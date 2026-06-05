I will not exaggerate when I describe the scene I witnessed on the "X" platform, and the moral execution that befell someone we considered to be a historian, Mohammed Al-Qadadi, through critical opinions that manifested a unity of voice, exposing him before public opinion and revealing the extent of the deception that the sports community had fallen into regarding him and the narratives we believed, without knowing that a large part of it was woven from his imagination.



- This truth only became apparent after his appearance on one of the programs, where he seemed to enjoy the "showiness" of his appearance and the chair he sat on comfortably, only for it to turn into a confessional chair from which he presented evidence and proofs that condemned him, through information he fabricated and distorted about a history that pertains not only to Al-Ittihad Club and its founding but also extended to insulting historical symbols, through tales that are neither logical nor rationally acceptable.



- The media scene I witnessed, and which thousands, perhaps millions, also witnessed, was not limited to directed critical opinions towards him; rather, it transformed into a complete account with sound and image of the extent of his contradictions. Video clips of his previous appearances on sports programs spread, where he always armed himself with a phrase he repeated in most of his televised talks: "I will be asked about this testimony on the Day of Judgment," as if it were a means to hide behind meanings whose reference is a conscience that was absent when it came to truth and history.



- I have never seen a case of media and sports consensus like this, not pertaining to the media of Al-Ittihad Club, but resembling a "media union" against him, participated in by those belonging to various Saudi clubs, with the exception of a very few counted among the media of Al-Wehda and Al-Ahli. These, in turn, received their share of harsh rebuke and sharp criticism through media "shaming" that was no less severe than what he faced regarding his name and media reputation being placed in the "execution" guillotine that sought retribution for the history of Al-Ittihad Club and its leadership, which is the officially documented leadership locally and globally, and which no one contests.



- The truth is that I felt a great deal of pity for Al-Qadadi and the image he presented, and the collapse I saw in him due to the very harsh criticism he faced, which dropped him from the high status he enjoys due to my personal affection for him and what I know about his good character and pleasant demeanor. I believe he deeply regretted this last appearance and the false information and facts he presented. Nevertheless, I extend my sincere thanks to him; because his contradictions and historical narratives contributed to definitively ending the claims of those who attempted to distort and misrepresent history.



- The "X" platform was decisive against those claims and lies that were promoted regarding an alleged leadership of Al-Wehda that has no basis, and which has no connection to truth or sports history. Additionally, the thousands of tweets published following his appearance ended any debate on this issue, and even leveraged this state of "moral execution" to open other historical files that had long been silenced, especially those related to Al-Ahli Club, by reviewing events, decisions, and controversial refereeing mistakes, which many believe, if reconsidered according to current regulatory standards, would result in penalties of "cancellation" for every championship achieved during that era, from the perspective of "what is built on falsehood is false."