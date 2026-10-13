The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council warned against communicating with the Houthis, financing their activities, or providing any form of support. The Yemeni News Agency (Saba Net) reported that the council confirmed that "communicating with the terrorist Houthi militias, financing their activities, or providing any form of support and assistance to them are crimes that warrant legal accountability."

It emphasized that the state will deal firmly with anyone proven to be involved in actions that target the security and sovereignty of the country or harm the capabilities of the armed forces and security, in accordance with the constitution and applicable laws. The Presidential Council warned that the penalties for certain crimes affecting state security can reach the death penalty, affirming that no job, military rank, or influence provides immunity from legal accountability. The leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen requested civilians to evacuate the "Yemeni Oil Company / Al-Sabah Central Station" site in Sana'a, for their safety. The spokesperson for the coalition forces, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, published a map clarifying the site. Al-Maliki stated earlier, "We will issue a warning to civilians to evacuate a site in Sana'a shortly in order to carry out a qualitative operation." The official spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy reported that three drones were intercepted and destroyed north of the city of Riyadh. The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that the attacks on the Kingdom reveal a Houthi insistence on criminality, affirming that Houthi attacks are barbaric terrorist acts that cannot be tolerated.