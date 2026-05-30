فيديو: سيدة تعتدي على مسن في حافلة بلندن وتتهمه بسرقة سماعتها.. ثم تتراجع وتعتذر

About a month after it occurred, the incident of a woman accusing a bus passenger in London of stealing her wireless headphones has resurfaced, as social media users widely shared the video, achieving millions of views and sparking a new wave of controversy and sympathy for the victim. The clip showed the woman verbally and physically assaulting the elderly passenger and accusing him of theft, only to eventually discover that the headphones had been in her bag the whole time, prompting followers to describe the incident as a glaring example of the dangers of rushing to make accusations without verifying the facts.

The video, filmed by a fellow passenger, showed a chaotic scene inside the bus between a woman dressed in black and a person with pinkish-red hair who was sitting on the bus.

“He stole my headphones”

According to the clip, the woman, who was speaking English with difficulty and using Brazilian Portuguese, kept repeating that the passenger “stole her headphones,” while she was violently holding him and trying to snatch the headphones from his hands.

During the altercation, the accused person urged those present to call the police, asserting his innocence of the accusations against him.

As tensions escalated, the woman said she would search her bag, but quickly closed it without checking, before returning to her accusations amidst the astonishment of the passengers.

The surprise inside the bag

At a time when the accused person was explaining to the video recorder that he could prove his identity and that the headphones in his possession were only connected to his personal phone, the woman returned to search her bag more thoroughly.

Suddenly, she stopped and said, “Oh my God,” before pulling out a matching pair of wireless headphones from her bag, realizing that her accusations had been wrong from the start.

At that point, the passenger demanded that she step back and keep her distance, asserting that it was unacceptable to assault people on public transport based on mere suspicions.

A state of panic and widespread criticism

Reports indicated that the person who was accused and assaulted appeared to be deeply affected after the incident, showing symptoms resembling a panic attack and collapsing on the bus floor after the altercation ended.

The video ignited social media platforms, with an outpouring of comments sympathizing with the victim, while the accusing woman faced sharp criticism for her hasty behavior.

Several commentators called for the assailant to be held legally accountable, emphasizing that such behaviors cannot be justified, while others praised the accused passenger for his calmness and self-control despite the difficult situation he faced.

One commenter wrote: “He was astonishingly kind, and I wish I could hug him for his calmness in such circumstances,” while others saw the incident as a harsh lesson about the dangers of making accusations before verifying the facts.