transport and Logistics Services System stated that the transport and logistics services system, in service of the guests of Allah, provides mobile caravans supported by air conditioning, which are provided directly in case their buses break down. The system will continue to implement the "Traveler Without Luggage" initiative, which has benefited more than 2.4 million pilgrims, considering this number for both arrival and return, with the transport of more than 3.8 million bags, and utilizing its logistical services to support the pilgrim's journey by shipping over 400,000 bottles of Zamzam water to several countries.

He confirmed that the transport and logistics services system will work to complete many vital projects before the upcoming Hajj season 1448 AH, including completing the project that connects the Al-Sail Al-Kabir road to the Riyadh-Taif expressway, in addition to inaugurating Hall No. 4 at King Abdulaziz Airport.