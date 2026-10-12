The Al-Malees family received telegrams of condolences and sympathy from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, and the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Ayyaf, following the death of educator Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Malees, may he rest in peace.

The condolence telegrams reached Dr. Saeed Al-Malees, his brothers, and the deceased's children, carrying the sincerest feelings of condolences and sympathy for the family's loss, and prayers for the deceased for mercy and forgiveness, and for his relatives for patience and solace.

Dr. Saeed Al-Malees expressed, on his behalf and on behalf of his brothers, the deceased's children, and all family members, their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, the Minister of Interior, and the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior for their kind condolences and noble feelings, which had a significant impact in alleviating the family's grief.

He also extended his thanks and appreciation to the ministers, sheikhs, dignitaries, relatives, friends, and everyone who shared in the family's sorrow, whether by attending the burial ceremonies, offering condolences, or reaching out with sympathy, affirming that these sincere gestures embodied the bonds of love, compassion, and loyalty that unite the members of the community, asking God to protect the wise leadership, to reward everyone with the best rewards, and to spare them any misfortune regarding their loved ones.

The late Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Malees is considered one of the pioneers of education in the Al-Bahah region; he spent many years serving education and contributed to its spread in several villages of Ghamid and Zahran, working as a teacher, director, supervisor, and administrative inspector, leaving behind a rich educational legacy and a good reputation among his colleagues, students, and all who knew him.