حذر مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني من التخابر مع الحوثيين أو تمويل أنشطتهم أو تقديم أي شكل من أشكال الدعم. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ نت) عن المجلس تأكيده أن «التخابر مع المليشيات الحوثية الإرهابية، أو تمويل أنشطتها، أو تقديم أي شكل من أشكال الدعم والإسناد لها، جرائم تستوجب المساءلة القانونية».

وشدد على أن الدولة ستتعامل بحزم مع كل من يثبت تورطه في أعمال تستهدف أمن البلاد وسيادتها، أو تضر بقدرات القوات المسلحة والأمن، وفقاً للدستور والقوانين النافذة. وحذر المجلس الرئاسي من أن العقوبات المقررة لبعض الجرائم الماسة بأمن الدولة تصل إلى الإعدام، مؤكداً أن أي صفة وظيفية أو عسكرية أو نفوذ لا توفر حصانة من المساءلة القانونية. وكانت قيادة قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، طلبت من المدنيين إخلاء «موقع شركة النفط اليمنية / محطة الصباحة المركزية» في صنعاء، حرصاً على سلامتهم. ونشر المتحدث باسم قوات التحالف اللواء الركن تركي المالكي خريطة توضيحية للموقع. وقال المالكي في وقت سابق «سنصدر بعد قليل إنذاراً للمدنيين بإخلاء موقع بصنعاء بهدف تنفيذ عملية نوعية». وأفاد المتحدث الرسمي باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية بأنه جرى اعتراض وتدمير 3 طائرات مسيّرة شمال مدينة الرياض. وأكد أمين مجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي أن الاعتداءات على المملكة تكشف إصراراً حوثياً على الإجرام، مؤكداً أن اعتداءات الحوثي أعمال إرهابية بربرية لا يمكن السكوت عليها.