دشن أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم، مشاريع تنموية واستثمارية ومجتمعية بمحافظة القطيف، تتجاوز قيمتها الإجمالية 900 مليون ريال، بحضور أمين المنطقة الشرقية المهندس فهد بن محمد الجبير. وتأتي هذه المشاريع ضمن جهود أمانة المنطقة الشرقية لتطوير البنية التحتية، ورفع كفاءة الطرق، وزيادة المساحات الخضراء، وتنمية الأصول البلدية، وإنشاء وجهات نوعية تسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي في المحافظة.
وأكد الأمير سعود أن الدعم والاهتمام الذي يحظى به القطاع البلدي من القيادة أسهم في تنفيذ مشاريع نوعية ترتقي بجودة الخدمات، وتعزز التنمية الحضرية، وترفع كفاءة البنية التحتية، مما ينعكس إيجاباً على جودة الحياة في المنطقة الشرقية. وشدد على أهمية مواصلة العمل على تنفيذ المشاريع وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والكفاءة، بما يعزز البيئة الاستثمارية، ويوفر مرافق وخدمات تلبي حاجات السكان والزوار، وتسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة.
وأوضح المهندس فهد الجبير أن تدشين هذه المشاريع يأتي امتداداً للدعم الكبير الذي تحظى به محافظة القطيف من القيادة، مقدماً شكره لسمو أمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه المستمر وحرصه على متابعة المشاريع التنموية التي تسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة في المنطقة. وأشار الجبير إلى أن هذه المشاريع تجسد تكامل الجهود لتحويل الخطط التنموية إلى مشاريع نوعية ملموسة تنعكس آثارها إيجاباً على السكان والزوار، مبيناً أنها تشمل تطوير البنية التحتية، وزيادة المساحات الخضراء، وتنمية الوجهات الاستثمارية، ودعم المشاريع المجتمعية، بما يسهم في رفع جودة الحياة وتحقيق أثر تنموي مستدام، بما يتماشى مع أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030 ويعزز جاذبية المحافظة للاستثمار والسياحة.
وأوضح أن المشاريع شملت افتتاح ثلاثة مشاريع رئيسية لتطوير الطرق بطول إجمالي يبلغ 9500 متر وبتكلفة تتجاوز 178 مليون ريال، بهدف تعزيز الحركة المرورية وسهولة الوصول، وتعزيز الترابط بين أجزاء المحافظة، وتحسين مستوى السلامة والمشهد الحضري. وتضمنت تطوير شارع الملك عبدالعزيز – المرحلة الأولى بطول 2500 متر وعرض 60 متراً، وشارع الرياض – المرحلة الأولى بطول 3000 متر وعرض 40 متراً، إلى جانب شارع شمال الناصرة بطول 4000 متر وعرض 40 متراً، وتشمل أعمال التطوير السفلتة والإنارة ومسارات للمشاة وتصريف مياه الأمطار واللوحات الإرشادية ومواقف للسيارات وجلسات للاستراحة وعناصر التشجير والتجميل الحضري ومساراً مخصصاً لحافلات النقل العام. كما شملت المشاريع افتتاح 15 حديقة في عدد من أحياء المحافظة، بمساحة إجمالية تتجاوز 71 ألف متر مربع وبتكلفة تبلغ 13 مليون ريال، وتشمل الحدائق ومسطحات ومناطق خضراء، وأشجاراً وشجيرات متنوعة ومسارات للمشي ومناطق لألعاب الأطفال وجلسات للاستراحة وعناصر للإنارة والجمال البصري، إلى جانب المرافق والخدمات المساندة، وتهدف هذه المشاريع إلى زيادة الرقعة الخضراء وتوفير متنفسات آمنة وقريبة من السكان داخل الأحياء، ودعم النشاط البدني وأنماط الحياة الصحية، وتحسين البيئة الحضرية وتعزيز الترابط الاجتماعي وجودة الحياة. وتضمن التدشين ثلاثة مشاريع استثمارية نوعية بإجمالي استثمارات يبلغ 720 مليون ريال، يأتي في مقدمتها مشروع مركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري بقيمة استثمارية تبلغ 500 مليون ريال، وعلى مساحة تتجاوز 153 ألف متر مربع، ليكون وجهة متكاملة للفعاليات والأنشطة الثقافية والسياحية والترفيهية. كما يشمل تطوير سوق الخميس الشعبي بقيمة 120 مليون ريال وعلى مساحة تبلغ 24 ألف متر مربع، ليكون وجهة تجارية وتراثية تحافظ على هويته الاجتماعية، مع تطوير البيئة العمرانية والخدمية ورفع جودة تجربة الزوار والمتسوقين، إلى جانب تطوير متنزّه سيهات بقيمة استثمارية تبلغ 100 مليون ريال، بوصفه وجهة عائلية وترفيهية متكاملة تضم مساحات للترفيه والألعاب ومسطحات خضراء ومسارات للمشاة وجلسات عائلية ومرافق خدمية، بما يسهم في تنمية الأصول البلدية وتطوير وجهات حضارية وسياحية وتجارية وتعزيز استدامة الإيرادات وفتح مجالات أوسع لمشاركة القطاع الخاص. كما شمل التدشين مشروعين ضمن مبادرات المشاركة المجتمعية بإجمالي استثمارات يبلغ 8.5 ملايين ريال، هما تطوير دوار سيهات بقيمة 5 ملايين ريال على مساحة تبلغ 10500 متر مربع وإنشاء حديقة الحرفيين بقيمة 3.5 ملايين ريال وعلى مساحة تبلغ 3000 متر مربع.
