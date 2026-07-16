A scientific study published in 2018 brought back to the forefront a recommendation to consume more than 30 different types of plant foods weekly, as a means to enhance the diversity of the gut microbiome. However, experts assert that this number does not represent a fixed scientific rule or a guarantee for improving health.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the study included more than 10,000 participants from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, who provided stool samples along with information about their dietary habits.

The analysis results showed that individuals who consumed more than 30 different types of plant foods weekly had a more diverse microbiome compared to those who consumed fewer than 10 types. However, Professor Daniel M. Davis, head of the Life Sciences Department at Imperial College London and author of the book Immune Health: A Myth-Busting Guide, believes that the "30" figure should not be considered a specific health target.

He explained that the choice of this number was largely arbitrary, as the study did not systematically compare different quantities of plant foods to reach a threshold that proves consuming 30 types provides specific benefits compared to 25 or 20 types.

Davis added that the study showed a correlation between the diversity of the plant-based diet and the diversity of the gut microbiome, but it did not establish a direct causal relationship. Furthermore, scientists are still unable to determine the ideal form of what is known as a "healthy microbiome."

He pointed out that individuals who consume larger amounts of plant foods often also enjoy healthier lifestyles, such as exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress levels, which in turn affect the health of the gut microbiome, making it difficult to isolate the impact of diet alone.

Davis warned against exploiting the concept of "30 plants a week" to promote expensive dietary supplements that claim to help individuals reach this goal, emphasizing that independent scientific evidence does not support the effectiveness of these products.

He confirmed that reaching 30 types of plant foods weekly has not been proven to prevent diseases or achieve specific health benefits, stressing that what scientific evidence supports so far is that following a diverse diet that includes fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains is a healthy choice that contributes to overall health improvement.