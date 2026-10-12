يسعى فريق الاتحاد لرد اعتباره من الخسارة الوحيدة أمام فريق شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، حينما يلتقي الفريقان غداً (الثلاثاء) الساعة 9:15 مساء، على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، ضمن مباريات دور المجموعات في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
إذ التقى الفريقان في نفس الدور من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة موسم 2025/2026، في 30 سبتمبر 2025 على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ونجح فريق شباب الأهلي الإماراتي في تحقيق الانتصار بهدف مقابل لا شيء.
ويطمح المدرب ينز فيسينغ في قيادة الفريق الاتحادي لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث، والوصول للنقطة الرابعة في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
The Al-Ittihad team is seeking to redeem itself from the only loss against the Al-Ahli youth team from the UAE when the two teams meet tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9:15 PM at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the group stage matches in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.
The two teams faced each other in the same round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs in the 2025/2026 season on September 30, 2025, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, where the Al-Ahli youth team from the UAE succeeded in achieving victory with a score of one goal to none.
Coach Jens Wissing aims to lead the Al-Ittihad team to victory and secure three points, reaching a total of four points in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.