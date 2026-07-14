The Emir of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, emphasized the importance of enhancing spending efficiency in the health sector and directing resources to achieve the highest levels of benefit, with a focus on projects that have a direct impact on the quality of healthcare, to meet the needs of the region's residents and visitors, and to elevate the health services system according to the highest standards. This came during his chairing of a meeting with health sector officials in the region, which discussed the most prominent health projects and their construction and operational budgets, in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Dr. Sami Al-Ruhaili, and the CEO of the Medina Health Cluster, Abdulrahman Al-Harbi.

During the meeting, he reviewed the financial performance indicators for the Ministry of Health branch and the Medina Health Cluster, the current and future needs of the health sector, as well as the projects being implemented and the developmental initiatives aimed at raising the quality of services and improving the beneficiaries' experience, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.