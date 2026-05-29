The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, met today at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, the Deputy Minister of Media, Dr. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Maghlouth, the Chairman of the Public Transport Authority, Fawaz Al-Suhaili, the Assistant Minister of Energy for Electricity Affairs, Engineer Nasser bin Hadi Al-Qahtani, the CEO of the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rashid, the Chairman of the Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Jalal bin Mohammed Al-Awaisi, the CEO of Qidana for Development and Investment, Engineer Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Majmaj, the CEO of the Saudi Electricity Company, Engineer Khalid bin Salem Al-Ghamdi, and a number of heads of the entities participating in the Hajj season.

During the meeting, the results of the implementation of security, organizational, service, health, and developmental plans were reviewed, along with the achievements of their objectives during the season. Additionally, the key operational indicators and the efforts made by the participating entities to serve the guests of Allah were discussed, within a collaborative work system that contributed to enabling the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance, in accordance with the directives of the leadership.

The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee emphasized that the success achieved in implementing the Hajj plans was due to the grace of Allah Almighty, followed by the continuous support and follow-up from the leadership, and its keenness to harness all human, technical, and service capabilities to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah and enable them to perform their rituals safely, easily, and with reassurance.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the ministers, heads of participating entities, and all their staff for their significant efforts during the Hajj season, characterized by high levels of coordination, integration, and readiness, which contributed to achieving the objectives of the approved plans and serving the guests of Allah as hoped.

The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee pointed out that the integration witnessed this season among various security, service, health, and volunteer sectors embodies the efficiency of the joint work system in Hajj, emphasizing the importance of benefiting from field experiences and continuing to develop plans and enhance readiness and early preparation for upcoming seasons, in a way that enhances the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah and meets the aspirations of the leadership.

The meeting was attended by the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Mohammed bin Mahna Al-Mahna, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Major General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Secretary-General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Saihan.