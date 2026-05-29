The Minister of National Guard, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447.

He expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for the great success achieved in this year's Hajj 1447, thanks to Allah -Glory be to Him- and then to the attention and care provided by the leadership, which is always keen on providing all services and utilizing various resources that enable the guests of Allah to perform the Hajj pilgrimage with ease and comfort. He asked Allah -Glory be to Him- to accept from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and bless his efforts, and to maintain the country's security and stability under the leadership.

He also extended his congratulations to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447.

He expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for the great success achieved in this year's Hajj 1447, thanks to Allah -Glory be to Him- and then to the attention and care provided by the leadership, which is always keen on providing all services and utilizing various resources that enable the guests of Allah to perform the Hajj pilgrimage with ease and comfort. He asked Allah -Glory be to Him- to accept from the Crown Prince and bless his efforts, and to maintain the country's security and stability under the wise leadership.