The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447 AH.

Prince Rakan stated in a comment on this occasion: "This success is a culmination of the tremendous efforts and sound guidance of the leadership in harnessing all human resources across all government sectors to provide exceptional services that meet the aspirations of the guests of Allah, facilitating their performance of the rituals with ease, reassurance, and safety."

He asked Allah, the Exalted and Majestic, to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims, to maintain the security, dignity, and prosperity of the Kingdom under the leadership, and to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince abundantly for the great services they have provided to Islam and Muslims.