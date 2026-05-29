كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» نقلاً عن مسؤول في إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الاجتماع الذي عقده الرئيس الأمريكي في غرفة العمليات بالبيت الأبيض استمر نحو ساعتين، في إطار مناقشة التفاهمات الجارية مع إيران.
وأكد المسؤول أن ترمب لم يتخذ حتى الآن قراراً نهائياً بشأن أي اتفاق جديد مع طهران، رغم التقدم الذي شهدته المباحثات خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
الأموال المجمدة تعرقل التفاهمات
وبحسب المسؤول، لا تزال قضية الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة تمثل إحدى أبرز العقبات أمام استكمال الاتفاق، في ظل استمرار الخلافات حول عدد من الملفات العالقة بين الجانبين.
اتفاق يقترب.. وملفات قيد النقاش
وأشار المسؤول إلى أن المفاوضين باتوا قريبين من التوصل إلى اتفاق، إلا أن بعض القضايا لا تزال قيد النقاش ولم تُحسم بصورة نهائية، ما أرجأ إعلان أي تفاهم رسمي حتى استكمال المشاورات واتخاذ القرار النهائي من جانب الإدارة الأمريكية.
The New York Times revealed, citing a U.S. official in President Donald Trump's administration, that the meeting held by the U.S. president in the White House Situation Room lasted about two hours, as part of discussions on the ongoing understandings with Iran.
The official confirmed that Trump has not yet made a final decision regarding any new agreement with Tehran, despite the progress seen in the negotiations recently.
Frozen Funds Hinder Understandings
According to the official, the issue of frozen Iranian funds remains one of the main obstacles to completing the agreement, amid ongoing disagreements over several outstanding issues between the two sides.
Agreement Approaching.. Issues Under Discussion
The official noted that negotiators are close to reaching an agreement, but some issues are still under discussion and have not been definitively resolved, which has delayed the announcement of any official understanding until consultations are completed and a final decision is made by the U.S. administration.