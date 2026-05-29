التقى وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بمقر الوزارة في مكة المكرمة اليوم، وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، ووزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، ووزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، ووزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، ونائب وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس منصور بن هلال المشيطي، ونائب وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور عبدالفتاح بن سليمان مشاط، ونائب وزير الإعلام الدكتور عبدالله بن حمد المغلوث، ورئيس الهيئة العامة للنقل فواز السهلي، ومساعد وزير الطاقة لشؤون الكهرباء المهندس ناصر بن هادي القحطاني، والرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة المهندس صالح بن إبراهيم الرشيد، ورئيس هيئة الهلال الأحمر الدكتور جلال بن محمد العويسي، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة كدانة للتنمية والتطوير المهندس محمد بن ناصر المجماج، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة السعودية للطاقة المهندس خالد بن سالم الغامدي، وعدداً من رؤساء الجهات المشاركة في موسم الحج.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض نتائج تنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والتنظيمية والخدمية والصحية والتطويرية، وما تحقق من مستهدفاتها خلال الموسم، إلى جانب مناقشة أبرز المؤشرات التشغيلية والجهود التي بذلتها الجهات المشاركة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، في ظل منظومة عمل تكاملية أسهمت في تمكين الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة.
وأكد وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا أن ما تحقق من نجاح في تنفيذ خطط الحج جاء بفضل الله سبحانه وتعالى، ثم بالدعم والمتابعة المستمرين من القيادة، وحرصها على تسخير جميع الإمكانات البشرية والتقنية والخدمية لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بأمن ويسر وطمأنينة.
وأعرب عن شكره وتقديره للوزراء ورؤساء الجهات المشاركة ومنسوبيها كافة على ما بذلوه من جهود كبيرة خلال موسم الحج بمستويات عالية من التنسيق والتكامل والجاهزية، أسهمت في تحقيق مستهدفات الخطط المعتمدة وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن على الوجه المأمول.
وأشار وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا إلى أن ما شهده الموسم من تكامل بين مختلف القطاعات الأمنية والخدمية والصحية والتطوعية يجسد كفاءة منظومة العمل المشترك في الحج، مؤكداً أهمية الاستفادة من التجارب والخبرات الميدانية، ومواصلة تطوير الخطط ورفع مستوى الجاهزية والإعداد المبكر للمواسم المقبلة، بما يعزز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن ويواكب تطلعات القيادة.
حضر اللقاء نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، ومساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات محمد بن مهنا المهنا، ومدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية بالحج الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، وأمين عام لجنة الحج العليا خالد بن حمد الصيخان.
The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, met today at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, the Deputy Minister of Media, Dr. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Maghlouth, the Chairman of the Public Transport Authority, Fawaz Al-Suhaili, the Assistant Minister of Energy for Electricity Affairs, Engineer Nasser bin Hadi Al-Qahtani, the CEO of the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rashid, the Chairman of the Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Jalal bin Mohammed Al-Awaisi, the CEO of Qidana for Development and Investment, Engineer Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Majmaj, the CEO of the Saudi Electricity Company, Engineer Khalid bin Salem Al-Ghamdi, and a number of heads of the entities participating in the Hajj season.
During the meeting, the results of the implementation of security, organizational, service, health, and developmental plans were reviewed, along with the achievements of their objectives during the season. Additionally, the key operational indicators and the efforts made by the participating entities to serve the guests of Allah were discussed, within a collaborative work system that contributed to enabling the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance, in accordance with the directives of the leadership.
The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee emphasized that the success achieved in implementing the Hajj plans was due to the grace of Allah Almighty, followed by the continuous support and follow-up from the leadership, and its keenness to harness all human, technical, and service capabilities to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah and enable them to perform their rituals safely, easily, and with reassurance.
He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the ministers, heads of participating entities, and all their staff for their significant efforts during the Hajj season, characterized by high levels of coordination, integration, and readiness, which contributed to achieving the objectives of the approved plans and serving the guests of Allah as hoped.
The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee pointed out that the integration witnessed this season among various security, service, health, and volunteer sectors embodies the efficiency of the joint work system in Hajj, emphasizing the importance of benefiting from field experiences and continuing to develop plans and enhance readiness and early preparation for upcoming seasons, in a way that enhances the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah and meets the aspirations of the leadership.
The meeting was attended by the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Mohammed bin Mahna Al-Mahna, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Major General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Secretary-General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Saihan.