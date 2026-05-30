أكد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أنه نقل تعازي ومواساة القيادة الرشيدة لذوي الرئيس اليمني السابق عبد ربه منصور هادي، الذي وافته المنية، مشيداً بما عُرف عنه من حكمة وحرص على أمن اليمن واستقراره. تعازي القيادة لأسرة الرئيس الراحل وقال الأمير خالد بن سلمان عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس»: «نقلت تعازي ومواساة القيادة -أيّدها الله- لذوي فخامة الرئيس اليمني السابق عبدربه منصور هادي في وفاته -رحمه الله-». وأضاف: «عزاؤنا لليمن قيادةً وشعباً»، في رسالة تعكس عمق العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط المملكة واليمن، ووقوف المملكة إلى جانب الشعب اليمني في مختلف الظروف. إشادة بمسيرة هادي وأشاد وزير الدفاع بمسيرة الرئيس اليمني الراحل، مؤكداً أنه عرفه «قائداً حكيماً حريصاً على أمن واستقرار وطنه وتنميته وازدهاره»، في إشارة إلى الدور الذي اضطلع به خلال مراحل مفصلية من تاريخ اليمن الحديث. دعاء للفقيد واختتم الأمير خالد بن سلمان تصريحه بالدعاء للرئيس الراحل: «سائلاً الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته». ويأتي نقل التعازي في إطار الموقف السعودي الداعم لليمن وقيادته وشعبه، وامتداداً للعلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية التي تجمع البلدين.
وزير الدفاع ينقل تعازي القيادة لأسرة هادي: عرفته قائداً حكيماً حريصاً على استقرار اليمن
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the family of former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi upon his passing - may God have mercy on him.
During his meeting with the family of the deceased in Riyadh, the Minister of Defense expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to them and to the brotherly Yemeni Republic, both its leadership and people, praising the positions of the late president - may God have mercy on him - which were characterized by wise leadership and a commitment to the security, stability, development, and prosperity of Yemen.
He asked Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and the brotherly Yemeni people with patience and solace, and to maintain security and stability for the Republic of Yemen and its people.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber.