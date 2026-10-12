The Al-Ittihad team is seeking to redeem itself from the only loss against the Al-Ahli youth team from the UAE when the two teams meet tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9:15 PM at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the group stage matches in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.



The two teams faced each other in the same round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs in the 2025/2026 season on September 30, 2025, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where the Al-Ahli youth team from the UAE succeeded in achieving victory with a score of one goal to none.



Coach Jens Wissing aims to lead the Al-Ittihad team to victory and secure three points, reaching a total of four points in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.