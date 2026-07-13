توعد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الإثنين) بالرد على الهجمات الأوكرانية على أراضيها بضربات انتقامية، موضحاً أنها ستكون أقوى بعدة مرات.


وقال بوتين: «نطاق هذه الردود سيتسع»، مبيناً أن الجنود الروس يتقدمون إلى الأمام في مختلف محاور العملية العسكرية.


وأضاف: «نحن نُحدث قواتنا المسلحة، ونحقق إنجازات جديدة في الصناعات الدفاعية، ونمضي قُدماً، رجالنا وجنودنا يتقدمون إلى الأمام».


وأشار إلى أن بلاده، رغم العقبات والعقوبات الغربية، تمكنت من تنمية اقتصادها، وتعزيز مواردها المالية، وتحسين قدراتها العسكرية، محذراً أوكرانيا من استهداف بلاده.


وشدد بوتين بالقول: «أي استهداف للأراضي الروسية سيُقابل برد أكثر قوة، وموسكو ستواصل تصعيد ضرباتها الانتقامية كلما تعرضت لهجمات».


وأضاف: «أينما حاولوا ضرب الأراضي الروسية، سنرد بالمثل، ولكن بقوة أكبر بكثير، سيشعر العدو بذلك، وآمل أنه شعر بالأمر بالفعل، وسيشعر به في المستقبل على نطاق متزايد باستمرار».


وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن بوتين يرفض الدعوات للتفاوض على السلام مع كييف، إذ عززت أحدث الهجمات التي شنتها أوكرانيا بطائرات مسيّرة على مصافي النفط والموانئ في روسيا عزمه على مواصلة القتال في الوقت الحالي.