شيّعت أسرة مبارك الهاجري زوج الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام جثمان نجله علي، الذي رحل عن عمر يناهز 33 عامًا، وسط أجواء من الحزن والتأثر، فيما أثارت وفاته المفاجئة حالة واسعة من التعاطف عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

مقبرة مسيمير

وأُقيمت مراسم تشييع الراحل، أمس في مقبرة مسيمير في قطر، عقب أداء صلاة الجنازة عليه بعد صلاة العصر، بحضور أفراد العائلة والأقارب والأصدقاء الذين حرصوا على وداعه ومواساة والده وأشقائه.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة لحظات مؤثرة خلال مراسم الدفن، في وقت فضّلت فيه الأسرة الحفاظ على خصوصية وداع نجلها بعيدًا عن التغطية الإعلامية المباشرة.

تشييع جثمان علي مبارك الهاجري
تشييع جثمان علي مبارك الهاجري

وأثارت وفاة علي الهاجري في سن مبكرة التساؤلات حول أسباب رحيله، خصوصًا بعد تداول روايات غير مؤكدة تشير إلى أنه كان يتمتع بصحة جيدة، ولم تظهر عليه أعراض مرضية قبل وفاته أثناء النوم. وتناقلت حسابات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي معلومات عن احتمال تعرضه لأزمة قلبية مفاجئة، غير أن هذه الروايات لم تحظَ بتأكيد رسمي، فيما لم تكشف الأسرة عن السبب الطبي للوفاة.

والدة علي

وأعادت وفاة علي الهاجري تسليط الضوء على الحياة الأسرية لوالده مبارك الهاجري، بعدما أثار نعي الفنانة أحلام لنجل زوجها تساؤلات لدى بعض المتابعين بشأن زواجه السابق.

وبحسب معلومات متداولة، فإن والدة الراحل هي الزوجة الأولى لمبارك الهاجري، وهي ابنة عمه التي اختارت الابتعاد عن الأضواء والظهور الإعلامي، في حين لم تُنشر تفاصيل موثقة على نطاق واسع عن حياتها الشخصية.