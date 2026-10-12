تلقت أسرة المليص برقيات عزاء ومواساة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، ونائب وزير الداخلية المكلف الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد العياف، وذلك في وفاة المربي أحمد بن محمد المليص، رحمه الله.
ووصلت برقيات العزاء إلىالدكتور سعيد المليص وإخوانه وأبناء الفقيد، حاملةً أصدق مشاعر التعازي والمواساة في مصاب الأسرة، والدعاء للفقيد بالرحمة والمغفرة، ولذويه بالصبر والسلوان.
وأعرب الدكتور سعيد المليص، باسمه ونيابةً عن إخوانه وأبناء الفقيد وكافة أفراد الأسرة، عن بالغ شكرهم وتقديرهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، ووزير الداخلية، ونائب وزير الداخلية المكلف، على مواساتهم الكريمة ومشاعرهم النبيلة، التي كان لها بالغ الأثر في التخفيف من مصاب الأسرة.
وقدم واجب العزاء حضوريًا مستشار الديوان الملكي، وعضو هيئة كبار العلماء وعضو اللجنة الدائمة للإفتاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، الشيخ الدكتور سعد بن ناصر الشثري.
كما قدم شكره وامتنانه للوزراء، والمشايخ، والوجهاء، والأقارب، والأصدقاء، ولكل من شارك الأسرة مصابها، سواء بحضور مراسم الدفن، أو تقديم واجب العزاء، أو التواصل والمواساة، مؤكدًا أن هذه الوقفات الصادقة جسدت ما يجمع أبناء المجتمع من روابط المحبة والتراحم والوفاء، سائلًا الله أن يحفظ القيادة الرشيدة، وأن يجزي الجميع خير الجزاء، وألا يريهم مكروهًا في عزيز.
ويُعد الفقيد أحمد بن محمد المليص من رواد التعليم في منطقة الباحة؛ إذ أمضى سنوات طويلة في خدمة التعليم، وأسهم في نشره في عدد من قرى غامد وزهران، وعمل معلمًا ومديرًا ومشرفًا ومفتشًا إداريًا، تاركًا سيرة تربوية حافلة بالعطاء، وذكرًا طيبًا بين زملائه وطلابه وكل من عرفه.
The Al-Malees family received telegrams of condolences and sympathy from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, and the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Ayyaf, following the death of educator Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Malees, may he rest in peace.
The condolence telegrams reached Dr. Saeed Al-Malees, his brothers, and the deceased's children, carrying the sincerest feelings of condolences and sympathy for the family's loss, and prayers for the deceased for mercy and forgiveness, and for his relatives for patience and solace.
Dr. Saeed Al-Malees expressed, on his behalf and on behalf of his brothers, the deceased's children, and all family members, their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, the Minister of Interior, and the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior for their kind condolences and noble feelings, which had a significant impact in alleviating the family's grief.
He also extended his thanks and appreciation to the ministers, sheikhs, dignitaries, relatives, friends, and everyone who shared in the family's sorrow, whether by attending the burial ceremonies, offering condolences, or reaching out with sympathy, affirming that these sincere gestures embodied the bonds of love, compassion, and loyalty that unite the members of the community, asking God to protect the wise leadership, to reward everyone with the best rewards, and to spare them any misfortune regarding their loved ones.
The late Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Malees is considered one of the pioneers of education in the Al-Bahah region; he spent many years serving education and contributed to its spread in several villages of Ghamid and Zahran, working as a teacher, director, supervisor, and administrative inspector, leaving behind a rich educational legacy and a good reputation among his colleagues, students, and all who knew him.