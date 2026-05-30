فاز منتخبا العراق وإيران على أندروا (1- 0) وغامبيا (3 - 1)، على التوالي، في إطار استعدادات المنتخبين لخوض منافسات بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026 المقررة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.
في المباراة الأولى، فاز المنتخب العراقي على نظيره الأندوري (1- 0) في المباراة الودية التي جرت في ملعب مونتيلفي بمدينة جيرونا الإسبانية في إطار تحضيراته للمشاركة في المونديال.
وسجل علي يوسف أول أهدافه الدولية مع العراق، بعدما أحرز هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة (21).
وأشرك الأسترالي غراهام أرنولد، مدرب منتخب العراق، 22 لاعبا في المباراة في محاولة منه لتجريبهم ومشاهدة مستوياتهم بعد ثمانية أيام من الحصص التدريبية في المعسكر المقام في جيرونا وتستمر مرحلته الأولى حتى يوم السبت، قبل أن ينتقل المعسكر الى مدينة لاكورونيا لتبدأ مرحلته الثانية التي تختتم بمباراة ودية ثانية أمام منتخب إسبانيا في الخامس من يونيو المقبل.
ويلعب العراق في مشاركته الثانية بنهائيات كأس العالم، التي تقام خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو حتى 19 يوليو المقبلين، في المجموعة التاسعة إلى جانب منتخبات فرنسا والسنغال والنرويج.
وفي المباراة الأخرى، حقق المنتخب الإيراني فوزا كبيرا على نظيره الغامبي (3 - 1) في المباراة الودية، التي أقيمت اليوم في أنطاليا جنوبي تركيا، ضمن استعداداته للمونديال.
وتقدمت غامبيا عبر لاعبها عمر كولي في الدقيقة (42)، إلا أن إيران قلبت النتيجة في الشوط الثاني بتسجيل ثلاثة أهداف خلال 20 دقيقة، سجلها آريا يوسفي، رامين رضائيان، ومهدي طارمي في الدقائق (47، و59، و68).
ومن المقرر أن يلعب منتخب إيران مباراة ودية ثانية أمام نظيره المالي الخميس المقبل في أنطاليا، قبل التوجه إلى تيخوانا في المكسيك، حيث سيقيم معسكره الأساسي استعدادا للمونديال.
وسيخوض المنتخب الإيراني مباراته الأولى في كأس العالم ضمن المجموعة السابعة يوم 16 يونيو المقبل أمام نيوزيلندا في لوس أنجلوس، قبل مواجهة بلجيكا في 21 منه في لوس أنجلوس أيضا، ثم مصر في الـ 26 في سياتل.
The teams of Iraq and Iran won against Andorra (1-0) and Gambia (3-1), respectively, as part of the preparations for both teams to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
In the first match, the Iraqi team defeated their Andorran counterparts (1-0) in a friendly match held at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain, as part of their preparations for the World Cup.
Ali Youssef scored his first international goal with Iraq, netting the only goal of the match in the (21st) minute.
The Australian coach Graham Arnold fielded 22 players in the match in an attempt to test them and observe their levels after eight days of training sessions in the camp held in Girona, which will continue its first phase until Saturday, before the camp moves to La Coruña to begin its second phase, concluding with a second friendly match against the Spanish national team on June 5.
Iraq will participate in its second World Cup finals, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, in Group 9 alongside the teams of France, Senegal, and Norway.
In the other match, the Iranian team achieved a significant victory over their Gambian counterparts (3-1) in a friendly match held today in Antalya, southern Turkey, as part of their preparations for the World Cup.
Gambia took the lead through their player Omar Kouli in the (42nd) minute, but Iran turned the score around in the second half by scoring three goals within 20 minutes, netted by Arya Yousofi, Ramin Rezaiyan, and Mehdi Taremi in the (47th, 59th, and 68th) minutes.
The Iranian team is scheduled to play a second friendly match against Mali next Thursday in Antalya, before heading to Tijuana in Mexico, where they will hold their main camp in preparation for the World Cup.
The Iranian team will play its first match in the World Cup in Group 7 on June 16 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, followed by a match against Belgium on the 21st in Los Angeles as well, and then against Egypt on the 26th in Seattle.