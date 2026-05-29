The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Bandar bin Abdulaziz Balilah, urged Muslims to fear Allah - Almighty and Exalted - and to thank Him for His blessings, explaining that worship is a lifelong journey that does not end until the end of one's life, citing His saying: ﴿And worship your Lord until certainty comes to you﴾.

He said in the Friday sermon he delivered today at the Grand Mosque titled "Lessons from Hajj": "The pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah are nearing the completion of their rituals, and many of them will return to their homelands after having drawn lessons and insights from those great scenes," calling for seizing the remaining blessed days by increasing remembrance, glorification, and supplication.

A Faith School

He explained that Hajj is a faith-based and educational school where Muslims learn noble values and virtuous morals, such as love, brotherhood, selflessness, benefiting others, controlling anger, forgiving people, generosity, and patience in the face of harm, emphasizing that one of the greatest lessons Muslims gain from this great ritual is the realization of monotheism to Allah Almighty and the sincerity of worship to Him, as well as disavowing polytheism and its people.

The Ritual of Talbiyah

He pointed out that the ritual of Talbiyah embodies the meanings of monotheism and submission to Allah Almighty, explaining that the pilgrim recites: "Here I am, O Allah, here I am; here I am, You have no partner; here I am, indeed all praise and blessings are Yours, and sovereignty is Yours; You have no partner," and on the Day of Arafah, he repeats: "There is no deity but Allah, alone, with no partner; to Him belongs sovereignty and praise, and He is over all things competent."

The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque warned against the manifestations of attachment to other than Allah Almighty or directing any form of worship to others, emphasizing that benefit and harm are in the hands of Allah alone, citing His saying: ﴿Say, 'I do not possess for myself any harm or benefit except what Allah wills. And if I knew the unseen, I would have amassed much good, and no harm would have touched me. I am only a warner and a bringer of good tidings to a people who believe'﴾, clarifying that one of the signs of accepted Hajj is that the pilgrim returns with a more pious heart and a better conduct, calling for gratitude to Allah Almighty for the blessing of Hajj and for utilizing its faith-based effects in the life of the Muslim.

He indicated that among the remaining acts of Hajj is throwing the pebbles during the days of Tashreeq, explaining that whoever hastens on the first two days incurs no sin, and whoever delays incurs no sin for those who fear Allah, citing His saying: ﴿And remember Allah during the appointed days. And whoever hastens his departure in two days incurs no sin, and whoever delays has incurred no sin for him who fears Allah. And fear Allah and know that unto Him you will be gathered﴾.

The Last Encounter with the House

He affirmed that the farewell Tawaf is obligatory for those who wish to leave Mecca after completing the rituals, citing the hadith of Abdullah bin Abbas, may Allah be pleased with them: "People used to disperse in every direction, and the Messenger of Allah - peace be upon him - said: 'Let no one depart until his last act is the House'."

He prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims, to return them to their homelands safely and profitably, to protect the Kingdom and its leaders, to continue bestowing upon it the blessing of security and stability, and to honor Islam and Muslims everywhere.

In Medina, the esteemed Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim, urged Muslims to fear Allah Almighty and to be mindful of Him in private and public, explaining that Allah, the Exalted, has legislated various forms of worship for His servants, some of which are in the heart and others that manifest on the limbs, all revolving around achieving the meanings of Islam and faith and establishing pure servitude to Allah Almighty.

Hajj Embodies the Greatness of Islam

He clarified that the ritual of Hajj is considered one of the greatest physical acts of worship and the most precise in its rulings, due to the meanings of obedience and compliance it carries, pointing out that this great ritual embodies the greatness of Islam in uniting Muslims and gathering them on one word, as they seek one Lord, follow one Prophet, and read one Book, in a faith scene where worldly differences fade away, and the only distinction is through piety.

He indicated that in Hajj, there are signs that demonstrate the truthfulness of Allah's messengers - peace be upon them - citing the supplication of Ibrahim - peace be upon him: (So make hearts among the people incline toward them), explaining that Allah Almighty answered his supplication, and thus Muslims have been flocking to the Sacred House and the holy sites from all corners of the earth throughout the ages, despite the hardships of travel and the long distances.

He pointed out that the pilgrims embody the meanings of sincerity and detachment for Allah Almighty by leaving worldly appearances and donning the Ihram, performing the rituals with humility and compliance, declaring their need for Allah and submission to Him while standing at Arafah and throughout the rituals, in a faith scene that showcases the meanings of servitude and humility to Allah, the Exalted.

The Continuity of the Prophetic Guidance

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque affirmed that this religion is preserved by the protection of Allah Almighty despite the passage of time and changing circumstances, explaining that Muslims continue to perform their rituals as the Prophet - peace be upon him - did, wearing what he wore, circling and throwing as he did, in a representation of the stability of the Sharia and the continuity of the prophetic guidance.

He discussed what the biography of the Prophet - peace be upon him - carries of meanings of patience and loyalty in delivering the message, the harm he faced in the path of the call, and the sacrifices made by the companions - may Allah be pleased with them - for the spread of Islam, emphasizing that it is the duty of Muslims to remain loyal to the Messenger of Allah - peace be upon him - by loving his Sunnah, following his guidance, and emulating his legacy, as well as loving his companions - may Allah be pleased with them - appreciating their status, and defending them.

He called on Muslims to thank Allah Almighty for what He has facilitated of acts of obedience and worship, pointing out that one of the signs of accepted righteous deeds is that the servant is guided to another act of obedience afterward, citing His saying: (And those who are guided, He increases them in guidance and gives them their piety).

Avoiding Arrogance

He urged Muslims to preserve their good deeds and protect them, to frequently ask Allah Almighty for acceptance, and to stay away from arrogance and boasting about acts of worship, warning of the danger of polytheism due to the consequences it brings that nullify deeds, citing His saying: (And indeed, it has been revealed to you and to those before you: 'If you associate anything with Allah, your work will surely become worthless').

Worship does not cease

He concluded the Friday sermon at the Prophet's Mosque by stating that worship does not cease with the end of Hajj or other seasons, urging Muslims to hasten to good deeds and to persist in acts of obedience in pursuit of Allah's mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, advising the pilgrims to maintain the effects of this worship in their conduct and lives, to be role models in adhering to prayer and congregation, steadfastness in religion, and calling to Allah with wisdom and good advice, while strengthening their connection with Allah Almighty in all aspects of their lives.