رفع رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء مفتي عام المملكة العربية السعودية الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان التهنئة إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة النجاح الذي تحقق في موسم حج هذا العام 1447.

وسأل المولى عز وجل أن يجزل المثوبة للقيادة على ما توليه من رعاية فائقة وعناية مستمرة بضيوف الرحمن، والتوجيه بالمزيد من التسهيلات لهم عبر إطلاق المشاريع التطويرية الكبرى في المشاعر المقدسة، مؤكدًا أن التناغم والتكامل الشامل بين مختلف قطاعات منظومة الحج ذلّل الصعاب، ومكّن الحجيج من أداء مناسكهم بسلام آمنين ومطمئنين.

وقال: "إن ما شهده العالم اليوم في موسم حج هذا العام من التميز في التنظيم والأمن والإدارة التامة لكل شؤون الحجاج، لهو شاهد على النهج الممتد لهذه الدولة المباركة، التي شرفها الله برعاية البقاع الطاهرة وحمل أمانة خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وفق التوجيهات السديدة من مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده.

وفي ختام تصريحه، دعا الشيخ صالح الفوزان الله -عز و جل- أن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده خير الجزاء على توجيهاتهما ومآثرهما العظيمة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها ورخاءها واستقرارها، إنه سميع مجيب.