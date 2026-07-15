توقع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الأربعاء)، استمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البَرَد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة، تمتد إلى الأجزاء الجنوبية من مرتفعات منطقة مكة المكرمة، كما تبقى درجات الحرارة العظمى مرتفعة على أجزاء من منطقتي الشرقية والرياض، في حين تؤثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من تلك المناطق وكذلك على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وتبوك.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر تكون شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 12 - 38 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وشمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 10 - 28 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن نصف المتر إلى متر يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وخفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
وفي الخليج العربي تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 15 - 40 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي وشمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10 - 28 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report for today (Wednesday), expects the continuation of thunderstorm rains accompanied by showers of hail and active winds in parts of the Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha regions, extending to the southern parts of the Makkah region's highlands. Meanwhile, high temperatures will remain in parts of the Eastern and Riyadh regions, while active winds stirring up dust and sand will affect parts of those areas as well as parts of the Makkah, Madinah, and Tabuk regions.
The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 12 - 38 km/h in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The sea condition will be light to moderate in the northern and central parts and light with waves reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.
In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 15 - 40 km/h in the northern part, and northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition will be light to moderate in the northern part and light in the central and southern parts.