أعلن رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «جياني إنفانتينو» أنه تم اعتماد بروتوكول جديد لمراسم ما قبل مباريات كأس العالم 2026 في إطار مساعيه لتقديم تجربة أكثر إبهارا للجماهير خلال مونديال 2026، موضحاً أن التعديلات الجديدة تهدف إلى إبراز مشاعر الوحدة والفخر والانتماء التي تمثلها المنتخبات الوطنية، مشيرا إلى أن تجمع اللاعبين والحكام في دائرة المنتصف سيمنح الجماهير مشهدا مختلفا وأكثر تأثيرا قبل انطلاق المباريات.
ويشهد النظام الجديد تغييرا كاملا في طريقة اصطفاف المنتخبات أثناء عزف الأناشيد الوطنية، حيث سيتجمع جميع اللاعبين المسجلين في قائمة المباراة، بمن فيهم البدلاء، حول دائرة منتصف الملعب بدلا من الاصطفاف التقليدي المعتاد على خط التماس، وستفرش أعلام عملاقة للمنتخبات على أرضية الملعب، بينما سيدخل اللاعبون عبر ممر خاص بالقرب من النفق المؤدي إلى «أرضية الميدان» برفقة أطفال، ويأتي هذا التوجه امتدادا للأفكار التنظيمية التي جرى تطبيقها خلال بطولة كأس العالم للأندية، حيث سعى «فيفا» إلى تعزيز الجانب الاستعراضي وإضفاء مزيد من الإثارة على اللحظات التي تسبق انطلاق المباريات.
كما يخطط الاتحاد الدولي لإضافة عناصر بصرية جديدة خلال الأدوار المتقدمة من البطولة، تتضمن مؤثرات ضوئية ودخانا ملونا وعروضا للألعاب النارية، بهدف تحويل المباريات إلى تجربة ترفيهية متكاملة داخل الملاعب.
The President of the International Football Federation, "Gianni Infantino," announced that a new protocol for pre-match ceremonies for the 2026 World Cup has been approved as part of his efforts to provide a more dazzling experience for fans during the 2026 World Cup. He explained that the new modifications aim to highlight the feelings of unity, pride, and belonging represented by national teams, noting that the gathering of players and referees in the center circle will give fans a different and more impactful scene before the matches begin.
The new system witnesses a complete change in the way teams line up during the national anthems, as all players listed in the match roster, including substitutes, will gather around the center circle instead of the traditional lineup along the touchline. Giant flags for the teams will be spread on the field, while players will enter through a special corridor near the tunnel leading to the "pitch" accompanied by children. This approach extends the organizational ideas that were implemented during the Club World Cup, where "FIFA" sought to enhance the showcase aspect and add more excitement to the moments preceding the start of the matches.
The International Federation also plans to add new visual elements during the later stages of the tournament, including light effects, colored smoke, and fireworks displays, aiming to transform the matches into a comprehensive entertainment experience within the stadiums.