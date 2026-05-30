رفع نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام التهنئة للقيادة بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج 1447، مؤكداً أن ما تحقق من تميز في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن يجسد عناية القيادة وحرصها على تسخير جميع الإمكانات لخدمة الحجاج، ويعكس كفاءة منظومة الحج، وريادة المملكة العالمية في إدارة الحشود، وخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين.