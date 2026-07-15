The Attorney General, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, met with the newly appointed heads of public prosecution offices across all regions of the Kingdom.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Al-Yousef congratulated the heads of public prosecution offices on their appointments, emphasizing that the responsibility requires honesty, sincerity, and integrity in its performance, as well as attention to the rights of citizens and residents, and the efficient and swift resolution of their cases in accordance with the regulations, which contributes to enhancing the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

Al-Yousef stressed the importance of continuous follow-up on the work of the public prosecution offices in the governorates, supervising the workflow, and expediting the resolution of cases; in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership - may God support it.

At the end of the meeting, he confirmed that the public prosecution is moving forward in empowering leadership, enhancing the efficiency of prosecutorial work, establishing institutional excellence, achieving procedural justice, protecting rights and freedoms, and ensuring the application of regulations.