أعاد مسلسل «أحلى نصيب» الفنانين عبدالله السدحان وعبدالإله السناني للعمل سوياً في تجربة جديدة وذلك بعد مرور 10 أعوام من آخر لقاء فني جمعهما في مسلسلي كلنا عيال قرية وطاش ما طاش.
صداقة قديمة
وفي هذا السياق تحدث السدحان عن علاقته الطويلة بالسناني، مؤكداً أن صداقتهما تمتد إلى ما قبل دخول السناني مجال التمثيل، وتشمل جوانب فنية واجتماعية وشخصية.
وقال: «كنا في الكواليس نستذكر ما مضى من تاريخنا الجميل، تاريخ الشباب، لأن عبدالإله كان معي سواء في المجال الفني أو في المجال الاجتماعي الشخصي، من سنوات حتى قبل ما يبدأ هو التمثيل فعلاقتنا جيدة جداً جداً».
علاقة تتجاوز الفن
من جانبه عبّر السناني عن سعادته بالاجتماع مجدداً مع السدحان في «أحلى نصيب»، بعد نحو عشر سنوات على آخر تعاون جمعهما، مشيراً إلى أن علاقتهما تتجاوز حدود العمل الفني.
وقال السناني: «أنا وعبدالله لنا 10 سنوات لم نلتقِ في عمل فني وكان آخر عمل لنا «كلنا عيال قرية» و«طاش ما طاش»، والحمد لله التقينا في هذا العمل، وأنا مبسوط جداً».
وعن الأجواء التي تجمعهما خلف الكواليس، والذكريات التي يستعيدانها خلال التصوير، أضاف السناني: «شوف أجمل ما في هذا العمل هي ذكرياتنا، يعني خاصة مع عبدالله، أبو تركي يظل ذلك الزميل والصديق ورفيق الدرب».
The series "Ahlan Nasib" has brought together artists Abdullah Al-Sadhan and Abdulilah Al-Sinani to work together in a new experience, after 10 years since their last artistic encounter in the series "Kulluna Ayal Qarya" and "Tash Ma Tash."
Old Friendship
In this context, Al-Sadhan spoke about his long relationship with Al-Sinani, confirming that their friendship dates back to before Al-Sinani entered the acting field, encompassing artistic, social, and personal aspects.
He said: "We were in the backstage recalling our beautiful history, the history of our youth, because Abdulilah was with me both in the artistic field and in the personal social field, for years even before he actually started acting, so our relationship is very, very good."
A Relationship Beyond Art
For his part, Al-Sinani expressed his happiness at reuniting with Al-Sadhan in "Ahlan Nasib," nearly ten years after their last collaboration, noting that their relationship goes beyond the boundaries of artistic work.
Al-Sinani said: "Abdullah and I haven't met in an artistic work for 10 years, and our last work together was 'Kulluna Ayal Qarya' and 'Tash Ma Tash,' and thank God we met in this work, and I am very happy."
Regarding the atmosphere they share backstage and the memories they recall during filming, Al-Sinani added: "You see, the best thing about this work is our memories, especially with Abdullah; Abu Turki remains that colleague, friend, and companion on the journey."