استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، صباح أمس (الأربعاء)، جموع المهنئين بعيد الأضحى المبارك، وذلك في ديوان الإمارة.

وفي بداية اللقاء، رفع أمير المنطقة الشرقية باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة الشرقية أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، سائلًا المولى -عز وجل- أن يحفظ قيادة هذه البلاد، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة على الوطن بالخير والمسرات.

وأكد أمير الشرقية أن ما تقوم به المملكة من خدمة لضيوف بيت الله الحرام شرف عظيم يفتخر به الجميع، حامدًا الله على ما أنعم به على هذه البلاد وشرفها بخدمة الحرمين الشريفين، منوهًا بالخدمات الكبيرة التي سخرتها الحكومة الرشيدة لحجاج بيت الله الحرام.

وأشاد أمير المنطقة الشرقية خلال الاستقبال بالنجاح المميز الذي تحقق في حج هذا العام، بفضل الله سبحانه وتعالى ثم بفضل ما وفرته الدولة من إمكانات، وما جندته من طاقات بشرية وتقنية لتقديم أرقى الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن، وتوفير الرعاية الشاملة لهم منذ وصولهم وحتى مغادرتهم إلى أوطانهم بعد أداء مناسكهم سالمين غانمين.

ونوّه سموه بالجهود المبذولة في خدمة الحجاج من مختلف الجهات المشاركة، وما يحظون به من خدمات صحية وأمنية، مؤكدًا أن خدمة الحجاج شرف كبير، وأن الجميع يعملون على توفير أعلى درجات الراحة والتسهيلات لضيوف الرحمن.