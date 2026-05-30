سلم ‏وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق الربيعة وثيقة الترتيبات الأولية لمكاتب شؤون الحج استعداداً لموسم حج 1448هـ.


وأعلن الوزير في الحفل الختامي السنوي الذي نظمته الوزارة في مكة حزمة من التطويرات الجديدة تشمل إطلاق الباقة الشاملة التي تتضمن خدمات المشاعر والسكن في مكة والمدينة مع إلزامية خدمات النقل والإعاشة طوال مدة إقامة الحجاج.


كما أكد الوزير على تطوير باقات المشاعر، لتشمل إلغاء الباقة «د» وتطوير الباقات لتكون على 3 فئات تتناسب مع رغبات الحجاج، وإطلاق البرنامج التدريبي لتأهيل أعضاء مكاتب الحجاج، والذي سيكون شرطاً إلزامياً للحصول على التأشيرة.


وأوضح أن الجدول الزمني لأعمال مكاتب شؤون الحجاج لعام 1448هـ، تشمل إتاحة تفضيل المساكن لمكاتب شؤون الحجاج وشركات الحج الخارجية في مكة والمدينة اعتباراً من 30 يونيو 2026م، إلى جانب منح الأولوية للمكاتب الراغبة في الاحتفاظ بمواقعها الحالية في المشاعر عند التعاقد على الباقة الشاملة حتى 13 أغسطس 2026م.