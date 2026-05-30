The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the successful completion of the Hajj season 1447, and the integration of services provided to the guests of Allah, which enabled them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

He affirmed that the successes and achievements witnessed during the season are due to the grace of Allah Almighty, and the support and care received by the Hajj system from the leadership, which has mobilized all capabilities and resources to serve the guests of Allah, whose number this year reached (1,707,301) pilgrims, and provided the organizational and operational environment that contributed to enhancing the efficiency of services and achieving the highest levels of readiness.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah pointed out that the direct follow-up from the Crown Prince contributed to strengthening the integration of efforts among various governmental, security, and service entities involved in Hajj operations, which reflected positively on the quality of services provided to the pilgrims and the safety of their movements between the holy sites.

He appreciated the efforts made by more than 60 governmental and operational entities during the Hajj season, chaired by the Minister of Interior and Head of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and the high levels of coordination, integration, and joint work that were demonstrated, alongside the role played by national staff, volunteers, and service providers in serving the guests of Allah throughout the Hajj journey.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah prayed to Allah - the Almighty - to preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, to sustain the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity upon the Kingdom, to accept the pilgrims' Hajj and their good deeds, and to grant everyone success in continuing to develop the Hajj system and elevate the services provided, in line with the objectives of the Guests of Allah Service Program emanating from the Kingdom's Vision 2030.