أصدرت المديرية العامة للجوازات من خلال لجانها الإدارية بمختلف إدارات جوازات المناطق (15,784) قرارًا إداريًا خلال شهر شوال 1447هـ، بحق مواطنين ومقيمين لمخالفتهم أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وتنوعت العقوبات ما بين السجن والغرامة المالية والترحيل.
وأكّدت الجوازات على جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من أصحاب المنشآت والأفراد عدم نقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود أو التستر عليهم أو تقديم أي وسيلة من وسائل المساعدة لهم في إيجاد فرص عمل أو سكن أو نقل.
ودعت إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود عبر الاتصال بالرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The General Directorate of Passports issued (15,784) administrative decisions through its administrative committees in various passport departments during the month of Shawwal 1447 AH, against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. The penalties varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation.
The passports authority emphasized to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, the importance of not transporting, employing, or sheltering violators of residency and labor laws and border security, nor concealing them or providing any means of assistance in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.
It called for cooperation and reporting violations of residency, labor, and border security regulations by contacting the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.