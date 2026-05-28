As is customary every Hajj season, the relevant Saudi authorities have provided all their capabilities to facilitate the experience for the guests of Allah coming from all corners of the world and from within the country. The camera of "Okaz" documented striking humanitarian scenes of the interaction and responsiveness of security personnel with the pilgrims, working to serve them and ease their performance of the rituals at all locations and fields. The camera captured images of loyalty, appreciation, and gratitude expressed by a number of pilgrims towards those responsible for facilitating their Hajj and ensuring their comfort.