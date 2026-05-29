رفع الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي المهندس غازي بن ظافر الشهراني تهنئة لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج 1447هـ.

وأكد المهندس الشهراني أن ما تحقق من نجاح يعكس ما يحظى به الحج والحجاج من عناية ورعاية واهتمام من القيادة، ومتابعة مستمرة سخّرت جميع الإمكانات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة وأمان.

ونوّه الشهراني بما شهده الموسم من تكامل بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية والخدمية، وما اتسمت به الأعمال الميدانية والتشغيلية من جاهزية عالية وكفاءة في التنفيذ، أسهمت في تقديم خدمات نوعية للحجاج داخل المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي.

وسأل الله تعالى أن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها، وأن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده خير الجزاء على ما يقدمانه من جهود عظيمة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين والحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما.