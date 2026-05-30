رفع نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام التهنئة للقيادة بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج 1447، مؤكداً أن ما تحقق من تميز في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن يجسد عناية القيادة وحرصها على تسخير جميع الإمكانات لخدمة الحجاج، ويعكس كفاءة منظومة الحج، وريادة المملكة العالمية في إدارة الحشود، وخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين.
نائب أمير عسير يُهنئ القيادة بنجاح الحج
30 مايو 2026 - 17:53 | آخر تحديث 30 مايو 2026 - 17:53
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خالد آل مريّح (أبها) Abowajan@
The Deputy Emir of Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sultan, extended his congratulations to the leadership on the successful completion of the Hajj season 1447, emphasizing that the excellence achieved in serving the guests of Allah reflects the leadership's care and commitment to utilizing all resources to serve the pilgrims. It also showcases the efficiency of the Hajj system and the Kingdom's global leadership in crowd management and serving those who visit the Two Holy Mosques.