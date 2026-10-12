The family of Mubarak Al-Hajri, the husband of Emirati artist Ahlam, mourned the passing of their son Ali, who left this world at the age of 33, amidst an atmosphere of sadness and emotion, while his sudden death sparked a widespread wave of sympathy across social media platforms.

Musimire Cemetery

The funeral rites for the deceased were held yesterday at Musimire Cemetery in Qatar, following the funeral prayer after the afternoon prayer, attended by family members, relatives, and friends who were keen to bid him farewell and console his father and siblings.

Videos circulating online showed touching moments during the burial ceremony, while the family preferred to maintain the privacy of their farewell to their son away from direct media coverage.

Cause of Death

Ali Al-Hajri's early death raised questions about the reasons for his passing, especially after unconfirmed reports circulated indicating that he was in good health and showed no signs of illness before his death in his sleep. Accounts on social media platforms shared information about the possibility of him suffering a sudden heart attack, but these reports did not receive official confirmation, and the family did not disclose the medical cause of death.

Ali's Mother

Ali Al-Hajri's death brought attention back to the family life of his father, Mubarak Al-Hajri, after the condolences expressed by artist Ahlam for her husband's son raised questions among some followers regarding his previous marriage.

According to circulating information, the mother of the deceased is Mubarak Al-Hajri's first wife, who is his cousin and chose to stay away from the limelight and media appearances, while no widely documented details about her personal life have been published.