أمير المنطقة الشرقية يدشن مشاريع تنموية واستثمارية تتجاوز 900 مليون ريال بمحافظة القطيف
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated today in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, developmental, investment, and community projects in the Qatif Governorate, with a total value exceeding 900 million riyals, in the presence of the Eastern Province Secretary, Engineer Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Jubair. These projects are part of the efforts of the Eastern Province Municipality to develop infrastructure, improve road efficiency, increase green spaces, enhance municipal assets, and create quality destinations that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and supporting economic activity in the governorate.
Prince Saud emphasized that the support and attention given to the municipal sector by the leadership have contributed to the implementation of quality projects that elevate service standards, enhance urban development, and improve infrastructure efficiency, positively reflecting on the quality of life in the Eastern Province. He stressed the importance of continuing to work on implementing projects according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, which enhances the investment environment, provides facilities and services that meet the needs of residents and visitors, and contributes to achieving sustainable development.
Engineer Fahd Al-Jubair explained that the inauguration of these projects comes as an extension of the significant support that the Qatif Governorate receives from the leadership, expressing his gratitude to His Highness the Prince of the Eastern Province for his continuous support and keen interest in following up on developmental projects that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and achieving sustainable development in the region. Al-Jubair pointed out that these projects embody the integration of efforts to transform developmental plans into tangible quality projects that positively impact residents and visitors, indicating that they include infrastructure development, increasing green spaces, developing investment destinations, and supporting community projects, which contribute to improving the quality of life and achieving sustainable developmental impact, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and enhancing the attractiveness of the governorate for investment and tourism.
He clarified that the projects included the opening of three main projects for road development with a total length of 9,500 meters and a cost exceeding 178 million riyals, aimed at enhancing traffic flow and accessibility, strengthening connectivity between parts of the governorate, and improving safety and urban aesthetics. The projects included the development of King Abdulaziz Street – Phase One, with a length of 2,500 meters and a width of 60 meters, Riyadh Street – Phase One, with a length of 3,000 meters and a width of 40 meters, in addition to North Nazareth Street, with a length of 4,000 meters and a width of 40 meters. The development works include paving, lighting, pedestrian pathways, rainwater drainage, signage, parking lots, rest areas, landscaping, and urban beautification elements, as well as a dedicated lane for public transport buses. The projects also included the opening of 15 parks in several neighborhoods of the governorate, with a total area exceeding 71,000 square meters and a cost of 13 million riyals, which include parks, green spaces, various trees and shrubs, walking paths, children's play areas, rest areas, lighting elements, and visual aesthetics, in addition to supporting facilities and services. These projects aim to increase green areas, provide safe and accessible recreational spaces for residents within neighborhoods, support physical activity and healthy lifestyles, improve the urban environment, and enhance social connectivity and quality of life. The inauguration included three quality investment projects with total investments amounting to 720 million riyals, the most prominent of which is the Prince Sultan Cultural Center project with an investment value of 500 million riyals, covering an area exceeding 153,000 square meters, to be a comprehensive destination for cultural, tourism, and entertainment events and activities. It also includes the development of the Thursday Market with an investment value of 120 million riyals and an area of 24,000 square meters, to be a commercial and heritage destination that preserves its social identity, along with the development of the Sayhat Park with an investment value of 100 million riyals, as a comprehensive family and entertainment destination that includes recreational areas, play areas, green spaces, walking paths, family seating areas, and service facilities, contributing to the development of municipal assets and the enhancement of urban, tourism, and commercial destinations, as well as promoting revenue sustainability and opening broader opportunities for private sector participation. The inauguration also included two projects within community participation initiatives with total investments amounting to 8.5 million riyals, which are the development of Sayhat Roundabout with a value of 5 million riyals over an area of 10,500 square meters and the establishment of the Craftsmen Park with a value of 3.5 million riyals over an area of 3,000 square meters.