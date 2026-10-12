أعاد مسلسل «أحلى نصيب» الفنانين عبدالله السدحان وعبدالإله السناني للعمل سوياً في تجربة جديدة وذلك بعد مرور 10 أعوام من آخر لقاء فني جمعهما في مسلسلي كلنا عيال قرية وطاش ما طاش.

صداقة قديمة

وفي هذا السياق تحدث السدحان عن علاقته الطويلة بالسناني، مؤكداً أن صداقتهما تمتد إلى ما قبل دخول السناني مجال التمثيل، وتشمل جوانب فنية واجتماعية وشخصية.

وقال: «كنا في الكواليس نستذكر ما مضى من تاريخنا الجميل، تاريخ الشباب، لأن عبدالإله كان معي سواء في المجال الفني أو في المجال الاجتماعي الشخصي، من سنوات حتى قبل ما يبدأ هو التمثيل فعلاقتنا جيدة جداً جداً».

علاقة تتجاوز الفن

من جانبه عبّر السناني عن سعادته بالاجتماع مجدداً مع السدحان في «أحلى نصيب»، بعد نحو عشر سنوات على آخر تعاون جمعهما، مشيراً إلى أن علاقتهما تتجاوز حدود العمل الفني.

وقال السناني: «أنا وعبدالله لنا 10 سنوات لم نلتقِ في عمل فني وكان آخر عمل لنا «كلنا عيال قرية» و«طاش ما طاش»، والحمد لله التقينا في هذا العمل، وأنا مبسوط جداً».

وعن الأجواء التي تجمعهما خلف الكواليس، والذكريات التي يستعيدانها خلال التصوير، أضاف السناني: «شوف أجمل ما في هذا العمل هي ذكرياتنا، يعني خاصة مع عبدالله، أبو تركي يظل ذلك الزميل والصديق ورفيق الدرب».