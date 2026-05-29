بين ضغوط الحرب وابتزاز النفط وحسابات الانتخابات، يقف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمام أحد أكثر الملفات تعقيداً منذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض، في وقت تتأرجح فيه المواجهة مع إيران بين انفجار عسكري واسع وتسوية سياسية هشة قد لا تصمد طويلاً.


وبعد 3 أشهر على اندلاع المواجهة الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران، تتسارع التحركات الدبلوماسية خلف الكواليس للوصول إلى «اتفاق مؤقت» يفتح مضيق هرمز، ويعيد إحياء المفاوضات حول البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وسط انقسام حاد داخل واشنطن بشأن شكل التسوية وحدود التنازلات الممكنة.


ضغوط الجمهوريين تربك حسابات ترمب


ورغم حديث مسؤولين أمريكيين عن تقدم في المفاوضات، فإن ترمب لم يمنح حتى الآن موافقته النهائية على الاتفاق، في ظل ضغوط متزايدة من الجمهوريين المتشددين الذين يرفضون أي تفاهم مع طهران، ويطالبون بمواصلة الضربات العسكرية لمنع إيران من استعادة قدراتها النووية.


وأكد مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن «المفاوضات تسير بشكل جيد»، مشدداً على أن ترمب «لن يقبل إلا باتفاق يضمن عدم امتلاك إيران سلاحاً نووياً»، لكن هذا الموقف لم يهدئ انتقادات شخصيات جمهورية بارزة، من بينهم لينزي غراهام وتيد كروز وروجر ويكر، الذين حذروا من تكرار سيناريو الاتفاق النووي لعام 2015.


الانتخابات النصفية وشعبية ترمب


ويواجه ترمب معضلة مزدوجة؛ فمن جهة تتزايد الضغوط الداخلية لخفض أسعار الطاقة وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، ومن جهة أخرى يخشى المحافظون من أن يؤدي أي تخفيف للعقوبات إلى منح إيران فرصة لالتقاط أنفاسها اقتصادياً وسياسياً.


وفيما يقترب موعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي، تتصاعد المخاوف داخل الحزب الجمهوري من تأثير استمرار الحرب على شعبية ترمب، خصوصاً مع تراجع معدلات التأييد وارتفاع أسعار الوقود، الأمر الذي دفع بعض مساعديه إلى التحذير من تداعيات اقتصادية وسياسية قد تهدد سيطرة الجمهوريين على الكونغرس.


في المقابل، تبدو إيران متمسكة بموقفها التفاوضي، مستفيدة من تردد واشنطن وحاجتها لإنهاء الحرب سريعاً. ويرى مراقبون أن طهران تراهن على عامل الوقت وانتخابات أمريكا لانتزاع تنازلات تتعلق بالعقوبات والبرنامج النووي.


تحركات باكستانية لحلحلة الملفات العالقة


وفي موازاة التحركات الأمريكية ـ الإيرانية، وصل وزير الخارجية الباكستاني محمد إسحاق دار إلى واشنطن لإجراء مباحثات مع نظيره الأمريكي ماركو روبيو بشأن تطورات الحرب والمفاوضات الجارية مع إيران.


وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية أن اللقاء سيبحث العلاقات الثنائية والتطورات الإقليمية، إلى جانب ملف المفاوضات الإيرانية الأمريكية، في وقت تواصل فيه إسلام أباد جهودها لدفع الطرفين نحو اتفاق دائم يوقف الحرب ويمنع اتساع دائرة التصعيد في المنطقة.


وبحسب تقارير أمريكية، فإن المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران لم تتوقف رغم الضربات الأخيرة التي استهدفت محافظة هرمزغان جنوب إيران، ما يعكس تمسك الطرفين بمسار التهدئة وعدم انهيار قنوات الاتصال السياسية حتى الآن.


ورغم استمرار وقف إطلاق النار الهش، والمناوشات العسكرية إلا إن المفاوضات لم تتوقف خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بمصير اليورانيوم المخصب وآلية تخفيف العقوبات ومستقبل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز التي تشكل أكبر تحدٍّ أمام نوايا الطرفين وقدرتهما على اجتياز هذه العقبات.


وفي ظل هذه التعقيدات، تبدو واشنطن وطهران أقرب إلى "هدنة مؤقتة" منها إلى اتفاق شامل، بينما يبقى شبح التصعيد العسكري حاضراً فوق مياه الخليج والمنطقة بأكملها.