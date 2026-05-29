أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور بندر بن عبدالعزيز بليلة، المسلمين بتقوى الله -عز وجل- وشكره على نعمه، مبينًا أن العبادة رحلة عمر لا تنقضي إلا بانقضاء الأجل، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: ﴿وَاعْبُدْ رَبَّكَ حَتَّىٰ يَأْتِيَكَ الْيَقِينُ﴾.

وقال فضيلته في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام بعنوان «دروس الحج»: «إن حجاج بيت الله الحرام قد شارفوا على إنهاء مناسكهم، وسيعود كثير منهم إلى أوطانهم بعد أن نهلوا من العبر والدروس في تلك المشاهد العظيمة»، داعيًا إلى اغتنام ما تبقى من الأيام المباركة بالإكثار من الذكر والتهليل والتكبير والدعاء.

مدرسة إيمانية

وأوضح أن الحج مدرسة إيمانية وتربوية يتعلم فيها المسلم القيم السامية والأخلاق الفاضلة، من المحبة والأخوة والإيثار ونفع العباد وكظم الغيظ والعفو عن الناس والبذل والعطاء وخفض الجناح والصبر على الأذى، مؤكدًا أن من أعظم الدروس التي يستفيدها المسلم من هذه الشعيرة العظيمة تحقيق التوحيد لله تعالى وإخلاص العبادة له والبراءة من الشرك وأهله.

شعيرة التلبية

وأشار إلى أن شعيرة التلبية تجسد معاني التوحيد والانقياد لله تعالى، مبينًا أن الحاج يردد: «لَبَّيْكَ اللَّهُمَّ لَبَّيْكَ، لَبَّيْكَ لَا شَرِيكَ لَكَ لَبَّيْكَ، إِنَّ الْحَمْدَ وَالنِّعْمَةَ لَكَ وَالْمُلْكَ، لَا شَرِيكَ لَكَ»، كما يلهج يوم عرفة بقول: «لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيكَ لَهُ، لَهُ الْمُلْكُ وَلَهُ الْحَمْدُ، وَهُوَ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ».

وحذر إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام من مظاهر التعلق بغير الله تعالى أو صرف شيء من أنواع العبادة لغيره، مؤكدًا أن النفع والضر بيد الله وحده، مستشهدًا بقوله سبحانه: ﴿قُل لَّا أَمْلِكُ لِنَفْسِي نَفْعًا وَلَا ضَرًّا إِلَّا مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ وَلَوْ كُنتُ أَعْلَمُ الْغَيْبَ لَاسْتَكْثَرْتُ مِنَ الْخَيْرِ وَمَا مَسَّنِيَ السُّوءُ إِنْ أَنَا إِلَّا نَذِيرٌ وَبَشِيرٌ لِّقَوْمٍ يُؤْمِنُونَ﴾، موضحًا أن من علامات قبول الحج المبرور أن يعود الحاج بقلب أتقى وسلوك أزكى، داعيًا إلى شكر الله تعالى على نعمة الحج واستثمار آثارها الإيمانية في حياة المسلم.

وبين أن من أعمال الحج المتبقية رمي الجمار في أيام التشريق، مبينًا أن من تعجل في يومين فلا إثم عليه ومن تأخر فلا إثم عليه لمن اتقى، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: ﴿وَاذْكُرُوا اللَّهَ فِي أَيَّامٍ مَّعْدُودَاتٍ فَمَن تَعَجَّلَ فِي يَوْمَيْنِ فَلَا إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ وَمَن تَأَخَّرَ فَلَا إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ لِمَنِ اتَّقَىٰ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّكُمْ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ﴾.

آخر العهد بالبيت

وأكد فضيلته أن طواف الوداع واجب على من أراد مغادرة مكة المكرمة بعد الفراغ من المناسك، مستشهدًا بحديث عبدالله بن عباس رضي الله عنهما: «كَانَ النَّاسُ يَنْصَرِفُونَ فِي كُلِّ وَجْهٍ، فَقَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ -صلى الله عليه وسلم-: لَا يَنْفِرَنَّ أَحَدٌ حَتَّى يَكُونَ آخِرُ عَهْدِهِ بِالْبَيْتِ».

ودعا فضيلته الله تعالى أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، وأن يعيدهم إلى أوطانهم سالمين غانمين، وأن يحفظ المملكة وولاة أمرها، ويديم عليها نعمة الأمن والاستقرار، وأن يعز الإسلام والمسلمين في كل مكان.

