فاز منتخبا العراق وإيران على أندروا (1- 0) وغامبيا (3 - 1)، على التوالي، في إطار استعدادات المنتخبين لخوض منافسات بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026 المقررة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.


في المباراة الأولى، فاز المنتخب العراقي على نظيره الأندوري (1- 0) في المباراة الودية التي جرت في ملعب مونتيلفي بمدينة جيرونا الإسبانية في إطار تحضيراته للمشاركة في المونديال.


وسجل علي يوسف أول أهدافه الدولية مع العراق، بعدما أحرز هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة (21).


وأشرك الأسترالي غراهام أرنولد، مدرب منتخب العراق، 22 لاعبا في المباراة في محاولة منه لتجريبهم ومشاهدة مستوياتهم بعد ثمانية أيام من الحصص التدريبية في المعسكر المقام في جيرونا وتستمر مرحلته الأولى حتى يوم السبت، قبل أن ينتقل المعسكر الى مدينة لاكورونيا لتبدأ مرحلته الثانية التي تختتم بمباراة ودية ثانية أمام منتخب إسبانيا في الخامس من يونيو المقبل.


ويلعب العراق في مشاركته الثانية بنهائيات كأس العالم، التي تقام خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو حتى 19 يوليو المقبلين، في المجموعة التاسعة إلى جانب منتخبات فرنسا والسنغال والنرويج.


وفي المباراة الأخرى، حقق المنتخب الإيراني فوزا كبيرا على نظيره الغامبي (3 - 1) في المباراة الودية، التي أقيمت اليوم في أنطاليا جنوبي تركيا، ضمن استعداداته للمونديال.


وتقدمت غامبيا عبر لاعبها عمر كولي في الدقيقة (42)، إلا أن إيران قلبت النتيجة في الشوط الثاني بتسجيل ثلاثة أهداف خلال 20 دقيقة، سجلها آريا يوسفي، رامين رضائيان، ومهدي طارمي في الدقائق (47، و59، و68).


ومن المقرر أن يلعب منتخب إيران مباراة ودية ثانية أمام نظيره المالي الخميس المقبل في أنطاليا، قبل التوجه إلى تيخوانا في المكسيك، حيث سيقيم معسكره الأساسي استعدادا للمونديال.


وسيخوض المنتخب الإيراني مباراته الأولى في كأس العالم ضمن المجموعة السابعة يوم 16 يونيو المقبل أمام نيوزيلندا في لوس أنجلوس، قبل مواجهة بلجيكا في 21 منه في لوس أنجلوس أيضا، ثم مصر في الـ 26 في سياتل.