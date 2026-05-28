عقد مركز العمليات الإعلامي الموحد للحج بوزارة الإعلام، اليوم، الإيجاز الصحفي الثالث الخاص بموسم حج هذا العام 1447هـ، بمشاركة ‏المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، والمتحدث باسم وزارة الحج والعمرة الدكتور غسان بن راشد النويمي، والمتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة عبدالعزيز بن حسن عبدالباقي، والمتحدث باسم منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية في موسم الحج عبدالعزيز بن عايض العتيبي.

وتحدث خلال الإيجاز الصحفي ‏المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، مشيرًا إلى مواصلة ضيوف الرحمن أداء نسكهم بعد عودتهم إلى مشعر منى من عرفات ومزدلفة، في مشهد يعكس أثر الدعم اللامحدود وتوفير الإمكانات والممكنات ليؤدي ضيوف الرحمن نسكهم بيسر وسهولة والمحافظة على أمنهم وسلامتهم، في ظل تناغم أداء منظومة الحج في إدارة وتنظيم موسم الحج بمتابعة وإشراف وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز.

وبين أنه تم تنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والمرورية بتصعيد ضيوف الرحمن إلى مشعر عرفة في أوقات مبكرة، ونفرتهم إلى مزدلفة بيسر وسهولة، وعودتهم إلى مشعر منى بأمن وأمان وطمأنينة وانسيابية تامة، إلى جانب إسهام تنفيذ أنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والتزام ضيوف الرحمن بتنظيم التفويج، والكفاءة العالية في إدارة الحشود، بالتعاون مع رئاسة أمن الدولة والجهات المعنية كافة، في تمكين ضيوف الرحمن من رمي جمرة العقبة وأداء طواف الإفاضة بأمان وسلاسة وطمأنينة.

وقدم شكره لرجال الأمن بمختلف القطاعات الأمنية والعسكرية وكافة العاملين على خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما، مؤكدا استمرار قوات أمن الحج، بالتكامل والانسجام مع الجهات المشاركة في موسم الحج كافة، في مواصلة مهامها في تنظيم أداء النسك خلال أيام التشريق، ومتابعة تطبيق أنظمة وتعليمات الحج حتى نهاية موسم الحج، منوهًا بأن إدارة وتنظيم الحج هو تميز تصنعه أيدٍ وطنية برعاية قيادة جعلت خدمة الحرمين الشريفين ورعاية قاصديهما في قمة اهتماماتها وغاياتها، وسخرت لذلك كل الإمكانات والممكنات.

من جانبه، أكد المتحدث باسم وزارة الحج والعمرة الدكتور غسان بن راشد النويمي، أن أعمال التصعيد -بالتكامل مع الجهات المختصة- عكست فاعلية الخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية المعتمدة لنقل حجاج بيت الله الحرام من مكة المكرمة إلى المشاعر المقدسة، حيث تمت مواءمة خطط النقل والتفويج وفق رغبات الحجاج المختلفة؛ فتوجه نحو 60% من الحجاج إلى مشعر منى لقضاء يوم التروية، فيما توجه نحو 40% منهم مباشرة إلى مشعر عرفات، واكتمل في صباح اليوم التاسع من ذي الحجة، بحمد الله، وصول حجاج بيت الله الحرام إلى مشعر عرفات لقضاء يوم عرفة، وفق خطط التصعيد المعتمدة.

وبين أنه مع غروب الشمس، بدأت عمليات الإفاضة من عرفات إلى مزدلفة بانسيابية، حيث قضى نحو 60% من الحجاج مبيتهم في مزدلفة، فيما بقي نحو 20% منهم إلى ما بعد منتصف الليل، في حين استكمل نحو 20% عبورهم المنظم عبر مشعر مزدلفة باتجاه مشعر منى والمسجد الحرام، وفق المسارات وجداول التفويج المعتمدة، لافتًا إلى أنه مع بدء أيام التشريق، وفي منشأة الجمرات، تواصل الفرق الميدانية في وزارة الحج والعمرة، بالتكامل مع شركاء المنظومة من الجهات المختصة، تنفيذ خطط تفويج ضيوف الرحمن وفق جداول زمنية دقيقة، تهدف إلى توزيع كثافات الحشود على الأدوار والمسارات المخصصة، ومتابعتها لحظة بلحظة.

