هنّأ رئيس دولة فلسطين الرئيس محمود عباس، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447هـ.

وأشاد الرئيس في برقية تهنئة، بالجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، وتوفير كل الإمكانات والتسهيلات التي مكّنت الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بأمن وطمأنينة ويسر، مؤكدًا تقديره لما تشهده منظومة الحج من تطور متواصل في التنظيم والخدمات، بما يعكس الحرص الدائم على رعاية الحرمين الشريفين وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، داعيًا الله عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة قيادة وشعبًا، وأن يديم عليها الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار.