

The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated today in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, developmental, investment, and community projects in the Qatif Governorate, with a total value exceeding 900 million riyals, in the presence of the Eastern Province Secretary, Engineer Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Jubair. These projects are part of the efforts of the Eastern Province Municipality to develop infrastructure, improve road efficiency, increase green spaces, enhance municipal assets, and create quality destinations that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and supporting economic activity in the governorate.

Prince Saud emphasized that the support and attention given to the municipal sector by the leadership have contributed to the implementation of quality projects that elevate service standards, enhance urban development, and improve infrastructure efficiency, positively reflecting on the quality of life in the Eastern Province. He stressed the importance of continuing to work on implementing projects according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, which enhances the investment environment, provides facilities and services that meet the needs of residents and visitors, and contributes to achieving sustainable development.

Engineer Fahd Al-Jubair explained that the inauguration of these projects comes as an extension of the significant support that the Qatif Governorate receives from the leadership, expressing his gratitude to His Highness the Prince of the Eastern Province for his continuous support and keen interest in following up on developmental projects that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and achieving sustainable development in the region. Al-Jubair pointed out that these projects embody the integration of efforts to transform developmental plans into tangible quality projects that positively impact residents and visitors, indicating that they include infrastructure development, increasing green spaces, developing investment destinations, and supporting community projects, which contribute to improving the quality of life and achieving sustainable developmental impact, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and enhancing the attractiveness of the governorate for investment and tourism.

He clarified that the projects included the opening of three main projects for road development with a total length of 9,500 meters and a cost exceeding 178 million riyals, aimed at enhancing traffic flow and accessibility, strengthening connectivity between parts of the governorate, and improving safety and urban aesthetics. The projects included the development of King Abdulaziz Street – Phase One, with a length of 2,500 meters and a width of 60 meters, Riyadh Street – Phase One, with a length of 3,000 meters and a width of 40 meters, in addition to North Nazareth Street, with a length of 4,000 meters and a width of 40 meters. The development works include paving, lighting, pedestrian pathways, rainwater drainage, signage, parking lots, rest areas, landscaping, and urban beautification elements, as well as a dedicated lane for public transport buses. The projects also included the opening of 15 parks in several neighborhoods of the governorate, with a total area exceeding 71,000 square meters and a cost of 13 million riyals, which include parks, green spaces, various trees and shrubs, walking paths, children's play areas, rest areas, lighting elements, and visual aesthetics, in addition to supporting facilities and services. These projects aim to increase green areas, provide safe and accessible recreational spaces for residents within neighborhoods, support physical activity and healthy lifestyles, improve the urban environment, and enhance social connectivity and quality of life. The inauguration included three quality investment projects with total investments amounting to 720 million riyals, the most prominent of which is the Prince Sultan Cultural Center project with an investment value of 500 million riyals, covering an area exceeding 153,000 square meters, to be a comprehensive destination for cultural, tourism, and entertainment events and activities. It also includes the development of the Thursday Market with an investment value of 120 million riyals and an area of 24,000 square meters, to be a commercial and heritage destination that preserves its social identity, along with the development of the Sayhat Park with an investment value of 100 million riyals, as a comprehensive family and entertainment destination that includes recreational areas, play areas, green spaces, walking paths, family seating areas, and service facilities, contributing to the development of municipal assets and the enhancement of urban, tourism, and commercial destinations, as well as promoting revenue sustainability and opening broader opportunities for private sector participation. The inauguration also included two projects within community participation initiatives with total investments amounting to 8.5 million riyals, which are the development of Sayhat Roundabout with a value of 5 million riyals over an area of 10,500 square meters and the establishment of the Craftsmen Park with a value of 3.5 million riyals over an area of 3,000 square meters.