وأفاد أنه لتمكين حجاج بيت الله من نسك الهدي، يعمل مشروع «أضاحي» بصفته نموذجًا تشغيليًا متكاملًا، وفق المعايير الشرعية والصحية، عبر مساحة تشغيلية تقارب مليون متر مربع، وبقدرة تشغيلية تتجاوز 800 ألف هدي خلال أيام النحر والتشريق، فمن خلال المنصة، يمكن للحجاج شراء الهدي والتوكيل بأدائه إلكترونيًا، بما يعزز كفاءة التنظيم، ويرفع مستوى الموثوقية.

ونوه بالاستجابة المبكرة التي صنعت فارقًا كبيرًا في موسم الحج، حيث أسهمت الجهود التوعوية بمركز الاتصال الموحد 1966 في سرعة رصد العديد من الحالات، وتقديم الدعم الفوري لمعالجتها في مراحلها الأولى، قبل أن تؤثر على رحلة الحاج. حيث استقبل المركز أكثر من (171) ألف اتصال، بمتوسط زمن استجابة بلغ (4) ثوان، إلى جانب إسهام الجهود التنظيمية والرقابية، في انخفاضٍ ملموسٍ في عدد الملاحظات الرقابية بنسبة أكثر من 39% مقارنة بالموسم الماضي، حيث نفذت فرق امتثال، حتى الآن أكثر من (95) ألف جولة رقابية ميدانية، شملت مرافق تقديم الخدمات؛ للتحقق من الالتزام بالاشتراطات والمعايير المعتمدة، ورصد الملاحظات ومعالجتها بشكل فوري حسب اتفاقيات تقديم الخدمة.

واستعرض أبرز المؤشرات الميدانية والتشغيلية لهذا الموسم، حيث سجلت بطاقة نسك أكثر من (4) ملايين عملية قراءة إلكترونية حتى الآن، بما أسهم في تعزيز كفاءة التحقق الميداني، ودعم سرعة التعامل مع بيانات الحجاج، فيما قدمت مراكز نسك عناية أكثر من (208) آلاف خدمة إرشادية وتوعوية للحجاج، لتوجيه ضيوف الرحمن إلى الخدمات المناسبة، مجددًا التأكيد على أهمية التزام الحجاج بجداول التفويج المعتمدة، وعدم مخالفة المسارات ووسائل النقل المحددة، وذلك لسلامتهم، وأهمية الاعتماد على القنوات الرسمية للحصول على المعلومات والخدمات، والتواصل مع مركز الاتصال الموحد 1966 أو مراكز «نسك عناية» للاستفادة من خدمات الدعم والإرشاد والمساندة، فيما يظل الإنجاز الحقيقي هو أن يشعر كل حاج أنه محل عناية واهتمام، نسأل الله أن يحفظ المملكة وقيادتها، ويديم عليها نعمة الأمن والاستقرار.

بدوره، طمأن المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة عبدالعزيز بن حسن عبدالباقي، الجميع بأن الحالة الصحية العامة للحجاج مستقرة ومطمئنة، ولم تُسجل أي حالات تفشٍ أو تهديدات صحية مؤثرة، في ظل منظومة صحية متقدمة تعمل بكفاءة عالية، مدعومة بكوادر وطنية مؤهلة وخطط استباقية وتقنيات حديثة للرصد والاستجابة السريعة، فقد أسهم الالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية، وفي مقدمتها تطبيق مفهوم «الاستطاعة الصحية»، في رفع جاهزية الحجاج صحيًا وتقليل المخاطر المرتبطة بالإجهاد الحراري والأمراض المزمنة.

