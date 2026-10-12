تلقت أسرة المليص برقيات عزاء ومواساة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، ونائب وزير الداخلية المكلف الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد العياف، وذلك في وفاة المربي أحمد بن محمد المليص، رحمه الله.

ووصلت برقيات العزاء إلىالدكتور سعيد المليص وإخوانه وأبناء الفقيد، حاملةً أصدق مشاعر التعازي والمواساة في مصاب الأسرة، والدعاء للفقيد بالرحمة والمغفرة، ولذويه بالصبر والسلوان.

وأعرب الدكتور سعيد المليص، باسمه ونيابةً عن إخوانه وأبناء الفقيد وكافة أفراد الأسرة، عن بالغ شكرهم وتقديرهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، ووزير الداخلية، ونائب وزير الداخلية المكلف، على مواساتهم الكريمة ومشاعرهم النبيلة، التي كان لها بالغ الأثر في التخفيف من مصاب الأسرة.

وقدم واجب العزاء حضوريًا مستشار الديوان الملكي، وعضو هيئة كبار العلماء وعضو اللجنة الدائمة للإفتاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، الشيخ الدكتور سعد بن ناصر الشثري.

كما قدم شكره وامتنانه للوزراء، والمشايخ، والوجهاء، والأقارب، والأصدقاء، ولكل من شارك الأسرة مصابها، سواء بحضور مراسم الدفن، أو تقديم واجب العزاء، أو التواصل والمواساة، مؤكدًا أن هذه الوقفات الصادقة جسدت ما يجمع أبناء المجتمع من روابط المحبة والتراحم والوفاء، سائلًا الله أن يحفظ القيادة الرشيدة، وأن يجزي الجميع خير الجزاء، وألا يريهم مكروهًا في عزيز.

ويُعد الفقيد أحمد بن محمد المليص من رواد التعليم في منطقة الباحة؛ إذ أمضى سنوات طويلة في خدمة التعليم، وأسهم في نشره في عدد من قرى غامد وزهران، وعمل معلمًا ومديرًا ومشرفًا ومفتشًا إداريًا، تاركًا سيرة تربوية حافلة بالعطاء، وذكرًا طيبًا بين زملائه وطلابه وكل من عرفه.