فيديو: سيدة تعتدي على مسن في حافلة بلندن وتتهمه بسرقة سماعتها.. ثم تتراجع وتعتذر

بعد نحو شهر من وقوعها، عادت واقعة اتهام امرأة لأحد ركاب حافلة في لندن بسرقة سماعاتها اللاسلكية إلى الواجهة مجدداً، بعدما أعاد مستخدمو مواقع التواصل تداول مقطع الفيديو على نطاق واسع، محققاً ملايين المشاهدات ومثيراً موجة جديدة من الجدل والتعاطف مع الضحية. وأظهر المقطع المرأة وهي تعتدي لفظياً وجسدياً على الراكبالمسن وتتهمه بالسرقة، قبل أن تكتشف في نهاية المطاف أن السماعات كانت داخل حقيبتها طوال الوقت، ما دفع متابعين إلى وصف الحادثة بأنها مثال صارخ على مخاطر التسرع في إطلاق الاتهامات دون التحقق من الحقائق.
وأظهر الفيديو، الذي صوره أحد الركاب، حالة من الفوضى داخل الحافلة بين امرأة ترتدي ملابس سوداء وشخص ذي شعر وردي مائل إلى الأحمر كان يجلس على متن الحافلة.
«لقد سرق سماعاتي»
وبحسب المقطع، ظلت المرأة، التي كانت تتحدث الإنجليزية بصعوبة وتستخدم البرتغالية البرازيلية، تكرر أن الراكب «سرق سماعاتها»، بينما كانت تمسك به بعنف وتحاول انتزاع السماعات من يديه.
وخلال المشادة، طالب الشخص المتهم الموجودين بالاتصال بالشرطة، مؤكداً براءته من الاتهامات الموجهة إليه.
ومع تصاعد التوتر، قالت المرأة إنها ستفتش حقيبتها، لكنها أغلقتها سريعاً من دون تدقيق، قبل أن تعود مجدداً إلى اتهاماتها وسط دهشة الركاب.
المفاجأة داخل الحقيبة
وفي وقت كان الشخص المتهم يشرح لمصور الفيديو أنه قادر على إثبات هويته وأن السماعات التي بحوزته مرتبطة بهاتفه الشخصي فقط، عادت المرأة لتفتيش حقيبتها بصورة أكثر دقة.
وفجأة توقفت وقالت: «يا إلهي»، قبل أن تخرج من حقيبتها زوجاً مطابقاً من السماعات اللاسلكية، لتكتشف أن اتهاماتها كانت خاطئة منذ البداية.
وعندها طالبها الراكب بالتراجع والابتعاد عنه، مؤكداً أن من غير المقبول الاعتداء على الناس داخل وسائل النقل العامة استناداً إلى مجرد الشكوك.
حالة هلع وانتقادات واسعة
وذكرت تقارير أن الشخص الذي تعرض للاتهام والاعتداء بدا عليه التأثر الشديد بعد الحادثة، إذ ظهرت عليه أعراض تشبه نوبة هلع وسقط على أرضية الحافلة عقب انتهاء المشادة.
وأشعل الفيديو منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث انهالت التعليقات المتعاطفة مع الضحية، فيما تعرضت المرأة المنتِهَمة لانتقادات حادة بسبب تصرفها المتسرع.
وطالب عدد من المعلقين بمحاسبة المعتدية قانونياً، مؤكدين أن مثل هذه السلوكيات لا يمكن تبريرها، فيما أشاد آخرون بهدوء الراكب المتهم وضبطه لأعصابه رغم الموقف الصعب الذي تعرض له.
وكتب أحد المعلقين: «كان لطيفاً إلى حد مذهل، وأتمنى لو أستطيع احتضانه على هدوئه في مثل هذه الظروف»، فيما رأى آخرون أن الحادثة تمثل درساً قاسياً حول مخاطر إطلاق الاتهامات قبل التحقق من الحقائق.
About a month after it occurred, the incident of a woman accusing a bus passenger in London of stealing her wireless headphones has resurfaced, as social media users widely shared the video, achieving millions of views and sparking a new wave of controversy and sympathy for the victim. The clip showed the woman verbally and physically assaulting the elderly passenger and accusing him of theft, only to eventually discover that the headphones had been in her bag the whole time, prompting followers to describe the incident as a glaring example of the dangers of rushing to make accusations without verifying the facts.
The video, filmed by a fellow passenger, showed a chaotic scene inside the bus between a woman dressed in black and a person with pinkish-red hair who was sitting on the bus.
“He stole my headphones”
According to the clip, the woman, who was speaking English with difficulty and using Brazilian Portuguese, kept repeating that the passenger “stole her headphones,” while she was violently holding him and trying to snatch the headphones from his hands.
During the altercation, the accused person urged those present to call the police, asserting his innocence of the accusations against him.
As tensions escalated, the woman said she would search her bag, but quickly closed it without checking, before returning to her accusations amidst the astonishment of the passengers.
The surprise inside the bag
At a time when the accused person was explaining to the video recorder that he could prove his identity and that the headphones in his possession were only connected to his personal phone, the woman returned to search her bag more thoroughly.
Suddenly, she stopped and said, “Oh my God,” before pulling out a matching pair of wireless headphones from her bag, realizing that her accusations had been wrong from the start.
At that point, the passenger demanded that she step back and keep her distance, asserting that it was unacceptable to assault people on public transport based on mere suspicions.
A state of panic and widespread criticism
Reports indicated that the person who was accused and assaulted appeared to be deeply affected after the incident, showing symptoms resembling a panic attack and collapsing on the bus floor after the altercation ended.
The video ignited social media platforms, with an outpouring of comments sympathizing with the victim, while the accusing woman faced sharp criticism for her hasty behavior.
Several commentators called for the assailant to be held legally accountable, emphasizing that such behaviors cannot be justified, while others praised the accused passenger for his calmness and self-control despite the difficult situation he faced.
One commenter wrote: “He was astonishingly kind, and I wish I could hug him for his calmness in such circumstances,” while others saw the incident as a harsh lesson about the dangers of making accusations before verifying the facts.