The Emir of the Tabuk region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations, in his name and on behalf of the people of the region, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447.

He stated in a telegram sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques: "It is an honor for me, in my name and on behalf of all the people of the Tabuk region, to extend to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447, and the excellence in executing all stages of the rituals, allowing the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God to perform their rites with humility, ease, and comfort."

He added: "Your care, directives, and attention - may God protect you - to everything the state has provided for the service of the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims and visitors through new services and projects in the holy sites, as well as the resources and human and technical capabilities dedicated to providing the highest and most successful services to the guests of the Merciful, have had a significant impact on the success and excellence achieved. I pray to the Almighty to grant you His support and success to continue your contributions to serving the religion and elevating the honor of the nation. May God protect and care for you."

He also sent a similar telegram to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, which stated: "Your care and direct supervision - may God support you - for the service and comfort of the guests of the Merciful, in light of what the state has provided for the service of the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims and visitors through new services and projects in the holy sites, as well as the human and technical resources dedicated to providing the highest and most successful services to the guests of the Merciful, have had a significant impact on allowing the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God to perform their rites with humility, ease, and comfort. I pray to the Almighty to grant you His support and success as a support for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in serving the religion and elevating the honor of the nation."