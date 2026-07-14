The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam, during his meeting in his office at the emirate today, reviewed a report on the activities of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the region presented by the General Director, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Shahri, regarding the authority's work during the summer season of Asir 2026. This included the implementation of emergency and field plans to provide emergency services at tourist sites and events, alongside efforts made to enhance response speed and readiness, contributing to the safety of residents and visitors.

The Deputy Emir of Asir Region praised the efforts made by the staff of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, emphasizing the importance of continuing to raise the level of readiness and integration with relevant entities to ensure the provision of high-quality emergency services that keep pace with the tourism movement in the region during the summer season.

The General Director of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Asir Region expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Emir for his support and interest, affirming the authority's commitment to implementing its operational plans and utilizing its resources to serve residents and visitors.