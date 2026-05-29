The Attorney General, Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yusuf, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the successful organization of this year's Hajj season.

Al-Yusuf affirmed that what has been achieved reflects the care and attention that the wise leadership gives to serving the guests of Allah, and the provision of all resources to ensure that pilgrims perform their rituals with ease and safety.

Al-Yusuf pointed out that the Public Prosecution had the honor of participating within the framework of government entities that united their efforts to serve the guests of Allah, and to contribute to supporting judicial efforts that enhance the protection of rights and ensure the application of regulations during the Hajj season.

He praised the integrated efforts made by the participating entities in serving the guests of Allah, asking Allah Almighty to continue granting the Kingdom its security and stability, and to accept the pilgrims' Hajj and return them to their homelands safely.