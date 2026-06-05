The President of the International Football Federation, "Gianni Infantino," announced that a new protocol for pre-match ceremonies for the 2026 World Cup has been approved as part of his efforts to provide a more dazzling experience for fans during the 2026 World Cup. He explained that the new modifications aim to highlight the feelings of unity, pride, and belonging represented by national teams, noting that the gathering of players and referees in the center circle will give fans a different and more impactful scene before the matches begin.



The new system witnesses a complete change in the way teams line up during the national anthems, as all players listed in the match roster, including substitutes, will gather around the center circle instead of the traditional lineup along the touchline. Giant flags for the teams will be spread on the field, while players will enter through a special corridor near the tunnel leading to the "pitch" accompanied by children. This approach extends the organizational ideas that were implemented during the Club World Cup, where "FIFA" sought to enhance the showcase aspect and add more excitement to the moments preceding the start of the matches.



The International Federation also plans to add new visual elements during the later stages of the tournament, including light effects, colored smoke, and fireworks displays, aiming to transform the matches into a comprehensive entertainment experience within the stadiums.