The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report for today (Wednesday), expects the continuation of thunderstorm rains accompanied by showers of hail and active winds in parts of the Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha regions, extending to the southern parts of the Makkah region's highlands. Meanwhile, high temperatures will remain in parts of the Eastern and Riyadh regions, while active winds stirring up dust and sand will affect parts of those areas as well as parts of the Makkah, Madinah, and Tabuk regions.

The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 12 - 38 km/h in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The sea condition will be light to moderate in the northern and central parts and light with waves reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 15 - 40 km/h in the northern part, and northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition will be light to moderate in the northern part and light in the central and southern parts.