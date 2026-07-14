أكّد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز أهمية تعزيز كفاءة الإنفاق في القطاع الصحي، وتوجيه الموارد بما يحقق أعلى مستويات الاستفادة، مع التركيز على المشاريع ذات الأثر المباشر في جودة الرعاية الصحية، لتلبية حاجات سكان المنطقة وزوارها، والارتقاء بمنظومة الخدمات الصحية وفق أعلى المعايير. جاء ذلك خلال ترؤسه اجتماع مسؤولي القطاع الصحي في المنطقة، الذي ناقش أبرز المشاريع الصحية وميزانياتها الإنشائية والتشغيلية، بحضور مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الدكتور سامي الرحيلي، والرئيس التنفيذي لتجمع المدينة المنورة الصحي عبدالرحمن الحربي.

واطّلع خلال الاجتماع على مؤشرات الأداء المالي لفرع وزارة الصحة وتجمع المدينة المنورة الصحي، والحاجات الحالية والمستقبلية للقطاع الصحي، إلى جانب المشاريع الجاري تنفيذها والمبادرات التطويرية الهادفة إلى رفع جودة الخدمات وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.