The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, extended his highest congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, on the great success achieved in the Hajj season of 1447.

He affirmed that the smooth movement of pilgrims, the integration of services, and the heightened level of readiness and organization witnessed during the season reflect the generous care and continuous attention that the wise leadership gives to serving the guests of Allah, and the mobilization of all human, technical, and financial resources to enable them to perform their rituals with ease, tranquility, and safety.

He pointed out that since its establishment, the Kingdom has prioritized the service of the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, including pilgrims, Umrah performers, and tourists, dedicating all resources to this purpose and implementing major projects that have contributed to the development of the Hajj and Umrah system, reflecting its steadfast message in serving Islam and Muslims.

He added that the successes achieved in this year's Hajj season represent an extension of the leadership's keen interest in developing the Hajj and Umrah system and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah, facilitate their spiritual journey, and provide a distinguished and safe experience that reflects the Kingdom's pioneering position in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

In conclusion, the Minister of Islamic Affairs prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, and to reward them abundantly for their tremendous efforts in serving Islam and Muslims, and to grant the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued security, stability, and prosperity, and to accept the pilgrims' Hajj, and to bring this blessed occasion back to the Islamic nation with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.