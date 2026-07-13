Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed today (Monday) to respond to Ukrainian attacks on its territory with retaliatory strikes, clarifying that they will be several times stronger.



Putin said, "The scope of these responses will expand," indicating that Russian soldiers are advancing on various fronts of the military operation.



He added, "We are modernizing our armed forces, achieving new accomplishments in defense industries, and moving forward; our men and soldiers are advancing."



He pointed out that despite Western obstacles and sanctions, his country has managed to grow its economy, strengthen its financial resources, and improve its military capabilities, warning Ukraine against targeting his country.



Putin emphasized, saying, "Any targeting of Russian territory will be met with a stronger response, and Moscow will continue to escalate its retaliatory strikes whenever it is attacked."



He added, "Wherever they try to strike Russian territory, we will respond in kind, but with much greater force; the enemy will feel that, and I hope they have already felt it, and they will feel it increasingly in the future."



Western media reported that Putin is rejecting calls for peace negotiations with Kyiv, as the latest drone attacks launched by Ukraine on oil refineries and ports in Russia have reinforced his determination to continue fighting for the time being.