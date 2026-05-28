The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, and the Syrian Arab Republic, represented by the Central Authority for Oversight and Inspection, today signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of preventing and combating corruption, and enhancing mutual cooperation between the two sides at the Authority's headquarters in the holy capital.

The Kingdom was represented in the signing of the memorandum by the President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, while the Syrian side was represented by the President of the Central Authority for Oversight and Inspection, Engineer Amer Namas Al-Ali.

The memorandum of understanding aims to enhance cooperation in combating cross-border corruption crimes, exchanging relevant information and expertise, in addition to developing and strengthening institutional capacities on both sides.

During the signing ceremony, ways to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of integrity protection and anti-corruption were discussed, along with reviewing the most prominent measures and practices implemented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority to promote the principles of transparency, protect integrity, and combat corruption, as well as gaining insight into the efforts and experiences of the Syrian side in the same field.