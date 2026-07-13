The Jordanian air defense systems intercepted and shot down 4 missiles that entered Jordanian airspace today (Monday), coming from Iranian territory.

A military source responsible at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces reported that the interception operation was carried out with high efficiency, as part of the operational measures taken to protect Jordan's sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens, and confirmed that it did not result in any human casualties or material damage.

The source emphasized that any attempt to undermine Jordan's sovereignty or violate its airspace will be met with firmness, in accordance with the established rules of engagement and what serves the national interest.