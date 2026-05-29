فتحت دراسة علمية حديثة نافذة في مواجهة مرض ألزهايمر، بعد أن أثبتت أن تحليلًا مخبريًا بسيطًا للدم يمتلك القدرة على التنبؤ بالإصابة بالمرض قبل عقود طويلة من بدء ظهور أعراضه السريرية المعتادة، وذلك من خلال رصد وقياس مستويات بروتينات نوعية دقيقة تشكل العلامة الفارقة للمرض في الجسم.

وأفاد الفريق البحثي القائم على الدراسة بأن هذه المعطيات تؤكد بشكل قاطع أن الجذور الأولى لمرض ألزهايمر قد تبدأ في التشكل والوجود منذ مرحلة منتصف العمر، وتكون مرتبطة بالفعل باختلافات وتغيرات معرفية ملموسة.

وأكد الباحثون أن الاعتماد على فحوصات الدم كأداة تشخيصية لتحديد وتتبع التغيرات الحيوية في الدماغ في وقت مبكر جدًا سيمثل خطوة ذات قيمة طبية وعلاجية هائلة.

واعتمدت الدراسة على تتبع وقياس مستويات اثنين من المؤشرات الحيوية لبروتين «الأميلويد»، إضافة إلى بروتين «بي- تي إيه يو 217»، وذلك عبر فحص عينات دم مأخوذة من 1350 شخصًا في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية من الأصحاء الذين لا يعانون من أي شكل من أشكال الخرف، إذ بلغ متوسط أعمار المشاركين في هذه التجارب 61 عامًا.

وأظهرت نتائج التحليل المخبري وجود مستويات مرتفعة من هذه المؤشرات الحيوية لدى 86 مشاركًا من عينة الدراسة, وتبين بدراسة حالاتهم أن هذه الارتفاعات البروتينية ارتبطت على نحو مباشر بأداء معرفي أكثر ضعفًا، وتراجع متسارع في كفاءة الذاكرة اللفظية، إلى جانب بطء ملحوظ في سرعة معالجة المعلومات، وذلك بناءً على اختبارات إدراكية دقيقة أجريت لهم على فترتين يفصل بينهما خمس سنوات.

واختتم الباحثون تقريرهم بالإشارة إلى أن هذه النتائج، التي حظيت بنشرها مجلة «لانسيت» الطبية الشهيرة، تأتي كمكمل وامتداد لأبحاث سابقة ركزت على كبار السن؛ إذ تثبت الدراسة الحالية أن الأدلة البيولوجية على الاعتلال العصبي المرتبط بألزهايمر تظهر في منتصف العمر وتتزامن بالفعل مع تراجع معرفي يمكن قياسه ورصده مخبريًا.