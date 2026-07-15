التقى النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف، رؤساء النيابات العامة المكلفين حديثًا برئاسة النيابات العامة في مناطق المملكة كافة.
وفي مستهل اللقاء، هنّأ الدكتور اليوسف رؤساء النيابات العامة بمناسبة تكليفهم، مؤكداً أن المسؤولية تستوجب الصدق والإخلاص والأمانة في أدائها، والعناية بحقوق المواطنين والمقيمين، وإنجاز قضاياهم بكفاءة وسرعة وفق الأنظمة، بما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.
وشدد اليوسف على أهمية المتابعة المستمرة لأعمال النيابات في المحافظات، والإشراف على سير العمل فيها، وتسريع إنجاز القضايا؛ مواكبةً لتطلعات القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله-.
وفي ختام اللقاء، أكد أن النيابة العامة ماضية في تمكين القيادات، وتعزيز كفاءة العمل النيابي، وترسيخ التميز المؤسسي، وتحقيق العدالة الإجرائية، وحماية الحقوق والحريات، وضمان تطبيق الأنظمة.
The Attorney General, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, met with the newly appointed heads of public prosecution offices across all regions of the Kingdom.
At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Al-Yousef congratulated the heads of public prosecution offices on their appointments, emphasizing that the responsibility requires honesty, sincerity, and integrity in its performance, as well as attention to the rights of citizens and residents, and the efficient and swift resolution of their cases in accordance with the regulations, which contributes to enhancing the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.
Al-Yousef stressed the importance of continuous follow-up on the work of the public prosecution offices in the governorates, supervising the workflow, and expediting the resolution of cases; in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership - may God support it.
At the end of the meeting, he confirmed that the public prosecution is moving forward in empowering leadership, enhancing the efficiency of prosecutorial work, establishing institutional excellence, achieving procedural justice, protecting rights and freedoms, and ensuring the application of regulations.