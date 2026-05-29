رفع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن‎ سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447.

‏وقال في برقية رفعها لخادم الحرمين الشريفين: «يشرّفني باسمي ونيابة عن جميع أهالي منطقة تبوك أن أرفع لكم صادق التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447، وما صاحب ذلك من تميز في تنفيذ كل مراحل المناسك، ليؤدي حجاج بيت الله الحرام نسكهم في خشوع ويسر وسهولة».

‏وأضاف: «لقد كان لحرصكم وتوجيهاتكم واهتمامكم -رعاكم الله-، على كل ما وفرته الدولة لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين والحجاج والزائرين من خدمات ومشاريع جديدة في المشاعر المقدسة وما سخرته من إمكانات وجندته من طاقات بشرية وتقنية لتقديم أرفع وأرقى وأنجح الخدمات لوفود الرحمن وتوفير الرعاية الشاملة لهم الأثر الكبير في ما تحقق من نجاح وتميز، سائلًا المولى القدير أن يمدكم بعونه وتوفيقه لمواصلة العطاء لخدمة الدين ورفعة وعز الوطن، والله يحفظكم ويرعاكم».

‏‎كما رفع برقية مماثلة لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، جاء فيها: «لقد كان لحرصكم وإشرافكم المباشر -أيدكم الله-، على خدمة وراحة ضيوف الرحمن في ظل ما وفرته الدولة لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين والحجاج والزائرين من خدمات ومشاريع جديدة في المشاعر المقدسة، وما سخرته من طاقات بشرية وتقنية لتقديم أرفع وأرقى وأنجح الخدمات لوفود الرحمن الأثر الكبير في أن يؤدي حجاج بيت الله الحرام نسكهم في خشوع ويسر وسهولة، سائلًا المولى القدير أن يمدكم بعونه وتوفيقه سندًا وعضدًا لخادم الحرمين الشريفين لخدمة الدين ورفعة وعز الوطن».