اعترضت وأسقطت منظومات الدفاع الجوي الأردني، اليوم (الإثنين)، 4 صواريخ دخلت المجال الجوي الأردني قادمة من الأراضي الإيرانية.
وأفاد مصدر عسكري مسؤول في القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة الأردنية أن عملية الاعتراض نُفذت بكفاءة عالية، ضمن الإجراءات العملياتية المتخذة لحماية سيادة الأردن وأمنها وسلامة مواطنيها، وأكّد أنها لم تسفر عن وقوع إصابات بشرية أو أضرار مادية.
وشدد المصدر على أن أي محاولة للمساس بسيادة الأردن أو انتهاك مجالها الجوي ستُواجَه بكل حزم، ضمن قواعد الاشتباك المعتمدة وما تقتضيه المصلحة الوطنية.
The Jordanian air defense systems intercepted and shot down 4 missiles that entered Jordanian airspace today (Monday), coming from Iranian territory.
A military source responsible at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces reported that the interception operation was carried out with high efficiency, as part of the operational measures taken to protect Jordan's sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens, and confirmed that it did not result in any human casualties or material damage.
The source emphasized that any attempt to undermine Jordan's sovereignty or violate its airspace will be met with firmness, in accordance with the established rules of engagement and what serves the national interest.