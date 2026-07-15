التقى النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف، رؤساء النيابات العامة المكلفين حديثًا برئاسة النيابات العامة في مناطق المملكة كافة.

وفي مستهل اللقاء، هنّأ الدكتور اليوسف رؤساء النيابات العامة بمناسبة تكليفهم، مؤكداً أن المسؤولية تستوجب الصدق والإخلاص والأمانة في أدائها، والعناية بحقوق المواطنين والمقيمين، وإنجاز قضاياهم بكفاءة وسرعة وفق الأنظمة، بما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

وشدد اليوسف على أهمية المتابعة المستمرة لأعمال النيابات في المحافظات، والإشراف على سير العمل فيها، وتسريع إنجاز القضايا؛ مواكبةً لتطلعات القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله-.

وفي ختام اللقاء، أكد أن النيابة العامة ماضية في تمكين القيادات، وتعزيز كفاءة العمل النيابي، وترسيخ التميز المؤسسي، وتحقيق العدالة الإجرائية، وحماية الحقوق والحريات، وضمان تطبيق الأنظمة.