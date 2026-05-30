At the end of each Hajj season, the Ministry of Interior announces the success of its security and operational plans, starting the planning ceremonies for the upcoming season from Mina, even before the last guest of the pilgrims leaves the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, heading back to their country after performing the Hajj, safe, sound, and reassured, joyful for what God has bestowed upon them in performing the rituals, Hajj, and visitation.

This is how the scene concluded, which - practically - began, as the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, the regional emirates, and the security sectors came together, in cooperation with partner entities, to form a protective shield for the guests of God against anything that might disrupt their Hajj performance. The ranks of security personnel organized to protect, guide, and serve them, uniting their voices in the glorification of God - the Almighty - in response and magnification, praising Him for the safety and tranquility He has granted them.

This year (1447 AH / 2026 AD), the Ministry of Interior mobilized its security, media, and communication capabilities to serve the guests of God, ensuring their comfort, security, safety, and awareness, from their countries through the Makkah Route initiative, which it implemented for the eighth year in (10) countries and (17) international entry points, in the Kingdom's air, land, and sea ports, where the regional emirates and the General Directorate of Passports continued to welcome, receive, and facilitate, allowing the Hajj celebration to commence towards the holy sites, completing the facilitation for the pilgrims through security and organizational efforts from all sectors, entities, and volunteers under the leadership of the Hajj Security Forces.

The grand military parade for the Hajj of 1447 AH began, delivering a noble message to the world that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not compromise on the security of the guests of God, making their service a source of pride and honor, with their security at the forefront of its priorities, with the participation of all state sectors and institutions, equipped and prepared, announcing that the leaders of the Hajj Security Forces Conference declare that the safety of the pilgrims is a "red line," and that the hands of Saudis, both men and women, are extended at the entry points, airports, ports, arrival stations, roads, and holy sites to serve and assist them until their departure.

Under the slogan "Welcome to You" and the campaign "No Hajj Without a Permit," the security, health, and service system of the Ministry of Interior, as well as its media and communication efforts, emerged to harness its capabilities in serving the guests of God, confirming that the management and organization of Hajj is a distinction crafted by national hands under the care of a leadership that places the service of the Two Holy Mosques and their guests at the top of its concerns and goals, utilizing all available resources. The field and traffic security plans for the transportation of the guests of God to Mina and the Arafat site, and their movement to Muzdalifah, were carried out smoothly and easily, ensuring their return to Mina with security, safety, and reassurance in complete fluidity, and the stoning of the jamarat, until the farewell Tawaf and the wave of thanks, gratitude, and farewell, with direct follow-up and supervision from the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz.

The Hajj for this year (1447 AH / 2026 AD) has concluded, leaving an indelible mark in the memory of every pilgrim, every step taken for their safety, health, and well-being, and a hand extended to serve and assist them.