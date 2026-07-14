أكّد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز أهمية تعزيز كفاءة الإنفاق في القطاع الصحي، وتوجيه الموارد بما يحقق أعلى مستويات الاستفادة، مع التركيز على المشاريع ذات الأثر المباشر في جودة الرعاية الصحية، لتلبية حاجات سكان المنطقة وزوارها، والارتقاء بمنظومة الخدمات الصحية وفق أعلى المعايير. جاء ذلك خلال ترؤسه اجتماع مسؤولي القطاع الصحي في المنطقة، الذي ناقش أبرز المشاريع الصحية وميزانياتها الإنشائية والتشغيلية، بحضور مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الدكتور سامي الرحيلي، والرئيس التنفيذي لتجمع المدينة المنورة الصحي عبدالرحمن الحربي.
واطّلع خلال الاجتماع على مؤشرات الأداء المالي لفرع وزارة الصحة وتجمع المدينة المنورة الصحي، والحاجات الحالية والمستقبلية للقطاع الصحي، إلى جانب المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها والمبادرات التطويرية الهادفة إلى رفع جودة الخدمات وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
The Emir of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, emphasized the importance of enhancing spending efficiency in the health sector and directing resources to achieve the highest levels of benefit, with a focus on projects that have a direct impact on the quality of healthcare, to meet the needs of the region's residents and visitors, and to elevate the health services system according to the highest standards. This came during his chairing of a meeting with health sector officials in the region, which discussed the most prominent health projects and their construction and operational budgets, in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Dr. Sami Al-Ruhaili, and the CEO of the Medina Health Cluster, Abdulrahman Al-Harbi.
During the meeting, he reviewed the financial performance indicators for the Ministry of Health branch and the Medina Health Cluster, the current and future needs of the health sector, as well as the projects being implemented and the developmental initiatives aimed at raising the quality of services and improving the beneficiaries' experience, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.