Between the pressures of war, oil extortion, and election calculations, U.S. President Donald Trump faces one of the most complex files since his return to the White House, at a time when the confrontation with Iran swings between a wide military explosion and a fragile political settlement that may not last long.



Three months after the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli confrontation against Iran, diplomatic moves behind the scenes are accelerating to reach a "temporary agreement" that opens the Strait of Hormuz and revives negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, amid a sharp division within Washington regarding the shape of the settlement and the limits of possible concessions.



Republican pressures complicate Trump's calculations



Despite U.S. officials speaking of progress in the negotiations, Trump has not yet granted his final approval for the agreement, amid increasing pressures from hardline Republicans who reject any understanding with Tehran and demand continued military strikes to prevent Iran from regaining its nuclear capabilities.



A White House official confirmed that "the negotiations are going well," emphasizing that Trump "will only accept an agreement that ensures Iran does not possess nuclear weapons," but this position has not quelled criticism from prominent Republican figures, including Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Roger Wicker, who warned against repeating the scenario of the 2015 nuclear agreement.



The midterm elections and Trump's popularity



Trump faces a dual dilemma; on one hand, there is increasing internal pressure to lower energy prices and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while on the other hand, conservatives fear that any easing of sanctions could give Iran a chance to catch its breath economically and politically.



As the midterm election date approaches, concerns within the Republican Party are rising about the impact of the ongoing war on Trump's popularity, especially with declining approval ratings and rising fuel prices, which has led some of his aides to warn of economic and political repercussions that could threaten Republican control of Congress.



In contrast, Iran appears steadfast in its negotiating position, benefiting from Washington's hesitation and its need to end the war quickly. Observers believe that Tehran is betting on the factor of time and the U.S. elections to extract concessions related to sanctions and the nuclear program.



Pakistani moves to resolve stalled files



Alongside U.S.-Iranian moves, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Washington for talks with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio regarding developments in the war and ongoing negotiations with Iran.



The Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed that the meeting will discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, in addition to the Iranian-American negotiations, at a time when Islamabad continues its efforts to push both parties towards a permanent agreement that stops the war and prevents the escalation of tensions in the region.



According to U.S. reports, negotiations between Washington and Tehran have not stopped despite the recent strikes targeting Hormozgan province in southern Iran, reflecting both parties' commitment to the path of de-escalation and the maintenance of political communication channels so far.



Despite the ongoing fragile ceasefire and military skirmishes, negotiations have not ceased, especially regarding the fate of enriched uranium, the mechanism for easing sanctions, and the future of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which poses the greatest challenge to both parties' intentions and their ability to overcome these obstacles.



In light of these complexities, Washington and Tehran seem closer to a "temporary truce" than to a comprehensive agreement, while the specter of military escalation looms over the waters of the Gulf and the entire region.