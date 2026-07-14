اطّلع نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام، خلال لقائه في مكتبه بالإمارة، اليوم، المدير العام لفرع هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بالمنطقة محمد بن عبدالله الشهري، على تقرير عن أعمال الهيئة خلال موسم صيف عسير 2026، وما نُفذ من خطط إسعافية وميدانية لتقديم الخدمات الإسعافية في المواقع السياحية والفعاليات، إلى جانب الجهود المبذولة لتعزيز سرعة الاستجابة ورفع الجاهزية بما يسهم في الحفاظ على سلامة الأهالي والزوار.

وثمّن نائب أمير منطقة عسير، الجهود التي يبذلها منسوبو هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة رفع مستوى الجاهزية والتكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لضمان تقديم خدمات إسعافية عالية الكفاءة، بما يواكب الحركة السياحية التي تشهدها المنطقة خلال موسم الصيف.

وأعرب المدير العام لفرع هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة عسير عن شكره لنائب أمير المنطقة على دعمه واهتمامه، مؤكداً استمرار الهيئة في تنفيذ خططها التشغيلية وتسخير إمكاناتها لخدمة الأهالي والزوار.