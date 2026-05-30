The President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the successful completion of this year's Hajj season, 1447 AH.

In a congratulatory telegram, the President praised the tremendous efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, and providing all the resources and facilities that enabled the pilgrims to perform their rituals with safety, reassurance, and ease. He emphasized his appreciation for the continuous development in the organization and services of the Hajj system, reflecting the ongoing commitment to care for the Two Holy Mosques and serve the guests of the Most Merciful. He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to protect the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people, and to grant it continued security, stability, and prosperity.