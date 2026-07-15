بينما يقضي ملايين المراهقين ساعات كثيرة في التمرير العشوائي (Scrolling) لمقاطع الفيديو على هواتفهم، قررت فتاة أسترالية تدعى صوفيا بيك أن تحوّل هذا التسلية اليومية إلى مناجم للذهب.

في سن السادسة عشرة، بدأت صوفيا بنشر فيديوهات بسيطة وعفوية من غرفتها الصغيرة عن الموضة وتنسيق الملابس. واليوم، وهي في الثانية والعشرين من عمرها، تتربع على عرش إمبراطورية أزياء تُقدر قيمتها بثمانية أرقام (عشرات الملايين)، وحجزت مقعداً استثنائياً في قائمة «فوربس 30 تحت سن 30»!

فكيف تحولت هذه المراهقة من مجرد صانعة محتوى تكافح لجمع المتابعين إلى رائدة أعمال تكتسح الأسواق العالمية؟

نقطة التحول الحقيقية في حياة صوفيا لم تكن عدد «اللايكات»، بل الذكاء التجاري الفائق الذي تعاملت به مع جمهورها، حيث طبقت معادلة تسويقية بسيطة لكنها ساحقة:

  • بناء الثقة أولاً: لم تظهر صوفيا كعارضة أزياء مثالية لا يمكن الوصول إليها، بل ركزت على الظهور بملابس يومية عادية وبأسلوب عفوي يتناغم مع بنات جيلها، مما بنى رابطة ثقة قوية مع متابعيها.
  • تحويل المشاهدين إلى زبائن: في سن مبكرة، أطلقت علامتها التجارية للأزياء «أول فور ميمي» (All for Mimi) تكريماً لجدتها الكبرى. وبدلاً من دفع ملايين الدولارات لشركات التسويق، جعلت من حسابها الشخصي على «تيك توك» الواجهة الإعلانية المجانية والأقوى لمنتجاتها.
  • الجائزة الكبرى: هذا الدمج العبقري بين المحتوى الترفيهي والتجارة الإلكترونية، توج مشروعها أخيرا بجائزة «أفضل مشروع تجاري على تيك توك لهذا العام».

لكن خلف واجهة هذه المقاطع النابضة بالحياة والسعادة، كانت المليونيرة الشابة تخوض سراً معركة شرسة وصامتة ضد «اضطراب تشوه الجسم»، وهو مرض نفسي يجعل صاحبه يرى نفسه مشوهاً وقبيحاً مهما كان جميلاً في الحقيقة.

واعترفت صوفيا بأن هذا الاضطراب كان يمنعها في أسوأ حالاته من مغادرة فراشها لأيام، أو يدفعها أحياناً للخروج في طقس الصيف اللاهب وهي ترتدي معاطف شتوية ثقيلة وفضفاضة فقط لإخفاء جسدها تماماً خوفاً من انتقادات المتابعين على الإنترنت.

لم يكن إنقاذ صوفيا من هذا السجن النفسي سهلاً، إذ تؤكد أن اللجوء إلى العلاج النفسي المتخصص وممارسة التأمل اليومي كانا طوق النجاة الذي أعاد لها التوازن وجعلها تتصالح مع شكلها الخارجي لتظهر أمام الكاميرات بوجهها الحقيقي دون أي تزييف.

وفي رسالة ملهمة وجهتها لجمهورها العريض الذي يحلم بالثراء السريع، قالت صوفيا: «خلف قائمة فوربس تكمن ليالٍ طويلة من السهر، والدموع، والخوف من الفشل. إذا كان لديك حلم، فاسعَ وراءه، قد يكون الطريق وحيداً ومقلقاً ومرهقاً، لكنني أعدك أن النتيجة تستحق كل هذا العناء».

صوفيا بيك التي تتنقل اليوم بين عواصم الموضة في لندن وباريس ومدريد، وتتصدر غلاف مجلة الموضة الشهيرة «غلامور»، أثبتت للعالم أن تيك توك ليس مجرد منصة للتسلية، بل هو بوابة لبناء إمبراطوريات تجارية حقيقية لمن يملك الفكرة والشجاعة للتنفيذ.