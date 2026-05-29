رفع وزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج هذا العام 1447.

وعبر عن أصدق التبريكات والتهاني لما تحقق من نجاح كبير لحج هذا العام 1447، بفضل الله -عزّ وجل- ثم بفضل ما توليه القيادة من اهتمام ورعاية كبيرة وحرص دائم على توفير الخدمات كافة وتسخير مختلف الإمكانات التي تمكن ضيوف الرحمن من أداء فريضة الحج بيسر وسهولة، سائلًا الله -عزّ وجل- أن يتقبل من خادم الحرمين الشريفين ويبارك مساعيه، وأن يُديم على البلاد أمنها واستقرارها في ظل القيادة.

كما رفع التهنئة لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج هذا العام 1447.

وعبّر بأصدق التبريكات والتهاني لما تحقق من نجاح كبير لحج هذا العام 1447، بفضل الله -عزّ وجل- ثم بفضل ما توليه القيادة من اهتمام ورعاية كبيرة وحرص دائم على توفير الخدمات كافة وتسخير مختلف الإمكانات التي تُمكن ضيوف الرحمن من أداء فريضة الحج بيسر وسهولة، سائلًا الله -عزّ وجل- أن يتقبل من ولي العهد ويبارك جهوده، وأن يُديم على البلاد أمنها واستقرارها في ظل القيادة الرشيدة.