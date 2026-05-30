بعد نحو شهر من وقوعها، عادت واقعة اتهام امرأة لأحد ركاب حافلة في لندن بسرقة سماعاتها اللاسلكية إلى الواجهة مجدداً، بعدما أعاد مستخدمو مواقع التواصل تداول مقطع الفيديو على نطاق واسع، محققاً ملايين المشاهدات ومثيراً موجة جديدة من الجدل والتعاطف مع الضحية. وأظهر المقطع المرأة وهي تعتدي لفظياً وجسدياً على الراكبالمسن وتتهمه بالسرقة، قبل أن تكتشف في نهاية المطاف أن السماعات كانت داخل حقيبتها طوال الوقت، ما دفع متابعين إلى وصف الحادثة بأنها مثال صارخ على مخاطر التسرع في إطلاق الاتهامات دون التحقق من الحقائق.

وأظهر الفيديو، الذي صوره أحد الركاب، حالة من الفوضى داخل الحافلة بين امرأة ترتدي ملابس سوداء وشخص ذي شعر وردي مائل إلى الأحمر كان يجلس على متن الحافلة.

«لقد سرق سماعاتي»

وبحسب المقطع، ظلت المرأة، التي كانت تتحدث الإنجليزية بصعوبة وتستخدم البرتغالية البرازيلية، تكرر أن الراكب «سرق سماعاتها»، بينما كانت تمسك به بعنف وتحاول انتزاع السماعات من يديه.

وخلال المشادة، طالب الشخص المتهم الموجودين بالاتصال بالشرطة، مؤكداً براءته من الاتهامات الموجهة إليه.

فيديو: سيدة تعتدي على مسن في حافلة بلندن وتتهمه بسرقة سماعتها.. ثم تتراجع وتعتذر

ومع تصاعد التوتر، قالت المرأة إنها ستفتش حقيبتها، لكنها أغلقتها سريعاً من دون تدقيق، قبل أن تعود مجدداً إلى اتهاماتها وسط دهشة الركاب.

المفاجأة داخل الحقيبة

وفي وقت كان الشخص المتهم يشرح لمصور الفيديو أنه قادر على إثبات هويته وأن السماعات التي بحوزته مرتبطة بهاتفه الشخصي فقط، عادت المرأة لتفتيش حقيبتها بصورة أكثر دقة.

وفجأة توقفت وقالت: «يا إلهي»، قبل أن تخرج من حقيبتها زوجاً مطابقاً من السماعات اللاسلكية، لتكتشف أن اتهاماتها كانت خاطئة منذ البداية.

وعندها طالبها الراكب بالتراجع والابتعاد عنه، مؤكداً أن من غير المقبول الاعتداء على الناس داخل وسائل النقل العامة استناداً إلى مجرد الشكوك.

حالة هلع وانتقادات واسعة

وذكرت تقارير أن الشخص الذي تعرض للاتهام والاعتداء بدا عليه التأثر الشديد بعد الحادثة، إذ ظهرت عليه أعراض تشبه نوبة هلع وسقط على أرضية الحافلة عقب انتهاء المشادة.

وأشعل الفيديو منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث انهالت التعليقات المتعاطفة مع الضحية، فيما تعرضت المرأة المنتِهَمة لانتقادات حادة بسبب تصرفها المتسرع.

وطالب عدد من المعلقين بمحاسبة المعتدية قانونياً، مؤكدين أن مثل هذه السلوكيات لا يمكن تبريرها، فيما أشاد آخرون بهدوء الراكب المتهم وضبطه لأعصابه رغم الموقف الصعب الذي تعرض له.

وكتب أحد المعلقين: «كان لطيفاً إلى حد مذهل، وأتمنى لو أستطيع احتضانه على هدوئه في مثل هذه الظروف»، فيما رأى آخرون أن الحادثة تمثل درساً قاسياً حول مخاطر إطلاق الاتهامات قبل التحقق من الحقائق.