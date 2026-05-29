فتحت دراسة علمية حديثة نافذة في مواجهة مرض ألزهايمر، بعد أن أثبتت أن تحليلًا مخبريًا بسيطًا للدم يمتلك القدرة على التنبؤ بالإصابة بالمرض قبل عقود طويلة من بدء ظهور أعراضه السريرية المعتادة، وذلك من خلال رصد وقياس مستويات بروتينات نوعية دقيقة تشكل العلامة الفارقة للمرض في الجسم.
وأفاد الفريق البحثي القائم على الدراسة بأن هذه المعطيات تؤكد بشكل قاطع أن الجذور الأولى لمرض ألزهايمر قد تبدأ في التشكل والوجود منذ مرحلة منتصف العمر، وتكون مرتبطة بالفعل باختلافات وتغيرات معرفية ملموسة.
وأكد الباحثون أن الاعتماد على فحوصات الدم كأداة تشخيصية لتحديد وتتبع التغيرات الحيوية في الدماغ في وقت مبكر جدًا سيمثل خطوة ذات قيمة طبية وعلاجية هائلة.
واعتمدت الدراسة على تتبع وقياس مستويات اثنين من المؤشرات الحيوية لبروتين «الأميلويد»، إضافة إلى بروتين «بي- تي إيه يو 217»، وذلك عبر فحص عينات دم مأخوذة من 1350 شخصًا في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية من الأصحاء الذين لا يعانون من أي شكل من أشكال الخرف، إذ بلغ متوسط أعمار المشاركين في هذه التجارب 61 عامًا.
وأظهرت نتائج التحليل المخبري وجود مستويات مرتفعة من هذه المؤشرات الحيوية لدى 86 مشاركًا من عينة الدراسة, وتبين بدراسة حالاتهم أن هذه الارتفاعات البروتينية ارتبطت على نحو مباشر بأداء معرفي أكثر ضعفًا، وتراجع متسارع في كفاءة الذاكرة اللفظية، إلى جانب بطء ملحوظ في سرعة معالجة المعلومات، وذلك بناءً على اختبارات إدراكية دقيقة أجريت لهم على فترتين يفصل بينهما خمس سنوات.
واختتم الباحثون تقريرهم بالإشارة إلى أن هذه النتائج، التي حظيت بنشرها مجلة «لانسيت» الطبية الشهيرة، تأتي كمكمل وامتداد لأبحاث سابقة ركزت على كبار السن؛ إذ تثبت الدراسة الحالية أن الأدلة البيولوجية على الاعتلال العصبي المرتبط بألزهايمر تظهر في منتصف العمر وتتزامن بالفعل مع تراجع معرفي يمكن قياسه ورصده مخبريًا.
A recent scientific study has opened a window in the fight against Alzheimer's disease, after proving that a simple blood test has the ability to predict the onset of the disease decades before the usual clinical symptoms begin to appear, by monitoring and measuring levels of specific proteins that are a hallmark of the disease in the body.
The research team behind the study reported that this data conclusively confirms that the early roots of Alzheimer's disease may begin to form and exist from mid-life, and are indeed associated with noticeable cognitive differences and changes.
Researchers emphasized that relying on blood tests as a diagnostic tool to identify and track vital changes in the brain at a very early stage would represent a step of immense medical and therapeutic value.
The study focused on tracking and measuring levels of two biomarkers for the protein "amyloid," in addition to the protein "P-Tau217," through testing blood samples taken from 1,350 healthy individuals in the United States who do not suffer from any form of dementia, with an average age of participants in these trials being 61 years.
The results of the laboratory analysis showed elevated levels of these biomarkers in 86 participants from the study sample, and an examination of their cases revealed that these protein elevations were directly associated with poorer cognitive performance and a rapid decline in verbal memory efficiency, along with a noticeable slowdown in information processing speed, based on precise cognitive tests conducted on them over two periods separated by five years.
The researchers concluded their report by noting that these results, which were published in the renowned medical journal "The Lancet," serve as a complement and extension to previous research focused on the elderly; as the current study demonstrates that biological evidence of neurodegeneration associated with Alzheimer's appears in mid-life and indeed coincides with measurable and laboratory-detectable cognitive decline.