نقل وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين الأمير الدكتور منصور بن متعب بن عبدالعزيز، تعازي ومواساة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، في وفاة الشيخ حمد بن خليفة آل ثاني (رحمه الله).

جاء ذلك خلال استقبال أمير دولة قطر ونائبه الشيخ عبدالله بن حمد آل ثاني وأبناء الفقيد وأفراد أسرة آل ثاني، في قصر لوسيل بالعاصمة الدوحة اليوم، الأمير منصور بن متعب والوفد المرافق؛ نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير تركي بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله.

وسأل الأمير منصور بن متعب والأمراء المولى ـ عز وجل ـ أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ورضوانه ويسكنه فسيح جناته.

حضر الاستقبال سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة قطر الأمير سعد بن منصور بن سعد.