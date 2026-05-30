The teams of Iraq and Iran won against Andorra (1-0) and Gambia (3-1), respectively, as part of the preparations for both teams to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



In the first match, the Iraqi team defeated their Andorran counterparts (1-0) in a friendly match held at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain, as part of their preparations for the World Cup.



Ali Youssef scored his first international goal with Iraq, netting the only goal of the match in the (21st) minute.



The Australian coach Graham Arnold fielded 22 players in the match in an attempt to test them and observe their levels after eight days of training sessions in the camp held in Girona, which will continue its first phase until Saturday, before the camp moves to La Coruña to begin its second phase, concluding with a second friendly match against the Spanish national team on June 5.



Iraq will participate in its second World Cup finals, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, in Group 9 alongside the teams of France, Senegal, and Norway.



In the other match, the Iranian team achieved a significant victory over their Gambian counterparts (3-1) in a friendly match held today in Antalya, southern Turkey, as part of their preparations for the World Cup.



Gambia took the lead through their player Omar Kouli in the (42nd) minute, but Iran turned the score around in the second half by scoring three goals within 20 minutes, netted by Arya Yousofi, Ramin Rezaiyan, and Mehdi Taremi in the (47th, 59th, and 68th) minutes.



The Iranian team is scheduled to play a second friendly match against Mali next Thursday in Antalya, before heading to Tijuana in Mexico, where they will hold their main camp in preparation for the World Cup.



The Iranian team will play its first match in the World Cup in Group 7 on June 16 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, followed by a match against Belgium on the 21st in Los Angeles as well, and then against Egypt on the 26th in Seattle.