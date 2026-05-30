سلم وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق الربيعة وثيقة الترتيبات الأولية لمكاتب شؤون الحج استعداداً لموسم حج 1448هـ.
وأعلن الوزير في الحفل الختامي السنوي الذي نظمته الوزارة في مكة حزمة من التطويرات الجديدة تشمل إطلاق الباقة الشاملة التي تتضمن خدمات المشاعر والسكن في مكة والمدينة مع إلزامية خدمات النقل والإعاشة طوال مدة إقامة الحجاج.
كما أكد الوزير على تطوير باقات المشاعر، لتشمل إلغاء الباقة «د» وتطوير الباقات لتكون على 3 فئات تتناسب مع رغبات الحجاج، وإطلاق البرنامج التدريبي لتأهيل أعضاء مكاتب الحجاج، والذي سيكون شرطاً إلزامياً للحصول على التأشيرة.
وأوضح أن الجدول الزمني لأعمال مكاتب شؤون الحجاج لعام 1448هـ، تشمل إتاحة تفضيل المساكن لمكاتب شؤون الحجاج وشركات الحج الخارجية في مكة والمدينة اعتباراً من 30 يونيو 2026م،
إلى جانب منح الأولوية للمكاتب الراغبة في الاحتفاظ بمواقعها الحالية في المشاعر عند التعاقد على الباقة الشاملة حتى 13 أغسطس 2026م.
The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, handed over the preliminary arrangements document for the Hajj Affairs Offices in preparation for the Hajj season of 1448 AH.
During the annual closing ceremony organized by the ministry in Mecca, the minister announced a package of new developments, including the launch of a comprehensive package that includes services for the holy sites and accommodation in Mecca and Medina, with mandatory transportation and catering services throughout the duration of the pilgrims' stay.
The minister also emphasized the development of the holy sites packages, which will include the cancellation of package "D" and the development of packages into three categories that align with the desires of the pilgrims, as well as the launch of a training program to qualify members of the pilgrims' offices, which will be a mandatory requirement for obtaining a visa.
He explained that the timeline for the work of the Hajj Affairs Offices for the year 1448 AH includes allowing housing preferences for Hajj Affairs Offices and external Hajj companies in Mecca and Medina starting from June 30, 2026, in addition to prioritizing offices wishing to retain their current locations in the holy sites when contracting for the comprehensive package until August 13, 2026.