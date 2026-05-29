The General Directorate of Passports has confirmed its readiness to complete the departure procedures for the guests of Allah for this year's Hajj season 1447 AH at various international entry points in the Kingdom (air, land, and sea), facilitating their travel after Allah has blessed them with the opportunity to perform the Hajj rituals.

The passports department indicated that it has mobilized its human resources and technologies, supported by modern security systems, to implement this phase of its plan for the Hajj season and to provide the necessary services to facilitate the departure of the pilgrims to the Sacred House of Allah with ease and convenience.