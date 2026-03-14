The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced that its air defense systems have managed to intercept and destroy (121) missiles and (193) drones that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain since the onset of the brutal Iranian terrorist attacks.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force confirmed in a statement that Iran's use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private properties constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these indiscriminate wicked attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force urged everyone in Bahrain to adhere to the utmost levels of caution and vigilance to ensure their safety, to completely avoid affected areas, any suspicious objects, not to photograph military operations, to refrain from photographing crash sites, and to avoid spreading rumors, while emphasizing the importance of obtaining information from official sources, as well as the importance of following official and governmental media for information, alerts, and warnings.