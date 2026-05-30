رفع محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447هـ.

وقال الأمير راكان في تصريح بهذه المناسبة: «يأتي هذا النجاح تتويجاً للجهود العظيمة والتوجيهات السديدة للقيادة في تسخير كافة الإمكانات البشرية لجميع القطاعات الحكومية لتقديم خدمات استثنائية ترتقي لتطلعات ضيوف الرحمن، وتيسير أدائهم للمناسك بكل يسر وطمأنينة وأمان».

وسأل الله -عزّ وجل- أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها وعزها وازدهارها في ظل القيادة، وأن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده خير الجزاء على ما قدماه من خدمات جليلة للإسلام والمسلمين.