أعادت دراسة علمية نُشرت عام 2018 إلى الواجهة توصية تدعو إلى تناول أكثر من 30 نوعاً مختلفاً من الأطعمة النباتية أسبوعياً، باعتبارها وسيلة لتعزيز تنوع ميكروبيوم الأمعاء، إلا أن خبراء يؤكدون أن هذا الرقم لا يمثل قاعدة علمية ثابتة أو ضماناً لتحسين الصحة.

وبحسب صحيفة «الغارديان»، شملت الدراسة أكثر من 10 آلاف مشارك من الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة وأستراليا، قدموا عينات من البراز إلى جانب معلومات عن عاداتهم الغذائية.

وأظهرت نتائج التحليل أن الأشخاص الذين تناولوا أكثر من 30 نوعاً مختلفاً من الأطعمة النباتية أسبوعياً امتلكوا ميكروبيوماً أكثر تنوعاً مقارنة بمن تناولوا أقل من 10 أنواع، لكن البروفيسور دانيال إم. ديفيس، رئيس قسم علوم الحياة في كلية إمبريال بلندن ومؤلف كتاب Immune Health: A Myth-Busting Guide، يرى أن «الرقم 30» لا ينبغي اعتباره هدفاً صحياً محدداً.

وأوضح أن اختيار هذا الرقم كان إلى حد كبير اعتباطياً، إذ لم تقارن الدراسة بشكل منهجي بين أعداد مختلفة من الأطعمة النباتية للوصول إلى نقطة فاصلة تثبت أن تناول 30 نوعاً يحقق فوائد خاصة مقارنة بـ25 أو 20 نوعاً.

وأضاف ديفيس أن الدراسة أظهرت وجود ارتباط بين تنوع النظام الغذائي النباتي وتنوع ميكروبيوم الأمعاء، لكنها لم تثبت وجود علاقة سببية مباشرة، كما أن العلماء لا يزالون غير قادرين على تحديد الشكل المثالي لما يُعرف بـ«الميكروبيوم الصحي».

وأشار إلى أن الأشخاص الذين يتناولون كميات أكبر من الأطعمة النباتية غالباً ما يتمتعون أيضاً بأنماط حياة أكثر صحة، مثل ممارسة الرياضة بانتظام، والحصول على نوم كافٍ، وتقليل مستويات التوتر، وهي عوامل تؤثر بدورها في صحة ميكروبيوم الأمعاء، مما يجعل من الصعب عزل تأثير النظام الغذائي وحده.

وحذر ديفيس من استغلال مفهوم «30 نباتاً أسبوعياً» في الترويج لمكملات غذائية باهظة الثمن تدّعي مساعدة الأشخاص على بلوغ هذا الهدف، مؤكداً أن الأدلة العلمية المستقلة لا تدعم فعالية هذه المنتجات.

وأكد أن الوصول إلى 30 نوعاً من الأطعمة النباتية أسبوعياً لم يثبت أنه يمنع الأمراض أو يحقق فوائد صحية محددة، مشدداً على أن ما تدعمه الأدلة العلمية حتى الآن هو أن اتباع نظام غذائي متنوع يضم الفواكه والخضراوات والبقوليات والمكسرات والحبوب الكاملة يعد خياراً صحياً يسهم في تحسين الصحة العامة.