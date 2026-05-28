كعادتها في كل موسم حج قدّمت الجهات السعودية المعنية بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن إمكاناتها كافة للتيسير على ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من كل أركان الدنيا ومن الداخل. ووثقت كاميرا «عكاظ» مشاهد انسانية لافتة حول تفاعل رجال الأمن وتجاوبهم مع الحجاج والعمل على خدمتهم وتيسير أداء المناسك لهم في كل المواقع والميادين، ووثقت الكاميرا صور الوفاء والتقدير والامتنان التي أبداها عدد من الحجاج للقائمين على خدمتهم في تسهيل أداء الحج والسهر على راحتهم..