رفع وزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج هذا العام 1447.
وعبر عن أصدق التبريكات والتهاني لما تحقق من نجاح كبير لحج هذا العام 1447، بفضل الله -عزّ وجل- ثم بفضل ما توليه القيادة من اهتمام ورعاية كبيرة وحرص دائم على توفير الخدمات كافة وتسخير مختلف الإمكانات التي تمكن ضيوف الرحمن من أداء فريضة الحج بيسر وسهولة، سائلًا الله -عزّ وجل- أن يتقبل من خادم الحرمين الشريفين ويبارك مساعيه، وأن يُديم على البلاد أمنها واستقرارها في ظل القيادة.
كما رفع التهنئة لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج هذا العام 1447.
وعبّر بأصدق التبريكات والتهاني لما تحقق من نجاح كبير لحج هذا العام 1447، بفضل الله -عزّ وجل- ثم بفضل ما توليه القيادة من اهتمام ورعاية كبيرة وحرص دائم على توفير الخدمات كافة وتسخير مختلف الإمكانات التي تُمكن ضيوف الرحمن من أداء فريضة الحج بيسر وسهولة، سائلًا الله -عزّ وجل- أن يتقبل من ولي العهد ويبارك جهوده، وأن يُديم على البلاد أمنها واستقرارها في ظل القيادة الرشيدة.
The Minister of National Guard, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447.
He expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for the great success achieved in this year's Hajj 1447, thanks to Allah -Glory be to Him- and then to the attention and care provided by the leadership, which is always keen on providing all services and utilizing various resources that enable the guests of Allah to perform the Hajj pilgrimage with ease and comfort. He asked Allah -Glory be to Him- to accept from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and bless his efforts, and to maintain the country's security and stability under the leadership.
He also extended his congratulations to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447.
He expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for the great success achieved in this year's Hajj 1447, thanks to Allah -Glory be to Him- and then to the attention and care provided by the leadership, which is always keen on providing all services and utilizing various resources that enable the guests of Allah to perform the Hajj pilgrimage with ease and comfort. He asked Allah -Glory be to Him- to accept from the Crown Prince and bless his efforts, and to maintain the country's security and stability under the wise leadership.