وفي المدينة المنورة، أوصى فضيلة إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالمحسن القاسم، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى ومراقبته في السر والعلن، مبينًا أن الله سبحانه شرع لعباده عبادات متنوعة، منها ما يكون في القلب ومنها ما يظهر على الجوارح، وكلّها تدور حول تحقيق معاني الإسلام والإيمان وترسيخ العبودية الخالصة لله تعالى.

الحج يجسد عظمة الإسلام

وأوضح أن شعيرة الحج تُعد من أعظم العبادات البدنية وأدقّها أحكامًا، لما تحمله من معاني الطاعة والامتثال، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه الشعيرة العظيمة تُجسد عظمة الإسلام في توحيد المسلمين واجتماعهم على كلمة واحدة، إذ يقصدون ربًا واحدًا، ويتبعون نبيًا واحدًا، ويقرؤون كتابًا واحدًا، في مشهد إيماني تتلاشى فيه الفوارق الدنيوية، ولا يكون التفاضل فيه إلا بالتقوى.

وبيّن أن الحج تتجلى فيه آياتٌ تدل على صِدقِ رُسل الله -عليهم السلام-، مستشهدًا بدعوة إبراهيم -عليه السلام-: (فَاجْعَلْ أَفْئِدَةً مِنَ النَّاسِ تَهْوِي إِلَيْهِمْ)، موضحًا أن الله سبحانه استجاب دعاءه، فأصبح المسلمون يفدون إلى البيت الحرام والمشاعر المقدسة من شتى بقاع الأرض على مرّ العصور، رغم مشقة السفر وبُعد المسافات.

وأشار فضيلته إلى أن الحجاج يُجسدون معاني الإخلاص والتجرد لله تعالى بترك مظاهر الدنيا وارتداء الإحرام، وأداء المناسك بخشوع وامتثال، معلنين افتقارهم إلى الله وخضوعهم له في الوقوف بعرفة وسائر المناسك، في مشهد إيماني تتجلى فيه معاني العبودية والتذلل لله سبحانه.

دوام هدي النبوة

وأكد إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي أن هذا الدين محفوظ بحفظ الله تعالى رغم تعاقب الأزمنة وتقلب الأحوال، مبينًا أن المسلمين لا يزالون يؤدون مناسكهم كما أداها النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم-، ويلبسون ما لبسه ويطوفون ويرمون كما فعل، في صورة تجسد ثبات الشريعة ودوام هدي النبوة.

وتناول فضيلته ما تحمله سيرة النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- من معاني الصبر والوفاء في تبليغ الرسالة، وما لقيه -عليه الصلاة والسلام- من الأذى في سبيل الدعوة، وما قدمه الصحابة -رضي الله عنهم- من هجرة وتضحيات لنشر الإسلام، مؤكدًا أن من واجب المسلمين الوفاء لرسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- بمحبة سنته واتباع هديه والاقتداء بأثره، ومحبة أصحابه -رضوان الله عليهم- وتقدير مكانتهم والدفاع عنهم.

ودعا المسلمين إلى شكر الله تعالى على ما يسره من الطاعات والعبادات، مشيرًا إلى أن من علامات قبول العمل الصالح أن يوفق العبد إلى طاعة بعدها، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: (وَالَّذِينَ اهْتَدَوْا زَادَهُمْ هُدًى وَآتَاهُمْ تَقْوَاهُمْ).

البعد عن التفاخر

وحثّ فضيلته المسلمين على حفظ أعمالهم الصالحة وصيانتها، والإكثار من سؤال الله تعالى القبول، والابتعاد عن العُجب والتفاخر بالطاعات، محذرًا من خطورة الشرك لما يترتب عليه من إحباط الأعمال، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: (وَلَقَدْ أُوحِيَ إِلَيْكَ وَإِلَى الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكَ لَئِنْ أَشْرَكْتَ لَيَحْبَطَنَّ عَمَلُكَ).

العبادة لا تنقطع

واختتم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي خطبة الجمعة مبينًا أن العبادة لا تنقطع بانتهاء الحج أو غيره من المواسم، داعيًا المسلم إلى المسارعة في الخيرات والمداومة على الطاعات طلبًا لرحمة الله ومغفرته ورضوانه، وموصيًا الحجاج بالمحافظة على أثر هذه العبادة في سلوكهم وحياتهم، وأن يكونوا قدوة في التمسك بالصلاة والجماعة، والثبات على الدين، والدعوة إلى الله بالحكمة والموعظة الحسنة، مع تعزيز الصلة بالله تعالى في جميع شؤون حياتهم.