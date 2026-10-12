يسعى فريق الاتحاد لرد اعتباره من الخسارة الوحيدة أمام فريق شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، حينما يلتقي الفريقان غداً (الثلاثاء) الساعة 9:15 مساء، على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، ضمن مباريات دور المجموعات في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.


إذ التقى الفريقان في نفس الدور من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة موسم 2025/2026، في 30 سبتمبر 2025 على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ونجح فريق شباب الأهلي الإماراتي في تحقيق الانتصار بهدف مقابل لا شيء.


ويطمح المدرب ينز فيسينغ في قيادة الفريق الاتحادي لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث، والوصول للنقطة الرابعة في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.