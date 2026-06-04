بعد سنوات من انتحال الصفة.. سقوط «جراح القلب الوهمي» في قبضة الأمن المصري

The Egyptian security forces arrested a person who impersonated a cardiologist and university professor in order to execute a final court ruling against him, sentencing him to 10 years in prison after being convicted in cases related to forgery and impersonation.

Investigations revealed that the accused, named (Walid. A), who was known for presenting himself as the head of the cardiac surgery department at Ain Shams University, was involved in forging educational qualifications and official documents, including four national ID cards. It was also found that he had no connection to the medical profession.



According to the investigations, the accused had previously been expelled from the Faculty of Al-Alsun, yet he managed to open a medical clinic in downtown Cairo and practice medical activities without legal authorization, exploiting forged documents and false professional titles.

Judicial records showed that several previous rulings had been issued against the accused before the security forces were able to apprehend him and transfer him to the Waily Police Station to complete the necessary legal procedures and enforce the rulings against him.



Ain Shams University: The accused has no connection to the university

In its first official comment, Ain Shams University confirmed its full respect for Egyptian judicial rulings, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Interior in combating forgery and impersonation crimes, as they pose a threat to public trust and citizens' rights.

The university emphasized in an official statement that the accused has no current or previous relationship with the faculty staff or academic or medical work within the university or its hospitals, asserting that it deals firmly with any attempts to exploit its name or forge its official documents, and takes the necessary legal actions in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The university added that its name and scientific and medical status represent a national responsibility, reaffirming its commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining values of integrity and transparency. It also urged media outlets and social media users to rely on official sources when disseminating information.

Medical Syndicate: The incident raises important questions

For his part, Dr. Ayman Salem, the treasurer of the General Medical Syndicate, described the incident as "shocking and warranting review," expressing his astonishment at the accused's ability to open a clinic and practice medical activities for an extended period without being discovered.

Salem confirmed that citizens can verify any doctor's information through the "Doctor Inquiry" service available on the official website of the Medical Syndicate, which allows them to know the specialty, qualifications, graduation year, and accredited professional data.

He noted that the syndicate regularly monitors attempts to forge and impersonate doctors, and such incidents are referred to the relevant investigative authorities as soon as they are discovered for necessary legal action.

The treasurer of the syndicate emphasized the importance of cooperation between regulatory bodies, the Ministry of Health, and media outlets to raise community awareness, asserting that announcing the apprehension of such cases serves as a deterrent message to anyone attempting to exploit citizens' trust or impersonate medical professions.