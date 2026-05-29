رفع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبد اللطيف بن عبد العزيز آل الشيخ أسمى آيات التهنئة والتبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة النجاح الكبير الذي تحقق لموسم حج عام 1447.

وأكد أن ما شهده الموسم من انسيابية في حركة الحجاج، وتكامل في الخدمات، وارتفاع في مستوى الجاهزية والتنظيم، يجسد العناية الكريمة والاهتمام المتواصل اللذين توليهما القيادة الرشيدة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتسخير جميع الإمكانات البشرية والتقنية والمالية لتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة وأمان.

وأشار إلى أن المملكة منذ تأسيسها جعلت خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما من الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار في مقدمة أولوياتها، وسخّرت لذلك جميع الإمكانات، ونفذت المشاريع العملاقة التي أسهمت في تطوير منظومة الحج والعمرة، بما يعكس رسالتها الراسخة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.

وأضاف أن النجاحات المتحققة في موسم الحج هذا العام تمثل امتدادًا لما توليه القيادة من اهتمام بالغ بتطوير منظومة الحج والعمرة، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 الرامية إلى الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وتيسير رحلتهم الإيمانية، وتوفير تجربة متميزة وآمنة تعكس المكانة الريادية للمملكة في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما.

وفي ختام تصريحه، سأل وزير الشؤون الإسلامية الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، وأن يجزيهما خير الجزاء على ما يقدمانه من جهود عظيمة لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، وأن يديم على المملكة العربية السعودية أمنها واستقرارها ورخاءها، وأن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، ويعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على الأمة الإسلامية بالخير واليمن والبركات.