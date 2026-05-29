كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» نقلاً عن مسؤول في إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الاجتماع الذي عقده الرئيس الأمريكي في غرفة العمليات بالبيت الأبيض استمر نحو ساعتين، في إطار مناقشة التفاهمات الجارية مع إيران.

وأكد المسؤول أن ترمب لم يتخذ حتى الآن قراراً نهائياً بشأن أي اتفاق جديد مع طهران، رغم التقدم الذي شهدته المباحثات خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

الأموال المجمدة تعرقل التفاهمات

وبحسب المسؤول، لا تزال قضية الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة تمثل إحدى أبرز العقبات أمام استكمال الاتفاق، في ظل استمرار الخلافات حول عدد من الملفات العالقة بين الجانبين.

اتفاق يقترب.. وملفات قيد النقاش

وأشار المسؤول إلى أن المفاوضين باتوا قريبين من التوصل إلى اتفاق، إلا أن بعض القضايا لا تزال قيد النقاش ولم تُحسم بصورة نهائية، ما أرجأ إعلان أي تفاهم رسمي حتى استكمال المشاورات واتخاذ القرار النهائي من جانب الإدارة الأمريكية.