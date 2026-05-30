The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, handed over the preliminary arrangements document for the Hajj Affairs Offices in preparation for the Hajj season of 1448 AH.



During the annual closing ceremony organized by the ministry in Mecca, the minister announced a package of new developments, including the launch of a comprehensive package that includes services for the holy sites and accommodation in Mecca and Medina, with mandatory transportation and catering services throughout the duration of the pilgrims' stay.



The minister also emphasized the development of the holy sites packages, which will include the cancellation of package "D" and the development of packages into three categories that align with the desires of the pilgrims, as well as the launch of a training program to qualify members of the pilgrims' offices, which will be a mandatory requirement for obtaining a visa.



He explained that the timeline for the work of the Hajj Affairs Offices for the year 1448 AH includes allowing housing preferences for Hajj Affairs Offices and external Hajj companies in Mecca and Medina starting from June 30, 2026, in addition to prioritizing offices wishing to retain their current locations in the holy sites when contracting for the comprehensive package until August 13, 2026.