لن أبالغ حين أصف المشهد الذي رأيته في منصة «إكس»، وحالة الإعدام المعنوي التي تعرّض لها من كنا نحسبه أحد المؤرخين، محمد القدادي، من خلال آراء نقدية تجلّت فيها وحدة الكلمة، وضعته في مواجهة الشارع، وكشفت حجم الخداع الذي وقع فيه المجتمع الرياضي تجاهه وتجاه الروايات التي كنا نصدّقها، دون أن نعلم أن جزءاً كبيراً منها من نسج خياله.


- ولم تتكشف هذه الحقيقة إلا بعد ظهوره في أحد البرامج، حيث بدا مستمتعاً بـ«الكشخة» التي ظهر بها والمقعد الذي جلس عليه مطمئناً، فإذا به يتحوّل إلى كرسي اعتراف قدّم من خلاله أدلة وبراهين تؤخذ عليه، عبر معلومات تجنّى فيها وافترى على تاريخ لا يخص نادي الاتحاد وبداية تأسيسه فحسب، بل تجاوز ذلك إلى الإساءة لرموز تاريخية، من خلال حكايات لا يقبلها المنطق ولا يقرها العقل.


- لم يكن المشهد الإعلامي الذي شاهدته، وشاهده الآلاف وربما الملايين، محصوراً في آراء نقدية موجهة إليه، بل تحوّل إلى كشف حساب كامل بالصوت والصورة لحجم تناقضاته. فقد انتشرت مقاطع فيديو لظهوراته السابقة في البرامج الرياضية، وهو يتسلح دائماً بعبارة يرددها في معظم أحاديثه المتلفزة: «أُسأل عن هذه الشهادة يوم القيامة»، وكأنها وسيلة للاختباء خلف معانٍ مرجعها ضمير غاب حضوره عندما تعلق الأمر بالحقيقة والتاريخ.


- لم يسبق لي أن رأيت حالة إجماع إعلامي ورياضي بهذا الشكل، لا تخص إعلاماً لنادي الاتحاد، بل تشبه «اتحاداً إعلامياً» ضده، شارك فيه من ينتمون إلى مختلف الأندية السعودية، باستثناء قلة قليلة محسوبة على إعلاميي الوحدة والأهلي. وهؤلاء بدورهم نالوا نصيبهم من التوبيخ والنقد اللاذع القاسي عبر «شرشحة» إعلامية لم تكن أقل حدّة مما تعرّض له من وضع اسمه وسمعته الإعلامية في مقصلة «إعدام» اقتصّت لتاريخ نادي الاتحاد وعمادته، وهي الريادة الموثقة رسمياً محلياً وعالمياً، والتي لا ينازعه عليها أحد.


- حقيقة أنني أشفقت كثيراً على القدادي والصورة التي ظهر بها والانهيار الذي رأيته فيه ولما تعرّض له القدادي من نقد حاد جداً، أسقطه من المكانة العالية التي يتميّز بها لمحبتي الشخصية له وما أعرفه عنه من دماثة خلق وحسن معشر. وأحسب أنه ندم أشد الندم على هذا الظهور الأخير، وعلى ما ساقه من معلومات وحقائق زائفة. ومع ذلك، فإنني أقدّم له خالص الشكر؛ لأن تناقضاته ورواياته التاريخية أسهمت في القضاء نهائياً على مزاعم من حاول تزوير التاريخ وتحريفه.


- لقد كانت منصة «إكس» قاضية على تلك الادعاءات والأكاذيب التي رُوِّج لها حول عمادة مزعومة للوحدة لا أصل لها، ولا تمت للحقيقة أو التاريخ الرياضي بصلة. كما أن آلاف التغريدات التي نُشرت عقب ظهوره أنهت أي جدل حول هذه القضية، بل واستثمرت حالة «الإعدام المعنوي» هذه في فتح ملفات تاريخية أخرى ظلت طويلاً مسكوتاً عنها، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بالنادي الأهلي، من خلال استعراض وقائع وقرارات وأخطاء تحكيمية مثيرة للجدل، يرى كثيرون أنه لو أُعيد النظر فيها وفق المعايير النظامية الحالية، لكانت العقوبات المترتبة «الشطب» لكل بطولة حققها في ذلك العصر.