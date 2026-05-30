The Deputy Emir of Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sultan, extended his congratulations to the leadership on the successful completion of the Hajj season 1447, emphasizing that the excellence achieved in serving the guests of Allah reflects the leadership's care and commitment to utilizing all resources to serve the pilgrims. It also showcases the efficiency of the Hajj system and the Kingdom's global leadership in crowd management and serving those who visit the Two Holy Mosques.