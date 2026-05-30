رفع محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447هـ.
وقال الأمير راكان في تصريح بهذه المناسبة: «يأتي هذا النجاح تتويجاً للجهود العظيمة والتوجيهات السديدة للقيادة في تسخير كافة الإمكانات البشرية لجميع القطاعات الحكومية لتقديم خدمات استثنائية ترتقي لتطلعات ضيوف الرحمن، وتيسير أدائهم للمناسك بكل يسر وطمأنينة وأمان».
وسأل الله -عزّ وجل- أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها وعزها وازدهارها في ظل القيادة، وأن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده خير الجزاء على ما قدماه من خدمات جليلة للإسلام والمسلمين.
The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447 AH.
Prince Rakan stated in a comment on this occasion: "This success is a culmination of the tremendous efforts and sound guidance of the leadership in harnessing all human resources across all government sectors to provide exceptional services that meet the aspirations of the guests of Allah, facilitating their performance of the rituals with ease, reassurance, and safety."
He asked Allah, the Exalted and Majestic, to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims, to maintain the security, dignity, and prosperity of the Kingdom under the leadership, and to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince abundantly for the great services they have provided to Islam and Muslims.