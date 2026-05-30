Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the family of former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi upon his passing - may God have mercy on him.

During his meeting with the family of the deceased in Riyadh, the Minister of Defense expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to them and to the brotherly Yemeni Republic, both its leadership and people, praising the positions of the late president - may God have mercy on him - which were characterized by wise leadership and a commitment to the security, stability, development, and prosperity of Yemen.

He asked Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and the brotherly Yemeni people with patience and solace, and to maintain security and stability for the Republic of Yemen and its people.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber.