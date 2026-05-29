The New York Times revealed, citing a U.S. official in President Donald Trump's administration, that the meeting held by the U.S. president in the White House Situation Room lasted about two hours, as part of discussions on the ongoing understandings with Iran.

The official confirmed that Trump has not yet made a final decision regarding any new agreement with Tehran, despite the progress seen in the negotiations recently.

Frozen Funds Hinder Understandings

According to the official, the issue of frozen Iranian funds remains one of the main obstacles to completing the agreement, amid ongoing disagreements over several outstanding issues between the two sides.

Agreement Approaching.. Issues Under Discussion

The official noted that negotiators are close to reaching an agreement, but some issues are still under discussion and have not been definitively resolved, which has delayed the announcement of any official understanding until consultations are completed and a final decision is made by the U.S. administration.