The Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (may God have mercy on him).

This came during the reception of the Emir of the State of Qatar and his Deputy, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, along with the sons of the deceased and members of the Al Thani family, at the Lusail Palace in the capital, Doha today, where Prince Mansour bin Miteb and the accompanying delegation were present; including the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince Turki bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

Prince Mansour bin Miteb and the princes prayed to the Almighty — may He be exalted — to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens.

The reception was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Qatar, Prince Saud bin Mansour bin Saud.