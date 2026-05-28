The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz bin Hassan Abdulbaqi, revealed that more than (1,206,035) health services have been provided by the health system to the guests of Allah since the beginning of the Hajj season (1447 AH) until the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah. This is part of integrated efforts aimed at enhancing the quality of health services and improving access to them, ensuring the health of the pilgrims, in line with the objectives of the "Health Sector Transformation" program and the "Service of the Guests of Allah" program, which are derived from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, to enable the guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Data from the Ministry of Health revealed that the total number of beneficiaries from health center services and urgent care reached (49,931) beneficiaries, while the emergency departments received (41,782) cases, and (14,501) beneficiaries visited the outpatient clinics, in addition to admitting (4,901) cases in hospitals. Furthermore, (29) open-heart surgeries and (251) catheterization procedures were performed, along with (337) various surgical operations.

The medical teams promptly and efficiently handled (466) cases of heat exhaustion, as part of a field system that works on rapid response and enhancing the efficiency of medical intervention in various locations, in addition to receiving more than (1,082,628) calls through the unified call center (937).

The health system continues its efforts with high efficiency, relying on proactive plans and a comprehensive and high-quality health service system, ensuring the provision of advanced and safe medical care for the guests of Allah, and embodying its ongoing commitment to providing the best levels of care during the Hajj season.