The Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the success achieved during this year's Hajj season 1447.

He asked Allah, the Almighty, to reward the leadership abundantly for their exceptional care and continuous attention to the guests of الرحمن, and for their guidance in providing more facilities for them through the launch of major developmental projects in the holy sites, emphasizing that the harmony and comprehensive integration among the various sectors of the Hajj system have alleviated difficulties and enabled pilgrims to perform their rituals safely, securely, and with peace of mind.

He said: "What the world has witnessed this year during the Hajj season in terms of excellence in organization, security, and complete management of all matters concerning the pilgrims is a testament to the enduring approach of this blessed state, which Allah has honored with the care of the sacred sites and the trust of serving the Two Holy Mosques, in accordance with the wise directives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince."

In conclusion of his statement, Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan prayed to Allah - the Almighty and Exalted - to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince with the best rewards for their guidance and great contributions to serving Islam and Muslims, and to sustain the security, prosperity, and stability of the Kingdom. Indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive.