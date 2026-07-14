دشن أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم، مشاريع تنموية واستثمارية ومجتمعية بمحافظة القطيف، تتجاوز قيمتها الإجمالية 900 مليون ريال، بحضور أمين المنطقة الشرقية المهندس فهد بن محمد الجبير. وتأتي هذه المشاريع ضمن جهود أمانة المنطقة الشرقية لتطوير البنية التحتية، ورفع كفاءة الطرق، وزيادة المساحات الخضراء، وتنمية الأصول البلدية، وإنشاء وجهات نوعية تسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي في المحافظة.
وأكد الأمير سعود أن الدعم والاهتمام الذي يحظى به القطاع البلدي من القيادة أسهم في تنفيذ مشاريع نوعية ترتقي بجودة الخدمات، وتعزز التنمية الحضرية، وترفع كفاءة البنية التحتية، مما ينعكس إيجاباً على جودة الحياة في المنطقة الشرقية. وشدد على أهمية مواصلة العمل على تنفيذ المشاريع وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والكفاءة، بما يعزز البيئة الاستثمارية، ويوفر مرافق وخدمات تلبي حاجات السكان والزوار، وتسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة.
وأوضح المهندس فهد الجبير أن تدشين هذه المشاريع يأتي امتداداً للدعم الكبير الذي تحظى به محافظة القطيف من القيادة، مقدماً شكره لسمو أمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه المستمر وحرصه على متابعة المشاريع التنموية التي تسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة في المنطقة. وأشار الجبير إلى أن هذه المشاريع تجسد تكامل الجهود لتحويل الخطط التنموية إلى مشاريع نوعية ملموسة تنعكس آثارها إيجاباً على السكان والزوار، مبيناً أنها تشمل تطوير البنية التحتية، وزيادة المساحات الخضراء، وتنمية الوجهات الاستثمارية، ودعم المشاريع المجتمعية، بما يسهم في رفع جودة الحياة وتحقيق أثر تنموي مستدام، بما يتماشى مع أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030 ويعزز جاذبية المحافظة للاستثمار والسياحة.
وأوضح أن المشاريع شملت افتتاح ثلاثة مشاريع رئيسية لتطوير الطرق بطول إجمالي يبلغ 9500 متر وبتكلفة تتجاوز 178 مليون ريال، بهدف تعزيز الحركة المرورية وسهولة الوصول، وتعزيز الترابط بين أجزاء المحافظة، وتحسين مستوى السلامة والمشهد الحضري. وتضمنت تطوير شارع الملك عبدالعزيز – المرحلة الأولى بطول 2500 متر وعرض 60 متراً، وشارع الرياض – المرحلة الأولى بطول 3000 متر وعرض 40 متراً، إلى جانب شارع شمال الناصرة بطول 4000 متر وعرض 40 متراً، وتشمل أعمال التطوير السفلتة والإنارة ومسارات للمشاة وتصريف مياه الأمطار واللوحات الإرشادية ومواقف للسيارات وجلسات للاستراحة وعناصر التشجير والتجميل الحضري ومساراً مخصصاً لحافلات النقل العام. كما شملت المشاريع افتتاح 15 حديقة في عدد من أحياء المحافظة، بمساحة إجمالية تتجاوز 71 ألف متر مربع وبتكلفة تبلغ 13 مليون ريال، وتشمل الحدائق ومسطحات ومناطق خضراء، وأشجاراً وشجيرات متنوعة ومسارات للمشي ومناطق لألعاب الأطفال وجلسات للاستراحة وعناصر للإنارة والجمال البصري، إلى جانب المرافق والخدمات المساندة، وتهدف هذه المشاريع إلى زيادة الرقعة الخضراء وتوفير متنفسات آمنة وقريبة من السكان داخل الأحياء، ودعم النشاط البدني وأنماط الحياة الصحية، وتحسين البيئة الحضرية وتعزيز الترابط الاجتماعي وجودة الحياة. وتضمن التدشين ثلاثة مشاريع استثمارية نوعية بإجمالي استثمارات يبلغ 720 مليون ريال، يأتي في مقدمتها مشروع مركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري بقيمة استثمارية تبلغ 500 مليون ريال، وعلى مساحة تتجاوز 153 ألف متر مربع، ليكون وجهة متكاملة للفعاليات والأنشطة الثقافية والسياحية والترفيهية. كما يشمل تطوير سوق الخميس الشعبي بقيمة 120 مليون ريال وعلى مساحة تبلغ 24 ألف متر مربع، ليكون وجهة تجارية وتراثية تحافظ على هويته الاجتماعية، مع تطوير البيئة العمرانية والخدمية ورفع جودة تجربة الزوار والمتسوقين، إلى جانب تطوير متنزّه سيهات بقيمة استثمارية تبلغ 100 مليون ريال، بوصفه وجهة عائلية وترفيهية متكاملة تضم مساحات للترفيه والألعاب ومسطحات خضراء ومسارات للمشاة وجلسات عائلية ومرافق خدمية، بما يسهم في تنمية الأصول البلدية وتطوير وجهات حضارية وسياحية وتجارية وتعزيز استدامة الإيرادات وفتح مجالات أوسع لمشاركة القطاع الخاص. كما شمل التدشين مشروعين ضمن مبادرات المشاركة المجتمعية بإجمالي استثمارات يبلغ 8.5 ملايين ريال، هما تطوير دوار سيهات بقيمة 5 ملايين ريال على مساحة تبلغ 10500 متر مربع وإنشاء حديقة الحرفيين بقيمة 3.5 ملايين ريال وعلى مساحة تبلغ 3000 متر مربع.