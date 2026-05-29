بين ضغوط الحرب وابتزاز النفط وحسابات الانتخابات، يقف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمام أحد أكثر الملفات تعقيداً منذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض، في وقت تتأرجح فيه المواجهة مع إيران بين انفجار عسكري واسع وتسوية سياسية هشة قد لا تصمد طويلاً.
وبعد 3 أشهر على اندلاع المواجهة الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران، تتسارع التحركات الدبلوماسية خلف الكواليس للوصول إلى «اتفاق مؤقت» يفتح مضيق هرمز، ويعيد إحياء المفاوضات حول البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وسط انقسام حاد داخل واشنطن بشأن شكل التسوية وحدود التنازلات الممكنة.
ضغوط الجمهوريين تربك حسابات ترمب
ورغم حديث مسؤولين أمريكيين عن تقدم في المفاوضات، فإن ترمب لم يمنح حتى الآن موافقته النهائية على الاتفاق، في ظل ضغوط متزايدة من الجمهوريين المتشددين الذين يرفضون أي تفاهم مع طهران، ويطالبون بمواصلة الضربات العسكرية لمنع إيران من استعادة قدراتها النووية.
وأكد مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن «المفاوضات تسير بشكل جيد»، مشدداً على أن ترمب «لن يقبل إلا باتفاق يضمن عدم امتلاك إيران سلاحاً نووياً»، لكن هذا الموقف لم يهدئ انتقادات شخصيات جمهورية بارزة، من بينهم لينزي غراهام وتيد كروز وروجر ويكر، الذين حذروا من تكرار سيناريو الاتفاق النووي لعام 2015.
الانتخابات النصفية وشعبية ترمب
ويواجه ترمب معضلة مزدوجة؛ فمن جهة تتزايد الضغوط الداخلية لخفض أسعار الطاقة وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، ومن جهة أخرى يخشى المحافظون من أن يؤدي أي تخفيف للعقوبات إلى منح إيران فرصة لالتقاط أنفاسها اقتصادياً وسياسياً.
وفيما يقترب موعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي، تتصاعد المخاوف داخل الحزب الجمهوري من تأثير استمرار الحرب على شعبية ترمب، خصوصاً مع تراجع معدلات التأييد وارتفاع أسعار الوقود، الأمر الذي دفع بعض مساعديه إلى التحذير من تداعيات اقتصادية وسياسية قد تهدد سيطرة الجمهوريين على الكونغرس.
في المقابل، تبدو إيران متمسكة بموقفها التفاوضي، مستفيدة من تردد واشنطن وحاجتها لإنهاء الحرب سريعاً. ويرى مراقبون أن طهران تراهن على عامل الوقت وانتخابات أمريكا لانتزاع تنازلات تتعلق بالعقوبات والبرنامج النووي.
تحركات باكستانية لحلحلة الملفات العالقة
وفي موازاة التحركات الأمريكية ـ الإيرانية، وصل وزير الخارجية الباكستاني محمد إسحاق دار إلى واشنطن لإجراء مباحثات مع نظيره الأمريكي ماركو روبيو بشأن تطورات الحرب والمفاوضات الجارية مع إيران.
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية أن اللقاء سيبحث العلاقات الثنائية والتطورات الإقليمية، إلى جانب ملف المفاوضات الإيرانية الأمريكية، في وقت تواصل فيه إسلام أباد جهودها لدفع الطرفين نحو اتفاق دائم يوقف الحرب ويمنع اتساع دائرة التصعيد في المنطقة.
وبحسب تقارير أمريكية، فإن المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران لم تتوقف رغم الضربات الأخيرة التي استهدفت محافظة هرمزغان جنوب إيران، ما يعكس تمسك الطرفين بمسار التهدئة وعدم انهيار قنوات الاتصال السياسية حتى الآن.
ورغم استمرار وقف إطلاق النار الهش، والمناوشات العسكرية إلا إن المفاوضات لم تتوقف خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بمصير اليورانيوم المخصب وآلية تخفيف العقوبات ومستقبل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز التي تشكل أكبر تحدٍّ أمام نوايا الطرفين وقدرتهما على اجتياز هذه العقبات.
وفي ظل هذه التعقيدات، تبدو واشنطن وطهران أقرب إلى "هدنة مؤقتة" منها إلى اتفاق شامل، بينما يبقى شبح التصعيد العسكري حاضراً فوق مياه الخليج والمنطقة بأكملها.
Between the pressures of war, oil extortion, and election calculations, U.S. President Donald Trump faces one of the most complex files since his return to the White House, at a time when the confrontation with Iran swings between a wide military explosion and a fragile political settlement that may not last long.
Three months after the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli confrontation against Iran, diplomatic moves behind the scenes are accelerating to reach a "temporary agreement" that opens the Strait of Hormuz and revives negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, amid a sharp division within Washington regarding the shape of the settlement and the limits of possible concessions.
Republican pressures complicate Trump's calculations
Despite U.S. officials speaking of progress in the negotiations, Trump has not yet granted his final approval for the agreement, amid increasing pressures from hardline Republicans who reject any understanding with Tehran and demand continued military strikes to prevent Iran from regaining its nuclear capabilities.
A White House official confirmed that "the negotiations are going well," emphasizing that Trump "will only accept an agreement that ensures Iran does not possess nuclear weapons," but this position has not quelled criticism from prominent Republican figures, including Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Roger Wicker, who warned against repeating the scenario of the 2015 nuclear agreement.
The midterm elections and Trump's popularity
Trump faces a dual dilemma; on one hand, there is increasing internal pressure to lower energy prices and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while on the other hand, conservatives fear that any easing of sanctions could give Iran a chance to catch its breath economically and politically.
As the midterm election date approaches, concerns within the Republican Party are rising about the impact of the ongoing war on Trump's popularity, especially with declining approval ratings and rising fuel prices, which has led some of his aides to warn of economic and political repercussions that could threaten Republican control of Congress.
In contrast, Iran appears steadfast in its negotiating position, benefiting from Washington's hesitation and its need to end the war quickly. Observers believe that Tehran is betting on the factor of time and the U.S. elections to extract concessions related to sanctions and the nuclear program.
Pakistani moves to resolve stalled files
Alongside U.S.-Iranian moves, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Washington for talks with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio regarding developments in the war and ongoing negotiations with Iran.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed that the meeting will discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, in addition to the Iranian-American negotiations, at a time when Islamabad continues its efforts to push both parties towards a permanent agreement that stops the war and prevents the escalation of tensions in the region.
According to U.S. reports, negotiations between Washington and Tehran have not stopped despite the recent strikes targeting Hormozgan province in southern Iran, reflecting both parties' commitment to the path of de-escalation and the maintenance of political communication channels so far.
Despite the ongoing fragile ceasefire and military skirmishes, negotiations have not ceased, especially regarding the fate of enriched uranium, the mechanism for easing sanctions, and the future of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which poses the greatest challenge to both parties' intentions and their ability to overcome these obstacles.
In light of these complexities, Washington and Tehran seem closer to a "temporary truce" than to a comprehensive agreement, while the specter of military escalation looms over the waters of the Gulf and the entire region.