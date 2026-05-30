أكد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أنه نقل تعازي ومواساة القيادة الرشيدة لذوي الرئيس اليمني السابق عبد ربه منصور هادي، الذي وافته المنية، مشيداً بما عُرف عنه من حكمة وحرص على أمن اليمن واستقراره. تعازي القيادة لأسرة الرئيس الراحل وقال الأمير خالد بن سلمان عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس»: «نقلت تعازي ومواساة القيادة -أيّدها الله- لذوي فخامة الرئيس اليمني السابق عبدربه منصور هادي في وفاته -رحمه الله-». وأضاف: «عزاؤنا لليمن قيادةً وشعباً»، في رسالة تعكس عمق العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط المملكة واليمن، ووقوف المملكة إلى جانب الشعب اليمني في مختلف الظروف. إشادة بمسيرة هادي وأشاد وزير الدفاع بمسيرة الرئيس اليمني الراحل، مؤكداً أنه عرفه «قائداً حكيماً حريصاً على أمن واستقرار وطنه وتنميته وازدهاره»، في إشارة إلى الدور الذي اضطلع به خلال مراحل مفصلية من تاريخ اليمن الحديث. دعاء للفقيد واختتم الأمير خالد بن سلمان تصريحه بالدعاء للرئيس الراحل: «سائلاً الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته». ويأتي نقل التعازي في إطار الموقف السعودي الداعم لليمن وقيادته وشعبه، وامتداداً للعلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية التي تجمع البلدين.