وأضاف: رغم ارتفاع درجات الحرارة وكثافة الحشود، أظهر ضيوف الرحمن وعيًا صحيًا عاليًا، حيث بلغت نسبة الالتزام باستخدام المظلات 79%، إلى جانب الحرص على شرب المياه وأخذ فترات الراحة، مما أسهم في تعزيز سلامة الحجاج ودعم نجاح الجهود الوقائية خلال الموسم، مشيرًا إلى مواصلة المنظومة الصحية تقديم خدماتها عبر شبكة متكاملة من المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية والفرق الإسعافية والميدانية، مدعومة بأحدث التقنيات والخدمات الوقائية والعلاجية.

وحتى اليوم العاشر من ذي الحجة، بلغ إجمالي الخدمات الصحية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن 1,206,035 خدمة صحية، ضمن منظومة متكاملة لخدمة الحجاج والعناية بصحتهم وسلامتهم.

وأفاد أن الخدمات المقدمة شملت استقبال 41,782 زائرًا لأقسام الطوارئ، وتنويم 4,901 حالة في المستشفيات، إلى جانب استفادة 49,931 حاجًا من خدمات المراكز الصحية والرعاية العاجلة، فيما بلغ عدد زوار العيادات الخارجية 14,501 مستفيد، كما تعاملت الفرق الإسعافية مع 83,477 حالة إسعافية، وأُجريت 29 عملية قلب مفتوح، و251 عملية قسطرة قلبية، إضافة إلى 337 عملية جراحية متنوعة، وفي جانب الدعم والاستشارات الصحية، تجاوز إجمالي الاتصالات الواردة إلى مركز 937 أكثر من 1,082,628 اتصالًا بمختلف اللغات في مؤشر يعكس ثقة ضيوف الرحمن بالخدمات الصحية المقدمة.

ولفت إلى أنه تم التعامل مع 466 حالة إجهاد حراري، حيث تلقّت جميعها الرعاية الصحية اللازمة وفق البروتوكولات المعتمدة، بما مكّنهم من استكمال مناسكهم بأمان وطمأنينة، وهناك أكثر من مليون موقف إنساني، وأكثر من مليون لحظة عطاء، شعر فيها حاج بأن هناك من يرعاه ويسهر على صحته وسلامته بإخلاص، إضافة إلى أنه مع استمرار الحجاج في استكمال بقية المناسك، فإننا نؤكد أهمية الالتزام بخطط التفويج ومواصلة الالتزام بالإرشادات الصحية والوقائية، خاصة خلال ساعات الذروة، من خلال استخدام المظلات، والإكثار من شرب المياه والسوائل، وأخذ فترات راحة كافية، والحرص على نظافة وسلامة الغذاء للحفاظ على سلامتكم وصحتكم.

وأكد أهمية الالتزام بالأدوية والخطط العلاجية، وعدم التردد في طلب المساعدة الطبية فور الشعور بأي أعراض صحية أو علامات إجهاد حراري، مؤكدا أن الفرق الصحية تواصل أعمالها وجاهزيتها على مدار الساعة في مختلف المشاعر المقدسة إلى نهاية الموسم، إلى جانب الخدمات الرقمية المقدمة عبر مركز 937، ومستشفى صحة الافتراضي، بمختلف اللغات، سائلًا الله تعالى أن يحفظ ضيوف الرحمن، وأن يتمّ عليهم حجهم بالقبول والصحة والعافية، وأن يديم على وطننا المبارك نعمة الأمن والإيمان والرخاء.

