The series "Ahlan Nasib" has brought together artists Abdullah Al-Sadhan and Abdulilah Al-Sinani to work together in a new experience, after 10 years since their last artistic encounter in the series "Kulluna Ayal Qarya" and "Tash Ma Tash."

Old Friendship

In this context, Al-Sadhan spoke about his long relationship with Al-Sinani, confirming that their friendship dates back to before Al-Sinani entered the acting field, encompassing artistic, social, and personal aspects.

He said: "We were in the backstage recalling our beautiful history, the history of our youth, because Abdulilah was with me both in the artistic field and in the personal social field, for years even before he actually started acting, so our relationship is very, very good."

A Relationship Beyond Art

For his part, Al-Sinani expressed his happiness at reuniting with Al-Sadhan in "Ahlan Nasib," nearly ten years after their last collaboration, noting that their relationship goes beyond the boundaries of artistic work.

Al-Sinani said: "Abdullah and I haven't met in an artistic work for 10 years, and our last work together was 'Kulluna Ayal Qarya' and 'Tash Ma Tash,' and thank God we met in this work, and I am very happy."

Regarding the atmosphere they share backstage and the memories they recall during filming, Al-Sinani added: "You see, the best thing about this work is our memories, especially with Abdullah; Abu Turki remains that colleague, friend, and companion on the journey."