The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, received a large number of well-wishers for the blessed Eid al-Adha yesterday morning (Wednesday) at the Emirate's Diwan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prince of the Eastern Province conveyed, on his behalf and on behalf of the people of the Eastern Province, the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on this happy occasion, asking the Almighty - may He be exalted - to protect the leadership of this country and to bring this occasion back to the homeland with goodness and joy.

The Prince of the Eastern Province affirmed that what the Kingdom is doing in serving the guests of the Sacred House of Allah is a great honor that everyone is proud of, praising Allah for the blessings He has bestowed upon this country and for honoring it with the service of the Two Holy Mosques, highlighting the significant services that the wise government has provided for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah.

During the reception, the Prince of the Eastern Province praised the remarkable success achieved in this year's Hajj, thanks to Allah Almighty and then to what the state has provided in terms of resources and the human and technical capabilities mobilized to offer the highest services to the guests of the Merciful, ensuring comprehensive care for them from their arrival until their departure to their homelands after performing their rituals safely and successfully.

His Highness noted the efforts made in serving the pilgrims by various participating entities, and the health and security services they receive, emphasizing that serving the pilgrims is a great honor, and that everyone is working to provide the highest levels of comfort and facilities for the guests of the Merciful.