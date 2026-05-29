The CEO of the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, Engineer Ghazi bin Dhafir Al-Shahrani, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the successful completion of the Hajj season 1447 AH.

Engineer Al-Shahrani affirmed that the success achieved reflects the care, attention, and interest that the leadership provides to Hajj and pilgrims, with continuous follow-up that has mobilized all resources to serve the guests of Allah and enable them to perform their rituals with ease, reassurance, and safety.

Al-Shahrani highlighted the integration witnessed during the season among various governmental and service entities, and the high readiness and efficiency characterized the field and operational work, which contributed to providing quality services to the pilgrims inside the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

He asked Allah Almighty to maintain the security and stability of the Kingdom and to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince with the best rewards for their tremendous efforts in serving Islam, Muslims, and the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.