عقب ذلك، استعرض المتحدث باسم منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية في موسم الحج عبدالعزيز بن عايض العتيبي، اكتمال تفويج حجاج بيت الله الحرام من مشعر عرفات إلى مشعر مزدلفة ضمن الحركة الثالثة بتمام الساعة 12:30 فجر اليوم، حيث بلغ عدد الحجاج المنقولين عبر هذه الحركة 290 ألف حاج، فيما اكتملت الحركة الرابعة من مزدلفة إلى منى صباح اليوم وتم من خلالها نقل ما يزيد على 357 ألف حاج، وبذلك يكون قطار المشاعر نقل حتى الآن أكثر من 961 ألف حاج، موضحًا انطلاق الحركة الخامسة اليوم الساعة 9:00 صباحًا، والتي تستمر حتى الثالث عشر من شهر ذي الحجة الساعة 6:00 مساءً، والتي تربط محطات منى الثلاث مع محطة مزدلفة 3 ومحطة عرفات 3، معرفًا بالمركز العام للنقل التابع للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة الذي أسهم في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن من خلال تجهيز المحطات المركزية لرفع الطاقة الاستيعابية، حيث تم نقل الحجاج من منافذ القدوم عبر أكثر من 2500 حافلة تعمل على مدار الساعة، كما استمرت بعض الخدمات التشغيلية مدة تصل لـ57 ساعة متواصلة في بعض المسارات، كما تمت تهيئة 24 موقفًا تتسع لـ20 ألف حافلة، مما أسهم بتقليل الازدحام ورفع انضباط وقت وصول الحافلات.

وأفاد أن عدد المركبات التي عبرت الطرق المؤدية إلى المشاعر المقدسة بلغ نحو 600 ألف مركبة، فقد تم إطلاق مركز التحكم الموسمي الذكي الذي أسهم في مراقبة الحركة على شبكة الطرق ودعم تنقل ضيوف الرحمن وتسريع الاستجابة، حيث تم تحقيق معدل التزام استثنائي ومثالي بالجداول الزمنية لقطاري المشاعر والحرمين، فيما وصلت نسبة الانضباط في معدل رحلات الحافلات بين المدن لـ96%، كما تم تفعيل أكثر من 950 نظام رصد آلي لضبط امتثال مركبات النقل البري في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وإطلاق 7 مبادرات مجتمعية، ومنها مبادرة «زائر مطمئن»، وهي عبارة عن توفير نقل مهيأ لذوي الإعاقة وكبار السن.

وكشف بدء منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بتنفيذ كافة الخطط المرتبطة بعودة ضيوف الرحمن عبر مختلف أنماط النقل، حيث ستكون أول رحلة مغادرة لضيوف الرحمن عبر الطيران يوم 12 ذي الحجة، وفق أعلى المعايير وبتكامل كبير مع كافة الشركاء، فيما ستكون آخر رحلة طيران لضيوف الرحمن في 15 محرم، كما تم تخصيص 870 منصة لإنهاء إجراءات السفر، و70 بوابة ذكية تقرأ العلامات الحيوية في مطار الملك عبدالعزيز، و20 بوابة مماثلة في مطار المدينة المنورة، مع مواصلة قطار الحرمين السريع أعماله لنقل ضيوف الرحمن، وذلك بعد أن نقل حتى الثامن من ذي الحجة ما يتجاوز 830 ألف راكب، حيث سيواصل هذا القطار رحلاته المجدولة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن والبالغة 5300 رحلة بكافة عالية.

وذكر المتحدث باسم منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية أن منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية وخدمةً لضيوف الرحمن، توفر كرفانات متنقلة ومدعومة بأجهزة تكييف، حيث يتم توفيرها بشكل مباشر في حال تعطل حافلاتهم، وستواصل المنظومة تنفيذ مبادرة «مسافر بلا حقيبة»، حيث استفاد من هذه الخدمة أكثر من 2.4 مليون حاج مع الأخذ في الاعتبار احتساب هذا الرقم ذهابًا وعودة، مع نقل أكثر من 3.8 مليون حقيبة، وتسخير خدماتها اللوجستية لدعم رحلة الحاج، من خلال شحن ما يزيد على 400 ألف عبوة من مياه زمزم إلى عدد من الدول.

وأكد أن منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية ستعمل على استكمال العديد من المشاريع الحيوية قبل موسم حج العام القادم 1448هـ، ومنها استكمال المشروع الذي يربط طريق السيل الكبير بطريق الرياض الطائف السريع، إضافةً لتدشين صالة رقم 4 بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز.